Mac Stats for 8-2-18

MAC STATS

Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule

(Networks in parenthesis)

JIP – Joined In Progress

Aug. 2

Colorado at Saint Louis, 12:15 p.m. (FSMW)

San Diego at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Aug. 3

Saint Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

San Diego at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Chi. White Sox at Tampa, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Aug. 4

San Diego vs. Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Saint Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. White Sox at Tampa, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

NY Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m. (FS1)

LA Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Aug. 5

Saint Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. (FSMW)

San Diego at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Chi. White Sox at Tampa, 12 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

NY Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

Saint Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBCS-Chi +)

NY Yankees at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Aug. 7

Saint Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

NY Yankees at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Aug. 8

Saint Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15p.m. (WBUI)

NY Yankees at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

2018 Carlinville Fall Sports Schedules

Football – all 7 p.m. kickoffs except where noted

Aug. 24 – vs. Hillsboro

Aug. 31 – at Gillespie

Sept. 7 – vs. Litchfield

Sept. 14 – vs. Pana

Sept. 21 – at Roxana

Sept. 28 – vs. Southwestern

Oct. 5 – at Vandalia

Oct. 12 – at Staunton

Oct. 19 – vs. Greenville

Freshman football

Aug. 25 – at Auburn, 10 a.m.

Aug. 30 – vs. Gillespie, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Hillsboro 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 – vs. Pana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 – vs. Roana, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Southwestern 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Vandalia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 – vs. Staunton 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 – at Greenville 6 p.m.

JV football

Aug. 27 – at Hillsboro 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 – vs. Gillespie 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – at Litchfield 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 – at Pana, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 – vs. Roxana, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 – at Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 – vs. Vandalia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 – vs. Staunton, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Aug. 23 – at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Aug. 25 – Carlinville Classic, TBA

Aug. 30 – vs. Southwestern (n/c) 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 – vs. Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 – vs. Roxana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 – at Lincolnwood, 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 – at Vandalia, 5 p.m.

Sept. 14-15 – at New Berlin Tournament, TBA

Sept. 18 – at Spr. Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 – JV tournament at Edwardsville, TBA

Sept. 24 – at Rochester, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 – vs. Pana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Carlinville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 2 – vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Staunton, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Macoupin Co. Tourney (Carlinville) 8 a.m.

Oct. 9 – vs. Gillespie 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 – at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 – vs. Litchfield, 5 p.m.

Oct. 22 – Regionals

Boys Soccer

Aug. 20 – at East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.

Aug. 22 – at Pleasant Plains, 5 p.m.

Aug. 25-30 – Carlinville Classic, TBA

Sept. 4 – vs. Greenville, 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Pana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 – vs. Staunton, 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 – at Gillespie, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15 – JV Soccer extravaganza, 9 a.m.

Sept. 1 – at Williamsville 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 18 – vs. Hillsboro, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 – vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 – at Jersey, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Roxana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 – vs. North Mac, 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 – at Lincolnwood, 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 – vs. Vandalia, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 – Regionals

Cross country

Aug. 28 – Carlinville Early Meet, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Rochester Invite, 10 a.m.

Sept. 8 – First to the finish meet at Peoria, 9 a.m.

Sept. 13 – at Carrollton Invitational, 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at St. Joseph Invite, 9 a.m.

Sept. 29 – at Peoria Invite 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 29 – at Southwestern Invite, TBA

Oct. 6 – at East Alton-WR Invite, 9 a.m.

Oct. 9 – Carlinville Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 15 – South Central Conf. meet at Brighton 4:30

Oct. 20 – Regional at Carlinville, TBA

Oct. 27 – Sectional

Nov. 3 – State Finals – Peoria

Golf

Aug. 13 – Hickory Stick tournament at Belk Park (boys), 9 a.m.

Aug. 20 – at Shoal Creek, 4 p.m.

Aug. 21 – vs. Greenville, Southwestern, Jersey, 4 p.m.

Aug. 23 – at Oak Terrace, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 – at Spencer T. Olin tournament (girls) 1 p.m.

Aug. 27 – at Terry Park, 4 p.m.

Aug. 29 – vs. North Mac, Staunton, Southwestern, 4 p.m. (boys)

Aug. 29 – at Litchfield (girls) 4 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Shoal Creek, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4 – at Timber Lakes, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 – vs. Southwestern, (boys) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – vs. Litchfield, Southwestern, Lincolnwood, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 – at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 – vs. North Mac, Roxana, Staunton, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 – at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18 – at Litchfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Terry Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 – SCC boys tourney Indian Springs, 10 a.m.

Sept. 25 – SCC girls tourney Indian Springs, 10 a.m.

Sept. 27 – vs. Hillsboro, EAWR, Carrollton, Jersey, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Boys regionals

Oct. 3 – Girls regionals

Junior high baseball

Aug. 13 – vs. Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 – at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 – vs. Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 – at Lincolnwood, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 – vs. Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 – at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 – at Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 – vs. North Mac, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 – at Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Greenfield 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 – vs. Nokomis, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 – at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 – vs. Edwardsville Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 – vs. Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 – vs. Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Regionals, TBA

Junior high cross country

Aug. 25 – at Williamsville Invite, 9 a.m.

Aug. 28 – Carlinville Early Meet, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Rochester Invite, 9 a.m.

Sept. 8 – at Shelbyville Invite, 9 a.m.

Sept. 13 – at Carrollton Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Athens Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 29 – at Jacksonville Invite, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6 – IESA Sectional, TBA

Oct. 9 – Carlinville Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 13 – IESA state, TBA

Junior high girls basketball

Sept. 11 – vs. Litchfield, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 – vs. Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 – at Staunton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 – vs. Hillsboro, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Roxana, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 – vs. Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Gillespie, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 – vs. Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Auburn/Divernon, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 18 – vs. Greenfield, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 – at Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 – vs. Gillespie, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 – vs. Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 – vs. North Mac, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 – vs. Staunton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 – vs. North Greene, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 – at Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17 – Regionals