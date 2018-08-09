Mac Stats for 8-9-18
MAC STATS
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for county area high school, junior high school teams and Blackburn College (BC).
Aug. 11
JFL: Carlinville at Litchfield; Southwestern at Vandalia; Hillsboro at Gillespie; East Alton-WR at Staunton.
Aug. 13
High school boys golf: Carlinville at Hickory Stick Tournament at Belk Park, 9 a.m.
Junior high baseball vs. Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 14
Junior high baseball at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 15
Junior high baseball vs. Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule
(Networks in parenthesis)
JIP – Joined In Progress
Aug. 9
Minnesota at Cleveland, noon (MLBN)
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m. (MLBN)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10 p.m. (MLB-JIP)
Aug. 10
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Washington at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (MLBN)
Aug. 11
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Washington at Chi. Cubs, 3:05 p.m. (FS1, WCIX)
Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Texas at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FS1)
Oakland at LA Angels, 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)
Aug. 12
Saint Louis at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Washington at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (THIS-TV)
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (TBS)
Aug. 13
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 14
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSMW)
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m. (THIS-TV)
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (MLBN)
Aug. 15
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (Fox-55)
Chi. White Sox at Detroit, noon (NBCS-Chi.)