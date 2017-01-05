Macoupin County Basketball Tournament Schedule
Seeds: Boys – 1. Southwestern; 2. Bunker Hill; 3. North Mac; 4. Gillespie; 5. Mt. Olive; 6. Staunton; 7. Carlinville
Girls – 1. Mt. Olive; 2. Carlinville; 3. Gillespie; 4. North Mac; 5. Southwestern; 6. Bunker Hill; 7. Staunton
Saturday, Jan. 14
12 p.m. – Girls – Carlinville vs. Staunton
1:30 p.m. – Girls – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill
3 p.m. – Girls – Mt. Olive vs. Southwestern
4:30 p.m. – Boys – Bunker Hill vs. Carlinville
6 p.m. – Boys – North Mac vs. Staunton
7:30 p.m. – Boys – Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive
Monday, Jan. 16
6 p.m. – Boys – Gillespie vs. Mt. Olive
7:30 p.m. – Boys – Staunton vs. Carlinville
Tuesday, Jan. 17
5 p.m. – Girls – North Mac vs. Southwestern
6:30 p.m. – Girls – Carlinville vs. Bunker Hill
8 p.m. – Girls – Gillespie vs. Staunton
Wednesday, Jan. 18
6 p.m. – Boys – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton
7:30 p.m. – Boys – North Mac vs. Carlinville
Thursday, Jan. 19
5 p.m. – Girls – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton
6:30 p.m. – Girls – Mt. Olive vs. North Mac
8 p.m. – Carlinville vs. Gillespie
Friday, Jan. 20
6 p.m. – Southwestern vs. Gillespie
7:30 p.m. – Bunker Hill vs. North Mac
Saturday, Jan. 21
noon – Girls 5th place
1:30 p.m. – Boys 5th place
3 p.m. – Girls 3rd place
4:30 p.m. – Boys 3rd place
6:30 p.m. – Girls championship
8 p.m. – Boys championship