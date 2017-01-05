Macoupin County Basketball Tournament Schedule

Seeds: Boys – 1. Southwestern; 2. Bunker Hill; 3. North Mac; 4. Gillespie; 5. Mt. Olive; 6. Staunton; 7. Carlinville

Girls – 1. Mt. Olive; 2. Carlinville; 3. Gillespie; 4. North Mac; 5. Southwestern; 6. Bunker Hill; 7. Staunton

Saturday, Jan. 14

12 p.m. – Girls – Carlinville vs. Staunton

1:30 p.m. – Girls – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill

3 p.m. – Girls – Mt. Olive vs. Southwestern

4:30 p.m. – Boys – Bunker Hill vs. Carlinville

6 p.m. – Boys – North Mac vs. Staunton

7:30 p.m. – Boys – Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive

Monday, Jan. 16

6 p.m. – Boys – Gillespie vs. Mt. Olive

7:30 p.m. – Boys  – Staunton vs. Carlinville

Tuesday, Jan. 17

5 p.m. – Girls – North Mac vs. Southwestern

6:30 p.m. – Girls – Carlinville vs. Bunker Hill

8 p.m. – Girls – Gillespie vs. Staunton

Wednesday, Jan. 18

6 p.m. – Boys – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton

7:30 p.m. – Boys – North Mac vs. Carlinville

Thursday, Jan. 19

5 p.m. – Girls – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton

6:30 p.m. – Girls – Mt. Olive vs. North Mac

8 p.m. – Carlinville vs. Gillespie

Friday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. – Southwestern vs. Gillespie

7:30 p.m. – Bunker Hill vs. North Mac

Saturday, Jan. 21

noon – Girls 5th place

1:30 p.m. – Boys 5th place

3 p.m. – Girls 3rd place

4:30 p.m. – Boys 3rd place

6:30 p.m. – Girls championship

8 p.m. – Boys championship

