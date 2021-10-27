Macoupin County Democrats hold 12th annual Unity Dinner

Ken Clark receives Vince Demuzio Leadership award; Governor Pritzker delivers keynote address

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Democrats held their 12th annual Unity Dinner on Saturday Oct. 22, bringing County officials, Senators, both current and past, and the Illinois Governor, to the Gillespie Community Center.

The night opened with dinner, served at 6:00 p.m., catered locally by Fema’s Catering. At the end of the meal, board chair Pam Monetti, was joined by other prominent politicians to deliver the welcome address and recognized members of the Democratic party of Macoupin County. Those recognized included county board members, county officials, party leadership, and the precinct committee members.

Towards the end of the event former State Senator and current Deputy Governor Andy Manar addressed the crowd twice. In the first instance Manar was chosen to hand out the Vince Demuzio award. He spoke a second time to introduce Governor J.B. Pritzker to the audience.

The Vince Demuzio Leadership Award was won this year by Ken Clark. His announcement as the winner of the award received multiple standing ovations as he made his way to and from the podium. Clark has been a part of the Macoupin County Democratic party for 30 years, according to Manar.

Clark served as a U.S. Marine, he is a licensed attorney and was previously a business owner. He now teaches security to the elderly. He helped lead the effort to establish Macoupin County’s 911 system. Clark is also the treasurer of the Macoupin County Democratic Party, a position he has held for many years.

In his introduction speech, Manar called Clark a “model citizen” and a “model democrat.”

In his reception speech Clark told the room, “I do what I do because I believe in the party and I believe in what democrats stand for, I always have. I had no idea that this was going to happen, I didn’t get involved for that reason. I got involved because I like what I do.”

Clark, now 89, was busy working the dinner, taking money at the door. Pam Monetti described him earlier in the evening when doing introductions as “worse than Mike [Mathis]” in regards to telling jokes. Clark was escorted on Saturday night by his daughter Annette.

Clark thanked the party members once more for the award, saying, “It will take a place of honor in my home. I did not expect it but thank you very much and god bless.” He was followed back to his seat by the sounds of a standing ovation.

Manar then made his way back to the podium to introduce Governor Pritzker as the Keynote speaker.

Manar brought up multiple achievements Illinois reached under Pritzker’s leadership including, three years of balanced budgets, a number one rating in infrastructure, clearing the backlog of bills, and a number one rating in FAFSA completion. Illinois is also now receiving credit upgrades and the cost of insulin has been capped at $100.00 a month.

Locally, Manar mentions that broadband is being expanded to connect thousands, repairs, repavements and upgrades are happening at parks, roads, and bridges across the area, critical access hospitals like Carlinville Area and Staunton Community are being invested in, and “millions of dollars are flowing to our school districts based on need.”

To read the full story, see the October 28th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.