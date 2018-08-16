Mac Stats for 8-16-18
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for county area high school, junior high school teams and Blackburn College (BC).
Aug. 17
Junior high baseball at Lincolnwood, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18
JFL football: Vandalia at Carlinville; Staunton at Pana; Gillespie at Southwestern
Aug. 20
High school volleyball: Roxana tournament (Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Southwestern, Mt. Olive)
High school soccer: North Mac at Hillsboro; Carlinville at East Alton-WR
High school golf: Carlinville at Lincolnwood, w/Auburn
Junior high baseball: Gillespie at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21
High school volleyball: Roxana tournament (Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Southwestern, Mt. Olive)
High school soccer: Gillespie at Lincolnwood; Jersey at Southwestern
High school golf: Greenville, Southwestern, Jersey at Carlinville
Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 22
High school soccer: Carlinville at Pleasant Plains; Gillespie at North Mac
Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule
(Networks in parenthesis)
JIP – Joined In Progress
Aug. 16
Washington at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)
Arizona at San Diego, 9 p.m. (MLBN)
Aug. 17
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)
NY Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (MLBN)
Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m. (MLBN)
Aug. 18
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FS1)
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (WUBI-23)
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 6 p.m (NBCS-Chi)
Toronto at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)
Baltimore at Cleveland, 3 p.m. (MLBN)
LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLB-JIP)
Aug. 19
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. (WCIX)
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Toronto at NY Yankees, noon (WTBS)
NY Mets vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 20
St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)
Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m. (MLBN)
Aug. 21
St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)
Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m (MLBN)
Aug. 22
St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m. (WBUI-23)
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (THIS-TV)
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1 p.m. (MLBN)
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m .(MLBN)
JFL Football
Saturday’s Week 1 Results
Eighth Grade
Carlinville 22, Litchfield 0
Vandalia 40, Southwestern 6
Pana 36, Roxana 0
Staunton 48, East Alton-WR 20
Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report
Seventh Grade
Carlinville 22, Litchfield 14
Vandalia 36, Southwestern 0
Roxana 28, Pana 0
Staunton 24, East Alton-WR 8
Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report
Sixth Grade
Carlinville 34, Litchfield 0
Vandalia 22, Southwestern 0
Roxana 38, Pana 0
Staunton 20, East Alton-WR 8
Gillespie 36, Hillsboro 20
Fifth Grade
Carlinville 38, Litchfield 0
Vandalia 20, Southwestern 6
Roana 34, Pana 0
Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report
High School Golf
Monday at Belk Park
Hillsboro 305; Marquette 324; Mascoutah 352; Litchfield 363; Vandalia 367; Hillsboro JV 383; Roxana 389; Jersey 404; Wood River 425; Metro East Lutheran 436; Carrollton 444; Carlinville 448; Civic Memorial 463.
Carlinville (448) – E. Siglock 92; J.Rosentreter 110; T.Sanson 118; R. Kulenkamp 128; T. Behme 134.
Top 5: 1. A. Eickhoff, Hillsboro 68; 2. S. Cogan, Marquette 75; 3. K. Bauer, Marquette 76; A. White, Hillsboro 76; 5. A.Boston, Litchfield 78; D. Huber, Hillsboro 78.
Junior High Baseball
Monday at Carlinville
Carlinville 12, Mt. Olive 0
High School Volleyball
Carlinville Classic Aug. 25 schedule
9 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Athens
10 a.m. – Carrollton vs. Wesclin
11 a.m. – Third place game
noon – Championship
Varsity games will be in the main gymnasium; JV games will take place in the middle school gymnasium and follow the same schedule
High School Soccer
Carlinville Kickoff Classic Tournament
At Loveless Park
Pool A: Jersey, East Alton-WR, Fr. McGivney JV
Pool B – Southeast, Staunton, Lincolnwood
Pool C – Carlinville, Athens, Roxana
Pool D – Hillsboro, Lutheran, Gillespie-Litchfield
Saturday, Aug. 25
Lott Field
9 a.m. – Hillsboro vs. Gillespie
10:30 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Roxana
noon – Southeast vs. Lincolnwood
1:30 p.m. – EAWR vs. Jersey
3 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Lutheran
4:30 p.m. – Athens vs. Carlinville
Davis-Anderson Field
9 a.m. – Lincolnwood vs. Staunton
10:30 a.m. – Fr. McGivney vs. EAWR
noon – Lutheran vs. Hillsboro
1:30 p.m. – Roxana vs. Athens
3 p.m. – Staunton vs. Southeast
4:30 p.m. – Jersey vs. Fr. McGivney
Monday, Aug. 27
13 – 4:30 p.m. – 3rd place Pool D vs. 3rd place Pool A (Davis-Anderson)
14 – 5 p.m. – 2nd place Pool D vs. 2nd place Pool A (Lott)
15 -6 p.m. – 3rd place Pool C vs. 3rd place Pool B (Davis-Anderson)
16 – 7 p.m. – 2nd place Pool C vs. 2nd place Pool B (Lott)
Tuesday, Aug. 28
17 – 4:30 p.m. – 11th place game – Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 13 (Davis Anderson)
18 – 5 p.m. – 1st place Pool D vs. 1st place Pool A (Lott)
19 – 6 p.m. – 9th place game – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 13 (Davis Anderson)
20 – 7 p.m. – 1st place Pool C vs. 1st place Pool B (Lott)
Wednesday, Aug. 29
21 – 5 p.m. – 7th place game – Loser Game 16 vs. Loser Game 14 (Lott)
22 – 7 p.m. – 5th place game – Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 14 (Lott)
Thursday, Aug. 30
23 – 5 p.m. – 3rd place game – Loser Game 20 vs. Loser Game 18 (Lott)
24 – 7 p.m. – championship – Winner Game 20 vs. Winner Game 18 (Lott)