Macoupin County clerk accepting requests to vote by mail

Macoupin County clerk accepting requests to vote by

Macoupin County voters may now apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for the Apr. 6 election, as announced by Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan Jan. 11.

Voters have been able to apply since Jan.6 and ballots will be sent out starting Feb. 25.

“Although the election is still just under 80 days away, voters can request a ballot now and it will be delivered to your mailbox in late February,” Duncan said. “Applying now is the first step towards being able to vote from your own home at your convenience.”

Duncan stressed that the Macoupin Election Office is now offering multiple ways to apply. Anyone can request a ballot online through MacoupinVotes.com, by phone, mail or in-person.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat Newspaper.