Macoupin County Animal Control main focus of County Board meeting

Macoupin County Animal Control main focus of County

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County animal shelter was the focus of much discussion at the Tuesday Feb. 8 Macoupin County Board meeting.

Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center

The meeting began with former animal shelter employee Macie Brown bringing her concerns about the running of the shelter before the board. Her list of concerns revolved around safety protocol violations and, as she claimed, “the blatant disregard for the health and safety of the animals.” She alleged that many of the animals had not been isolated when first arriving at the shelter, potentially spreading disease, Brown claimed her concerns over animals who showed signs of illnesses were ignored, and that sick animals were adopted to members of the public. She shared further concerns over the shelter not being cleanly or sanitary, further spreading disease, and claimed that staff smoked around the animals.

Brown finished her plea to the board for changes at animal control saying, “I’m not a fan of euthanasia but some of those animals deserve to be humanely euthanized instead of dying in random places. If that is not an option, reach out to the area’s veterinary community to see if somebody would be willing to make daily rounds. Both of these things I believe are in reason, if the board believes otherwise maybe it would be more cost effective to provide a firearm and a bullet on site so the owners can put animals out of misery themselves.”

While Walden was present at the meeting she did not speak to Brown’s allegations, though she answered questions posed to her by board members throughout the meeting. Board president Larry Schmidt claims that the day after he was made aware of Brown’s allegations he went to the Animal Control building to investigate and at the meeting told Brown, “every claim you have there I have a counter explanation for it.” Schmidt continued saying, “we completely support our administrator, the employees, and the volunteers there.” Schmidt claims that all of the animals see veterinarians, and that animal control works with three different vets in the area. Schmidt also said that the State Inspectors visited the facility and found no significant issues.

The shelter remained a topic of discussion afterwards as the meeting agenda also included a resolution regarding the animal control budget. Animal control has so far spent 54% of its budget according to County Clerk Pete Duncan since the beginning of the county’s fiscal year in September. After much discussion over where the additional funding would come from the board voted to transfer $10,000 from the telephone account to the Animal Control Budget. Only Board member Jim Ibberson voted against the money transfer.

Immediately after discussing the transfer of money into the animal control budget a discussion over the hire of a third part-time employee at the shelter started. The majority of board members voted to table the decision to hire another employee owing to the budget constraints. There were four board members, Todd Armour, Tony Wiggins, Harry Starr, and Bernard Kiel, who voted against the motion to table the decision.

Public Health Update

Kent Tarro was present at the meeting to give a Public Health update. His report for the meeting focused on the transportation program. A six month progress report of the transportation program shows that for a period between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, so far the public health department has provided 36,803 passengers with a ride. Almost half of the rides provided have been to schools or educational institutes, making up 16,599 rides. Trips for health care made up the second highest destination with 8,312 rides and places of employment was the third most requested ride making up 4,409 rides.

Tarro also mentioned to the board that the Public Health Department was mostly settled in their new home across from the Boente Shell Gas Station on East First South Street in Carlinville, though they were not entirely moved out of the North Broad location.

Committees and Appointments

The executive committee and the environmental health committee were disbanded as the board members felt there were unnecessary committees. Schmidt announced the board committee appointments as well. Harry Starr and Armour, chair and vice chair the building and grounds committee respectively, Kristi Dunnagan chairs and Lyndel Klausing vice chairs the courts committee, Armour chairs and Starr vice chairs the economic development committee, David Thomas and Jon Payne chair and vice chair the finance committee respectively, Dunnagan and Thomas chair and vice chair the general administrative committee. On the labor committee Armour and Dunnagan chair and vice chair respectively, Wiggins and Kiel chair and vice chair the liquor commission, the public safety committee is chaired by Kiel and vice chaired by Mark Dragovich, and the road and bridge committee is chaired by Kiel and vice chaired by Robert Quarton.

David Kallal was reappointed to the Medora Fire Protection District for a term ending May 1, 2024. Jeff Sudduth and Jess McKee were reappointed to the Emergency 911 Board for terms ending Feb. 28, 2025. Noah Sisson was also appointed to the Emergency 911 Board for a term ending on Feb. 28, 2025.

Other Business

A resolution to use REBUILD Illinois funds to relocate a natural gas main on Brighton-Bunker Hill road was approved. The project has received funds before but due to a higher actual cost for the project than estimated cost more funds were needed to pay for the project. The estimated cost was around $320,000 which was approved at the Nov. , the actual cost exceeded the estimate by 40%, the board members approved the supplemental funding for $129,889.24.

A resolution approving the results of the 2022 motor fuel tax rock letting was approved.

The board was asked to decide when they would like to receive their board pay after the county switched payroll services. The board decided to receive payments on the 15th of every month.

The jail inspection report for 2021 was accepted and placed on file.