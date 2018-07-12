Mac Stats for 7-12-18
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for summer league baseball and softball games at Loveless Park.
July 12
Pope 10-12 girls 6 p.m. (Lions); Bouillon PM boys, 8 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco); Murphy 12-14 girls, 8 p.m. (CNB)
July 13
Kaburick 8-10 girls 6 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls 6 p.m. (Cisco); Church League 6:30 p.m. (CNB)
July 14
Church League, 6:30 p.m. (Lions, CNB)
July 16
Pope 10-12 girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco)
July 17
Fenton PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco)
July 18
Killam 8-10 girls, 6 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco); Carlinville Capitals, 5 p.m. (CNB)
Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule
(Networks in parenthesis)
JIP – Joined In Progress
July 12
Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m. (MLB-N)
NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)
July 13
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m. (NBCS-Chic.)
Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)
NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)
July 14
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3 p.m. (FSMW)
Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m. (THIS-TV)
Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)
Toronto at Boston, noon (MLB-N)
Washington at NY Mets, 3 p.m. (MLB-N)
NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m. (Fox-55)
July 15
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 3p.m. (Fox-55)
Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)
NY Yankees at Cleveland, noon (MLB-N)