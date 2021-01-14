Macoupin County preparing for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

Macoupin County preparing for next phase of COVID-19

Kent Tarro of the Macoupin County Public Health Department speaks before the Macoupin County board Jan. 12 at the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. Tarro announced that the county was preparing to advance to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Kent Tarro of the Macoupin County Public Health Department announced at the Macoupin County board meeting Jan. 12 that the department had been instructed to begin moving into Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The MCPHD received vaccines from manufacturer Moderna near the end of December and has currently vaccinated over 1,000 Macoupin County residents, with heathcare workers being the top priority of the opening phase 1a. The public health departments have given 600 vaccinations and the local hospitals have tended to the rest.

The MCPHD will be holding its next vaccination clinic this Saturday, Jan. 16.

Phase 1b includes persons aged 65 years or older and frontline essential workers as the next potential groups eligible to be vaccinated.

Frontline essential workers include first responders, corrections officers/inmates, food and agricultural workers, postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, educational staff members and shelter/adult day care workers.

“If you are under 65 and have sent in your consent, you’re probably not going to be called in for 1b,” Tarro said as he addressed the council. “You’ll have to wait for 1c.”

Tarro said that this next step was going to be a big task within the healthcare field and was hoping that many people would catch on in agreement that this was a beneficial idea.

“We need herd immunity,” said Tarro. “So, we are hoping that at least 35,000 out of the 45,000 in our county get the vaccination. From there, we hope that antibodies have built within the 10 percent of the population that has had the illness and that will get us to the herd range of 80+ percent.”

