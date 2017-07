Mac Stats for 7-13-17

Mac Stats for 7-13-17

7 13 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for

Carlinville Park District (CPD)

Red Cross Swimming Lessons

Held at Carlinville City Park Pool

July 20 to July 30 (Monday through Thursday)

First-time beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Secondary Beginners: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Advanced Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Intermediate 2: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Private/Junior Guards: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Ages 2-5: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Television

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

July 14

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. (MLBN)

July 15

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Yankees at Boston 3 p.m. (FS1)

Texas at Kansas City 6 p.m. (FS1)

Cleveland at Oakland 9 p.m. (MLBN – JIP)

July 16

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Yankees at Boston noon (WTBS)

NY Yankees at Boston 7 p.m. (ESPN)

July 17

St. Louis at NY Mets 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Washington at Cincinnati 11:30 a.m. (MLBN)

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland at San Francisco 9 p.m. (MLBN)

July 18

St. Louis at NY Mets 6 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Yankees at Minneapolis 7 p.m. (ESPN)

July 19

St. Louis at NY Mets 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Atlanta 11 a.m. (MLBN)

Cleveland at San Francisco 2:45 p.m. (MLBN)

Washington at LA Angels 9 p.m. (ESPN)

JIP – Joined in Progress