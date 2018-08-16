Mac Stats for 8-16-18

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for county area high school, junior high school teams and Blackburn College (BC).

Aug. 17

Junior high baseball at Lincolnwood, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 18

JFL football: Vandalia at Carlinville; Staunton at Pana; Gillespie at Southwestern

Aug. 20

High school volleyball: Roxana tournament (Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Southwestern, Mt. Olive)

High school soccer: North Mac at Hillsboro; Carlinville at East Alton-WR

High school golf: Carlinville at Lincolnwood, w/Auburn

Junior high baseball: Gillespie at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21

High school volleyball: Roxana tournament (Bunker Hill, Gillespie, Southwestern, Mt. Olive)

High school soccer: Gillespie at Lincolnwood; Jersey at Southwestern

High school golf: Greenville, Southwestern, Jersey at Carlinville

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22

High school soccer: Carlinville at Pleasant Plains; Gillespie at North Mac

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule

(Networks in parenthesis)

JIP – Joined In Progress

Aug. 16

Washington at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

Arizona at San Diego, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 17

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)

NY Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 18

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FS1)

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (WUBI-23)

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 6 p.m (NBCS-Chi)

Toronto at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 3 p.m. (MLBN)

LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLB-JIP)

Aug. 19

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. (WCIX)

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Toronto at NY Yankees, noon (WTBS)

NY Mets vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 20

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)

Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 21

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m. (NBCS-Chi.)

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m (MLBN)

Aug. 22

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m. (WBUI-23)

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 1 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1 p.m. (MLBN)

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m .(MLBN)

JFL Football

Saturday’s Week 1 Results

Eighth Grade

Carlinville 22, Litchfield 0

Vandalia 40, Southwestern 6

Pana 36, Roxana 0

Staunton 48, East Alton-WR 20

Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report

Seventh Grade

Carlinville 22, Litchfield 14

Vandalia 36, Southwestern 0

Roxana 28, Pana 0

Staunton 24, East Alton-WR 8

Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report

Sixth Grade

Carlinville 34, Litchfield 0

Vandalia 22, Southwestern 0

Roxana 38, Pana 0

Staunton 20, East Alton-WR 8

Gillespie 36, Hillsboro 20

Fifth Grade

Carlinville 38, Litchfield 0

Vandalia 20, Southwestern 6

Roana 34, Pana 0

Gillespie vs. Hillsboro, no report

High School Golf

Monday at Belk Park

Hillsboro 305; Marquette 324; Mascoutah 352; Litchfield 363; Vandalia 367; Hillsboro JV 383; Roxana 389; Jersey 404; Wood River 425; Metro East Lutheran 436; Carrollton 444; Carlinville 448; Civic Memorial 463.

Carlinville (448) – E. Siglock 92; J.Rosentreter 110; T.Sanson 118; R. Kulenkamp 128; T. Behme 134.

Top 5: 1. A. Eickhoff, Hillsboro 68; 2. S. Cogan, Marquette 75; 3. K. Bauer, Marquette 76; A. White, Hillsboro 76; 5. A.Boston, Litchfield 78; D. Huber, Hillsboro 78.

Junior High Baseball

Monday at Carlinville

Carlinville 12, Mt. Olive 0

High School Volleyball

Carlinville Classic Aug. 25 schedule

9 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Athens

10 a.m. – Carrollton vs. Wesclin

11 a.m. – Third place game

noon – Championship

Varsity games will be in the main gymnasium; JV games will take place in the middle school gymnasium and follow the same schedule

High School Soccer

Carlinville Kickoff Classic Tournament

At Loveless Park

Pool A: Jersey, East Alton-WR, Fr. McGivney JV

Pool B – Southeast, Staunton, Lincolnwood

Pool C – Carlinville, Athens, Roxana

Pool D – Hillsboro, Lutheran, Gillespie-Litchfield

Saturday, Aug. 25

Lott Field

9 a.m. – Hillsboro vs. Gillespie

10:30 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Roxana

noon – Southeast vs. Lincolnwood

1:30 p.m. – EAWR vs. Jersey

3 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Lutheran

4:30 p.m. – Athens vs. Carlinville

Davis-Anderson Field

9 a.m. – Lincolnwood vs. Staunton

10:30 a.m. – Fr. McGivney vs. EAWR

noon – Lutheran vs. Hillsboro

1:30 p.m. – Roxana vs. Athens

3 p.m. – Staunton vs. Southeast

4:30 p.m. – Jersey vs. Fr. McGivney

Monday, Aug. 27

13 – 4:30 p.m. – 3rd place Pool D vs. 3rd place Pool A (Davis-Anderson)

14 – 5 p.m. – 2nd place Pool D vs. 2nd place Pool A (Lott)

15 -6 p.m. – 3rd place Pool C vs. 3rd place Pool B (Davis-Anderson)

16 – 7 p.m. – 2nd place Pool C vs. 2nd place Pool B (Lott)

Tuesday, Aug. 28

17 – 4:30 p.m. – 11th place game – Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 13 (Davis Anderson)

18 – 5 p.m. – 1st place Pool D vs. 1st place Pool A (Lott)

19 – 6 p.m. – 9th place game – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 13 (Davis Anderson)

20 – 7 p.m. – 1st place Pool C vs. 1st place Pool B (Lott)

Wednesday, Aug. 29

21 – 5 p.m. – 7th place game – Loser Game 16 vs. Loser Game 14 (Lott)

22 – 7 p.m. – 5th place game – Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 14 (Lott)

Thursday, Aug. 30

23 – 5 p.m. – 3rd place game – Loser Game 20 vs. Loser Game 18 (Lott)

24 – 7 p.m. – championship – Winner Game 20 vs. Winner Game 18 (Lott)