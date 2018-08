Mac Stats for 8-23-18

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for county area high school, junior high school teams and Blackburn College (BC).

Aug. 23

High school volleyball: Carlinville at Auburn; Pleasant Plains at North Mac; Bunker Hill at Lincolnwood; Spr. Lutheran at Mt. Olive; Fr. McGivney at Gillespie

High school soccer: Southwestern at North Mac; Carlyle at Staunton; Riverton at Gillespie.

Junior high baseball: North Mac at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.

High school golf: Carlinville at Pana, w/Rochester

Aug. 24

High school football: Hillsboro at Carlinville; Gillespie at Vandalia; Staunton at Litchfield; Roxana at Southwestern; South Mac at Vandalia, Mo.; North Mac at Maroa-Forsyth; Mendon Unity at Greenfield-Northwestern

Aug. 25

JFL Football: Carlinville at Gillespie; Southwestern at Roxana; Hillsboro at Staunton.

High school volleyball: Roxana tournament (Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Southwestern, Mt. Olive); Carlinville Classic – Carlinville vs. Athens, 9 a.m.

High school freshman football: Carlinville at Auburn, 10 a.m.

Junior high cross country: Carlinville at Williamsville Invite

High school girls golf: Carlinville at Alton Marquette tournament, 1 p.m.

High school soccer: Carlinville Invitational, Carlinville vs. Roxana 10:30 a.m.; Carlinville vs. Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27

High school soccer: Carlinville Invitational; North Mac at Williamsville tournament.

High school golf: Carlinville at Waverly

High school JV football: Carlinville at Hillsboro

Middle school baseball: Carlinville at Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 28

High school volleyball: North Mac at Riverton; East Alton-WR at Southwestern; Nokomis at Staunton; Spr. Calvary at Mt. Olive; Lincolnwood at Greenfield-Northwestern.

High school soccer: Carlinville tournament; Southwestern at Spr. Lutheran

High school cross country: Carlinville Early Meet, 4:15 p.m.

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Greenfield/Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

High school Soccer: Carlinville Invite

Junior high baseball: Nokomis at Carlinville, 4:30

High school boys golf: North Mac, Staunton, Southwestern at Carlinville, 4 p.m.

High school girls golf: Carlinville at Litchfield, w/Greenville, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule

(Networks in parenthesis)

JIP – Joined In Progress

Aug. 23

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, noon (THIS-TV)

Aug. 24

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. (FSMW)

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Aug. 25

St. Louis at Colorado, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (WCIX)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, 5 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Aug. 26

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m. (FSMW)

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (Fox 55)

Chi. White Sox at Detroit, noon (NBCS-Chi)

Aug. 27

NY Mets at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Chi. White Sox at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Aug. 28

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Mets at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (Fox 55)

Chi. White Sox at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Aug. 29

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Mets at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Chi. White Sox at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

JFL Football

Saturday’s Week 2 Results

Eighth Grade

Vandalia 26, Carlinville 0

Pana 34, Staunton 20

Greenville def. Litchfield

Southwestern 30, Gillespie 0

Hillsboro 47, Roxana 0

Bye – East Alton-WR

Seventh Grade

Vandalia 16, Carlinville 6

Staunton 26, Pana 6

Litchfield 28, Greenville 14

Gillespie 12, Southwestern 6

Roxana 26, Hillsboro 0

Sixth Grade

Vandalia 18, Carlinville 12 ot

Pana 30, Staunton 14

Greenville 30, Litchfield 0

Southwestern 12, Gillespie 6

Roxana 30, Hillsboro 6

Fifth Grade

Carlinville 30, Vandalia 28

Pana 24, Staunton 0

Greenville 44, Litchfield 12

Southwestern 27, Gillespie 18

Roxana 44, Hillsboro 0

High School Golf

Monday at Shoals Creek, Raymond

Boys: Lincolnwood 179; Auburn 196; Carlinville 215; Lincolwood JV 232

Medalist – A. Skinner, Lincolnwood 42.

Carlinville (0-1): E. Siglock 48; R. Kulenkamp 51; T. Sanson 56; J. Rosentreter 60; R. Haschemeyer 63; G. Barbre 72.

Girls: Lincolnwood 215; Carlinville 247.

Medalist – C. Krager, S. Bowman (Lincolnwood) 51

Carlinville (0-1): E. Mefford 53; K. McCaherty 64; C. Emery 64; M. Walker 66; M. Dunn 73; B. Dunn 82.

Junior High Baseball

Wednesday at Carlinville

Staunton 020 120 0 – 05 9 1

*Carlinville 221 114 x – 11 8 1

WP: K. Costello (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K); Z. Reels (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K); L. Tieman (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K). LP: Meyer (6 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 1 K).

