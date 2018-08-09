Mac Stats for 8-9-18

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for county area high school, junior high school teams and Blackburn College (BC).

Aug. 11

JFL: Carlinville at Litchfield; Southwestern at Vandalia; Hillsboro at Gillespie; East Alton-WR at Staunton.

Aug. 13

High school boys golf: Carlinville at Hickory Stick Tournament at Belk Park, 9 a.m.

Junior high baseball vs. Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14

Junior high baseball at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 15

Junior high baseball vs. Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule

(Networks in parenthesis)

JIP – Joined In Progress

Aug. 9

Minnesota at Cleveland, noon (MLBN)

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m. (MLBN)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10 p.m. (MLB-JIP)

Aug. 10

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Washington at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 11

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Washington at Chi. Cubs, 3:05 p.m. (FS1, WCIX)

Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Texas at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Oakland at LA Angels, 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

Aug. 12

Saint Louis at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Washington at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (TBS)

Aug. 13

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 14

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 15

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (Fox-55)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, noon (NBCS-Chi.)