Macoupin County charges Farmersville man with armed violence

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced that bond has been set for a Farmersville man charged with Armed Violence (Class X, 2 counts), Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class 2), Possession of a Weapon by Felon (Class 3), Theft over $500 (Class 3) and Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3). Christopher J. Hampton appeared in bond court the afternoon of August 18 where the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer set bond at $120,000.

On August 16, 2021, a resident of Carlinville reported a single axle trailer was stolen from his property. On August 17, 2021, Deputy Todd Page conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer matching the description of the one stolen. During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Hampton who was found in possession of a handgun, methamphetamine, and various other items of contraband. It was further determined the trailer was the stolen trailer, and the vehicle pulling the trailer had been reported stolen out of Sangamon County. This is the seventh arrest related to stolen vehicles that the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department had been involved in the last week.