2B – Copeland, Z. Reels, R. Hart. RBI – Ury, Buffington, J. Schwartz, Z. Reels 2, R. Hart, D. Boatman 2, K. Costello, B. Wiedner. SB – Panter, J. Schwartz, L. Tieman, C. Strutner, S. Quarton.

Friday at Raymond

*Carlinville 333 020 0 – 11 13 1

Lincolnwood 060 001 0 – 07 07 2

WP: S. Quarton (4 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). Sv – H. Kufa (3 IP, 1 H, 1 Er, 2 BB, 7 K).

2B – Whalen, Weitekamp. RBI – L. Tieman, R. Hart 3, K. Costello 2, B. Weidner, Whalen 2, Armentrout, Weitekamp 3. SB – J. Schwartz, C. Strutner, K. Costello, Armentrout, Watson.

Monday at Carlinville

Gillespie 000 000 0 – 0 4 4

*Carlinville 101 004 x – 6 9 1

WP: R. Hart (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K); H. Kufa (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K); L. Tieman (1 IP, 2 K). LP: Bultema (6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).

2B – D. Boatman; L. Tieman. RBI – R. Hart 2, H. Kufa, Z. Reels, L. Tieman. SB – K. Costello.

High School Volleyball

Carlinville Classic Aug. 25 schedule

9 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Athens

10 a.m. – Carrollton vs. Wesclin

11 a.m. – Third place game

noon – Championship

Varsity games will be in the main gymnasium; JV games will take place in the middle school gymnasium and follow the same schedule

Monday’s Results

Roxana tournament

Roxana def. Fr. McGivney, 25-19, 25-21

Roxana def. Dupo, 25-17, 25-9

Roxana def. Calhoun, 25-17, 25-7

High School Soccer

Carlinville Kickoff Classic Tournament

At Loveless Park

Pool A: Jersey, East Alton-WR, Fr. McGivney JV

Pool B – Southeast, Staunton, Lincolnwood

Pool C – Carlinville, Athens, Roxana

Pool D – Hillsboro, Lutheran, Gillespie-Litchfield

Saturday, Aug. 25

Lott Field

9 a.m. – Hillsboro vs. Gillespie

10:30 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Roxana

noon – Southeast vs. Lincolnwood

1:30 p.m. – EAWR vs. Jersey

3 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Lutheran

4:30 p.m. – Athens vs. Carlinville

Davis-Anderson Field

9 a.m. – Lincolnwood vs. Staunton

10:30 a.m. – Fr. McGivney vs. EAWR

noon – Lutheran vs. Hillsboro

1:30 p.m. – Roxana vs. Athens

3 p.m. – Staunton vs. Southeast

4:30 p.m. – Jersey vs. Fr. McGivney

Monday, Aug. 27

13 – 4:30 p.m. – 3rd place Pool D vs. 3rd place Pool A (Davis-Anderson)

14 – 5 p.m. – 2nd place Pool D vs. 2nd place Pool A (Lott)

15 -6 p.m. – 3rd place Pool C vs. 3rd place Pool B (Davis-Anderson)

16 – 7 p.m. – 2nd place Pool C vs. 2nd place Pool B (Lott)

Tuesday, Aug. 28

17 – 4:30 p.m. – 11th place game – Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 13 (Davis Anderson)

18 – 5 p.m. – 1st place Pool D vs. 1st place Pool A (Lott)

19 – 6 p.m. – 9th place game – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 13 (Davis Anderson)

20 – 7 p.m. – 1st place Pool C vs. 1st place Pool B (Lott)

Wednesday, Aug. 29

21 – 5 p.m. – 7th place game – Loser Game 16 vs. Loser Game 14 (Lott)

22 – 7 p.m. – 5th place game – Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 14 (Lott)

Thursday, Aug. 30

23 – 5 p.m. – 3rd place game – Loser Game 20 vs. Loser Game 18 (Lott)

24 – 7 p.m. – championship – Winner Game 20 vs. Winner Game 18 (Lott)

Monday’s Games

North Mac 2, Hillsboro 1

St. Teresa 10, Pana 0

Civic Memorial 8, Roxana 1

Jersey 8, Staunton 0

Carlinville 1, East Alton-WR 0

Monday at Wood River

*Carlinville 1 0 – 1

EAWR 0 0 – 0

C – T. Gall (M. Schmidt) 10:36

Shots: Carlinville 4; East Alton-WR 4. Corner kicks: Carlinville 3, EAWR 2. Saves: Carlinville 4, EAWR 3.

Win: A. DeNeve (four saves). Loss – A. Reymond (three saves). Fouls: Carlinville 4, EAWR 9. Yellow card – L. Eades.