Mac Stats 8-17-17
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.
Aug. 18
Jr. High Baseball – Lincolnwood at Carlinville 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 19
JFL Week 2: Carlinville at Litchfield; Gillespie at Southwestern; Hillsboro at Staunton
South Mac Chargers media day, 10 a.m. at Bunker Hill High School
Aug. 21
High School Volleyball – Roxana Tournament – Civic Memorial vs. Gillespie, 7 p.m.; Mt. Olive vs. East Alton-WR 7 p.m.; Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie, 8 p.m.; Civic Memorial vs. Mt. Olive, 5 p.m. Gillespie vs. East Alton-WR, 6 p.m.
High School boys soccer: Carlinville at Southwestern, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at North Mac.
High School golf: Carlinville at Lincolnwood, 4 p.m.
High School Cross country: Southwestern at New Athens Invitational 6 p.m.
Junior High Baseball: Carlinville at Gillespie, 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 22
High School volleyball tournament – Roxana tournament: Southwestern vs. Valmeyer, 6 p.m.; Fr. McGiviney vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.; Bunker Hill vs. Dupo, 7 p.m.; Bunker Hill vs. Brussels 8 p.m.; Calhoun vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.; Marquette vs. Southwestern, 8 p.m.
High School boys soccer: Staunton at Carlyle; North Mac at Gillespie; Litchfield at Southwestern
High school golf: Greenville/Southwestern at Carlinville 4p.m.;
Junior high baseball: Staunton at Carlinville 4 p.m.
Aug. 23
High school boys soccer: Pleasant Plains at Carlinville 5 p.m.
Junior high baseball: Bunker Hill at Carlinville 4 p.m.
Football
Junior Football League
Week 1 results
Saturday, Aug. 12
Eighth grade
Pana 38, Greenville 0
Staunton 48, Carlinville 46 ot
Southwestern 48, Vandalia 0
East Alton-WR 46, Roxana 0
Gillespie 30, Litchfield 22 (7th/8th grade combine)
Seventh grade
Vandalia 8, Southwestern 0
Carlinville 30, Staunton 6
East Alton-Wood River 40, Roxana 0
Pana 28, Greenville 6
Sixth grade
Vandalia 38, Southwestern 0
Carlinville 24, Staunton 12
Roxana 30, East Alton-WR 0
Litchfield 36, Gillespie 20
Pana 18, Greenville 6
Fifth grade
Vandalia 24, Southwestern 6
Carlinville 28, Staunton 12
Gillespie 20, Litchfield 0
Pana 14, Greenville 8
Bye week: Hillsboro
High School Volleyball
Roxana Tournament
Pool A: Roxana, Jersey, Granite City, Madison
Pool B – Civic Memorial, Mt. Olive, Gillespie, East Alton-WR
Pool C – Valmeyer, Marquette, Southwestern, Fr. McGivney
Pool D – Calhoun, Bunker Hill, Brussels, Dupo
Monday, Aug. 21
Milazzo Gym
Roxana vs. Jersey, 5 p.m.
Granite City vs. Roxana, 6 p.m.
Civic Memorial vs. Gillespie, 7 p.m.
EAWR vs. Civic Memorial, 8 p.m.
Small Gym
Madison vs. Granite City, 5 p.m.
Jersey vs. Madison, 6 p.m.
Mt. Olive vs. East Alton-WR, 7 p.m.
Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie, 8 p.m.
Junior High Gym
Civic Memorial vs. Mt. Olive, 5 p.m.
Gillespie vs. East Alton-WR, 6 p.m.
Roxana vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Jersey vs. Granite City, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Milazzo Gym
Valmeyer vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.
Southwestern vs. Valmeyer, 6 p.m.
Calhoun vs. Brussels, 7 p.m.
Dupo vs. Calhoun, 8 p.m.
Small Gym
Fr. McGivney vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.
Marquette vs. Fr. McGivney, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill vs. Dupo, 7 p.m.
Bunker Hill vs. Brussels, 8 p.m.
Junior High Gym
Calhoun vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
Brussels vs. Dupo, 6 p.m.
Valmeyer vs. Fr. McGivney, 7 p.m.
Marquette vs. Southwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Milazzo Gym – First Place Bracket
11 a.m. – Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner
noon – Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner
1 p.m. – Third place match
2 p.m. – Championship match
Junior High Gym – Second Place Bracket
11 a.m. – Pool A second vs. Pool D second
noon – Pool B second vs. Pool C second
1 p.m. – Seventh place
2 p.m. – Fifth place
Third Place Bracket
Milazzo Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A third vs. Pool D third
10 a.m. – 11th place match
Small Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool B third vs. Pool C third
10 a.m. – ninth place winner
Fourth Place Bracket
Junior High gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A fourth vs. Pool C fourth
10 a.m. – Pool B fourth vs. Pool C fourth
Small Gym
11 a.m – 15th place match
noon – 13th place match
Junior High Baseball
Monday at Mt. Olive
Carlinville 201 153 1 – 13 12 2
Mt. Olive 200 200 0 – 04 06 5
WP: L.Tieman. LP: A.Davis.
2B – O.Crawford. RBI – Z.Long, C.Gossard 2, A.Tiburzi, C.Wiser, E.Siglock, R.Hart, O.Crawford 3. SB – C.Gossard, A.Tiburzi 2, C.Strutner 2, L.Tieman, B.Dickerson 2, A.Ruemuler.