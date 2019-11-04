Macoupin Health Department hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Domestic violence survivor Tammi Devening tells her story to the attendees of the Domestic Violence Awareness walk, hosted by Macoupin County Safe Families. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Macoupin County Safe Families, a domestic violence support program operated by the Macoupin County Health Department, hosted the second annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville Oct. 22.

Macoupin County Health Department administrator Kent Tarro was the first of five speakers at the event, opening with a poem written on the subject “You Took Away My Innocence” to give those in attendance a proper perspective on the subject.

“I can’t thank my advocates Heather Pfeiffer and Miranda Hall for what they do,” Tarro said. “We have served over the last 20 years around 3,000 survivors of domestic violence, adults and children, and we are trying everything we can to break the cycle of violence.”

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson stated that she had originally thought she would speak about statistics as she did last year, but decided instead to share her own story about an abusive partner in her sophomore year of high school and how, as it was with hers, these situations can appear to be entirely normal in the beginning.

“Love doesn’t hurt and love isn’t mean,” Watson said. “I thought if that’s what love was then I didn’t want love. I was fortunate that I had a family that was strong and could help me move away from that situation.

“Over the past 21 years since then I have dedicated representing victims in court and prosecuting abusers,” Watson said. “It has been a humbling and satisfying experience to be able to help victims. Unfortunately, a lot of times, we see in Safe Families that victims of abusers go back to the abuser. It’s part of the process and it’s difficult to see.”

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl stated that in domestic violence cases, the police department doesn’t have the resources to spend the time with the victim that they need to.

“I don’t know where we’d be without Safe Families,” Kahl said.

“Nearly 400 orders of protection have been filed in Macoupin County already this year,” said Andrew Neubauer Schrader, senior staff attorney at Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance. “It can be difficult if not impossible to put ourselves in the victims’ shoes, so I’m going to ask you to think about one of the most difficult times in your life that maybe you haven’t ever told anyone about.

“Imagine having to tell that to law enforcement, advocates, prosecutors, attorneys and judges over and over. Imagine being isolated from your family and friends, being afraid that you will lose your children, being afraid that nobody will believe you and nobody will care. Imagine the courage it would take to come forward with that story anyway.

“After doing this work for 13 years, survivors’ stories of bravery and perseverance continue to amaze me every day,” Neubauer Schrader said.

The final speaker was domestic violence survivor Tammi Devening, who told her story of enduring emotional, psychological sexual abuse for years, from a relationship beginning in 2012.

Devening told the attendees a detailed story of the traumas she has overcome, which involved manipulation on an extreme level, which resulted in her returning to her abuser multiple times throughout their marriage, through orders of protection and after separating from him when the violence became too much for her and her children to bear.

Devening broke the cycle of abuse and divorced her abuser, gaining full custody of her children when the individual failed to answer a petition for divorce and did not show up to the default hearing.

“I do not consider myself a victim anymore,” Devening said. “I am a survivor.”

The hosts and attendees finished the evening with two laps around the courthouse in support of victims and survivors of domestic violence.