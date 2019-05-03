Macoupin County seeks to avoid measles outbreak

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Spring has sprung, but seasonal allergies aren’t the only current stand-out medical struggle. There have been more than 700 cases of measles within 22 states in the U.S. this year, including 78 new cases identified last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was eliminated in 2000.

While Illinois data does not reflect the same trend, with only seven cases reported, Macoupin County health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

According to Macoupin County Public Health Administrator Kent Tarro, “We do a lot of surveillance. We are constantly monitoring this even though we haven’t had any cases yet. Our clinics will continue at Morgan Street and Maple Street, but we will also be doing some on-site school clinics as well. We will be working with the school nurses to provide those.”

