Mac Stats 8-17-17

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.

Aug. 18

Jr. High Baseball – Lincolnwood at Carlinville 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

JFL Week 2: Carlinville at Litchfield; Gillespie at Southwestern; Hillsboro at Staunton

South Mac Chargers media day, 10 a.m. at Bunker Hill High School

Aug. 21

High School Volleyball – Roxana Tournament – Civic Memorial vs. Gillespie, 7 p.m.; Mt. Olive vs. East Alton-WR 7 p.m.; Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie, 8 p.m.; Civic Memorial vs. Mt. Olive, 5 p.m. Gillespie vs. East Alton-WR, 6 p.m.

High School boys soccer: Carlinville at Southwestern, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at North Mac.

High School golf: Carlinville at Lincolnwood, 4 p.m.

High School Cross country: Southwestern at New Athens Invitational 6 p.m.

Junior High Baseball: Carlinville at Gillespie, 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 22

High School volleyball tournament – Roxana tournament: Southwestern vs. Valmeyer, 6 p.m.; Fr. McGiviney vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.; Bunker Hill vs. Dupo, 7 p.m.; Bunker Hill vs. Brussels 8 p.m.; Calhoun vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.; Marquette vs. Southwestern, 8 p.m.

High School boys soccer: Staunton at Carlyle; North Mac at Gillespie; Litchfield at Southwestern

High school golf: Greenville/Southwestern at Carlinville 4p.m.;

Junior high baseball: Staunton at Carlinville 4 p.m.

Aug. 23

High school boys soccer: Pleasant Plains at Carlinville 5 p.m.

Junior high baseball: Bunker Hill at Carlinville 4 p.m.

Football

Junior Football League

Week 1 results

Saturday, Aug. 12

Eighth grade

Pana 38, Greenville 0

Staunton 48, Carlinville 46 ot

Southwestern 48, Vandalia 0

East Alton-WR 46, Roxana 0

Gillespie 30, Litchfield 22 (7th/8th grade combine)

Seventh grade

Vandalia 8, Southwestern 0

Carlinville 30, Staunton 6

East Alton-Wood River 40, Roxana 0

Pana 28, Greenville 6

Sixth grade

Vandalia 38, Southwestern 0

Carlinville 24, Staunton 12

Roxana 30, East Alton-WR 0

Litchfield 36, Gillespie 20

Pana 18, Greenville 6

Fifth grade

Vandalia 24, Southwestern 6

Carlinville 28, Staunton 12

Gillespie 20, Litchfield 0

Pana 14, Greenville 8

Bye week: Hillsboro

High School Volleyball

Roxana Tournament

Pool A: Roxana, Jersey, Granite City, Madison

Pool B – Civic Memorial, Mt. Olive, Gillespie, East Alton-WR

Pool C – Valmeyer, Marquette, Southwestern, Fr. McGivney

Pool D – Calhoun, Bunker Hill, Brussels, Dupo

Monday, Aug. 21

Milazzo Gym

Roxana vs. Jersey, 5 p.m.

Granite City vs. Roxana, 6 p.m.

Civic Memorial vs. Gillespie, 7 p.m.

EAWR vs. Civic Memorial, 8 p.m.

Small Gym

Madison vs. Granite City, 5 p.m.

Jersey vs. Madison, 6 p.m.

Mt. Olive vs. East Alton-WR, 7 p.m.

Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie, 8 p.m.

Junior High Gym

Civic Memorial vs. Mt. Olive, 5 p.m.

Gillespie vs. East Alton-WR, 6 p.m.

Roxana vs. Madison, 7 p.m.

Jersey vs. Granite City, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Milazzo Gym

Valmeyer vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Valmeyer, 6 p.m.

Calhoun vs. Brussels, 7 p.m.

Dupo vs. Calhoun, 8 p.m.

Small Gym

Fr. McGivney vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Marquette vs. Fr. McGivney, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Dupo, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Brussels, 8 p.m.

Junior High Gym

Calhoun vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Brussels vs. Dupo, 6 p.m.

Valmeyer vs. Fr. McGivney, 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Southwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Milazzo Gym – First Place Bracket

11 a.m. – Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner

noon – Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner

1 p.m. – Third place match

2 p.m. – Championship match

Junior High Gym – Second Place Bracket

11 a.m. – Pool A second vs. Pool D second

noon – Pool B second vs. Pool C second

1 p.m. – Seventh place

2 p.m. – Fifth place

Third Place Bracket

Milazzo Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A third vs. Pool D third

10 a.m. – 11th place match

Small Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool B third vs. Pool C third

10 a.m. – ninth place winner

Fourth Place Bracket

Junior High gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A fourth vs. Pool C fourth

10 a.m. – Pool B fourth vs. Pool C fourth

Small Gym

11 a.m – 15th place match

noon – 13th place match

Junior High Baseball

Monday at Mt. Olive

Carlinville 201 153 1 – 13 12 2

Mt. Olive 200 200 0 – 04 06 5

WP: L.Tieman. LP: A.Davis.

2B – O.Crawford. RBI – Z.Long, C.Gossard 2, A.Tiburzi, C.Wiser, E.Siglock, R.Hart, O.Crawford 3. SB – C.Gossard, A.Tiburzi 2, C.Strutner 2, L.Tieman, B.Dickerson 2, A.Ruemuler.