Macoupin County rings in the holiday spirit with upcoming Christmas events

Macoupin County rings in the holiday spirit with

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Carlinville

On November 23 at 6 p.m. the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony will take place at the gazebo. Mayor Sarah Oswald will be there to officially light the square for the holiday season and the Cross Church Preschoolers will be there caroling.

For those who have yet to drive around the square, the angels are already lining the streets, the nativity scene is up, as is Santa’s house, and the decorations are up and ready to be lit.

The Carlinville Christmas market will be held on Friday and Saturday December 3-4 at Cross Church. A Carlinville Christmas on the Square will be December 3-5, Friday through Sunday. Trolleys will be available to transport people between locations, it will also head to the Carlinville Plaza where a number of different activities are being held over the weekend.

Special visitors will be in attendance at both market locations, though a schedule has not been released. Free sleigh rides are being offered on the Square as well, going on a sleigh ride tour of the Macoupin County Courthouse.

Of course, don’t forget to visit Anderson Mansion, which will be open through the weekend as well. Mansion tours will be given, or go to look at the decorations. The General Store is set to be open, and lunch will be provided in the Red Barn.

Staunton

Staunton will be hosting their Holiday walk on Friday December 3 from 3 until 8 p.m. at

participating Staunton businesses. The Staunton Clergy Association will be performing Live Nativity scenes throughout town. The City Tree lighting and the Citizen of the year award will take place on Main Street beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday December 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Santa will be at Cisler and Associates Real Estate Office on West Main Street to hvae a snack. Santa will also be taking Wish Lists this year which can be downloaded from the Staunton Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Carriage rides and live nativity scenes will take place throughout the day on Saturday in front of the old City Hall building. A craft fair will also be on Main Street.

Virden

The Virden Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Christmas events as well on December 3 and 4.

A Christmas Parade will take off from Virden High School on Dec. 3, anyone wishing to participate needs to have their entry form submitted by Sunday Nov. 28. Line Up begins at 6:30 p.m., judging at 7 p.m., and the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This year the Virden Area Chamber will be hosting a wreath decorating and holiday centerpiece display at the “Hall of Trees.” They will be on display at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which will be open on Dec. 3 from 4-9 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The VACC Country Christmas Vendor Show and Bazaar will be taking place alongside these other events on Dec. 3 and 4 on the Virden Square. A Breakfast with Santa will be held on Sat. Dec. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the Virden Fire House. A Christmas Storytime before the lighted Christmas parade begins will be held at 6:30 at the Sly Fox Bookstore, kids can take a ride on the Polar Express train, and hot chocolate will be served at Virden Hardware and inside the community center.