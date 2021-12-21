Macoupin County CEO class holds 5K Cocoa Dash

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County CEO class held a 5K Cocoa Dash and One mile children’s run on the morning of Saturday Dec. 18. Student representatives from the class went to the Carlinville City Council meeting to ask the council for permission to host the run and block off some streets.

The children’s run began at 8:30 a.m., starting at the Plaza, through Blackburn College, and back up University street. The 5K began at 9:00 a.m., with CEO student Ethen Siglock announcing the start of the run. The route for the 5K went from the plaza, through Blackburn, onto East Main, around the courthouse, and back to the Plaza via High Street to Johnson Street, onto Nicholas Road, and then up University street.

Siglock estimated that 95 people had signed up for the event online and 10 people had registered on site for the run. There were many volunteers around as well, keeping the course marked, and of course handing out the cocoa as well. The CEO cocoa dash received support from 25 local businesses to put together the event and hand out prizes. The top 3 males and top 3 females were awarded prizes, with first place being a $100 gift card.

The winners for the men were, Jay Weber, in first place, Mitch Oswald, in second, and Nicholas Talley in third. For the women, first place went to Megan Clark, Elizabeth Thackrey was second, and Jessica Barkley came in third.