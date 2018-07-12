Mac Stats for 7-12-18

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for summer league baseball and softball games at Loveless Park.

July 12

Pope 10-12 girls 6 p.m. (Lions); Bouillon PM boys, 8 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco); Murphy 12-14 girls, 8 p.m. (CNB)

July 13

Kaburick 8-10 girls 6 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls 6 p.m. (Cisco); Church League 6:30 p.m. (CNB)

July 14

Church League, 6:30 p.m. (Lions, CNB)

July 16

Pope 10-12 girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco)

July 17

Fenton PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco)

July 18

Killam 8-10 girls, 6 p.m. (Lions); Robinson PM girls, 6 p.m. (Cisco); Carlinville Capitals, 5 p.m. (CNB)

Major League Baseball Local/National TV Schedule

(Networks in parenthesis)

JIP – Joined In Progress

July 12

Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m. (MLB-N)

NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)

July 13

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m. (NBCS-Chic.)

Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 7 p.m. (THIS-TV)

NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)

July 14

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3 p.m. (FSMW)

Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m. (THIS-TV)

Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

Toronto at Boston, noon (MLB-N)

Washington at NY Mets, 3 p.m. (MLB-N)

NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m. (Fox-55)

July 15

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chic. Cubs at San Diego, 3p.m. (Fox-55)

Kansas City at Chic. White Sox, 1 p.m. (NBCS-Chi)

NY Yankees at Cleveland, noon (MLB-N)