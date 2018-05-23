Mac Stats 5-24-18

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.

May 24-26

High school track: State boys at Charleston 10 a.m.

High School Baseball

South Central Conference Overall Conf

Staunton 23-4 9-0

Southwestern 21-13 8-1

Hillsboro 13-15 6-3

Greenville 14-17-1 5-4

Vandalia 12-11 5-4

Carlinville 12-8 4-5

Gillespie 12-14 3-6

Litchfield 7-14 3-6

Pana 4-18 1-8

Roxana 3-17 1-8

—

Other area teams

Greenfield/NW 12-13 8-6

North Mac 11-13 2-7

Bunker Hill 5-10 0-3

Mt. Olive 5-5 3-2

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Pawnee Regional

Greenfield/NW 202 000 0 – 4 6 1

*Nokomis 020 001 2 – 5 8 0

WP: Herpstreitt (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 9 K); Chausse (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: H.Lansaw (6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).

2B – M.Walker, Chausse, Engelman, Sabol, Mascher. 3B – J.Lansaw. RBI – J.Lansaw, D.Pohlman, Z.Thomson, M.Walker, Tosetti 2, Sabol, Mascher 2. SB – W.Stuart, Chausse, Engelman.

—

Pawnee 000 000 0 – 0 6 3

*Mt. Olive 003 012 x – 6 8 0

WP: C.Monke (7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 10 K). LP: J.Bland (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 K).

2B – C.Bland, J.Baum, B.Tooley. HR – J.Baum. RBIs – J.Baum 3, B.Tooley.

Wednesday at Gillespie Regional

Litchfield 000 002 30 – 5 6 4

*Staunton 100 301 01 – 6 8 0

WP: C.McBride (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K); N.Yates (5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

HR – M.Karl. RBI – R.Best, C.Cox, M.Karl 2, N.Yates. SB – M.Karl, N.Yates 2.

Wednesday at Wesclin Regional

*Althoff 010 001 2 – 4 9 2

Southwestern 020 000 1 – 3 7 1

WP: P.Whitehead (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K). LP: B.Lowis (7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).

2B – J.Ysura, J.Little. RBI – M.Schroeder, J.Toenjas, J.Ysursa L.Golike, D.Cummings 2. SB – I.Marshall.

Thursday at Metro East Lutheran Regional

Bunker Hill 101 010 1 – 4 05 1

*Metro East Luth. 210 001 1 – 5 10 3

LP: J.Weidner (1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K); C.Sellars (2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K); A.Birdsong (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K).

2B – E.Dannenbrink. 3B – B.Morris. RBI – A.Birdsong, B.Morris, E.Morris, J.Weidner. SB – E.Dannenbrink, B.Morris, C.Sellars.

Thursday at Gillespie Regional

Gillespie 002 000 0 – 2 4 1

*Hillsboro 031 300 x – 7 8 2

WP: D.McCammack (6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K); Willman (2/3 IP, 1 H). LP: A.Boeck (3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 K); C.Johnson (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 K).

2B – K.Lemon. RBI – A.Boeck, T.Segarra, L.Carroll, T.Mullen, J.Gregg, K.Lemon 2, D.Deming. SB – L.Carroll, D.Deming.

Thursday at New Berlin Regional

North Mac 100 020 0 – 3 3 0

*New Berlin 000 001 3 – 4 7 2

WP: C.Bixby (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K); Butcher (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). LP: J.Little (6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K); T.Miller (1/3 IP).

2B – G.Thoroman, J.VanAusdall, C.Allen, M.Helm, C.Bixby. RBI – J.Little, G.Thoroman, J.VanAusdall, M.Helm, M.Owens, D.Minder, B.Nichols. SB – M.Hendricks.

Saturday at Gillespie Regional

Hillsboro 202 000 2 – 6 8 1

*Staunton 000 340 x – 7 7 3

WP: D.Ray (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 Er, 1 BB, 5 K); Sv. – C.McBride (1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: A.Schreiber (5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 8 K); T.Mullen (1 IP).

2B – C.Hernandez, A.Schreiber, N.Yates. 3B – M.Karl. HR – A.Schreiber. RBI – A.Schreiber 4, J.Gregg, G.Bianco, M.Karl, A.Tallman 2, N.Yates 2.

IHSA Class 2A Regional Tournament Schedules

At New Berlin

Monday, May 14

Havana 4, Carlinville 1

Wednesday, May 16

Plains 7, Havana 0

Thursday, May 17

New Berlin 4, North Mac 3

Saturday, May 19

Pleasant Plaids 5, New Berlin 2

At Riverton

Monday, May 14

Sullivan 3, Pana 1

Wednesday, May 16

Williamsville 6, Sullivan 1

Riverton 3, Shelbyville 1

Saturday, May 19

Williamsville 10, Riverton 0

At Gillespie

Monday, May 14

Litchfield 6, East Alton-WR 4

Wednesday, May 16

Staunton 6, Litchfield 5 (8)

Thursday, May 17

Hillsboro 7, Gillespie 2

Saturday, May 19

Staunton 7, Hillsboro 6

At Trenton Wesclin

Monday, May 14

Wesclin 6, Roxana 4

Wednesday, May 16

Marquette 2, Wesclin 1

Althoff 4, Southwestern 3

Monday, May 21

Althoff 12, Marquette 7

At Vandalia

Monday, May 14

Greenville 8, Vandalia 6

Wednesday, May 16

Greenville 7, Mater Dei 0

Newton 2, Breese Central 1

Monday, May 21

Greenville 7, Newton 1

IHSA Class 1A Regional Tournament Schedules

At Pawnee

Monday, May 14

Greenfield/NW 12, Edinburg 3

Wednesday, May 16

Nokomis 5, Greenfield/NW 4

Mt. Olive 6, Pawnee 0

Saturday, May 19

Nokomis 10, Mt. Olive 0

At Metro East Lutheran

Monday, May 14

Mulberry Grove 12, Lebanon 2

Bunker Hill 7, Madison 0

Wednesday, May 16

Valmeyer 16, Mulberry Grove 0

Thursday, May 17

Metro East Lutheran 5, Bunker Hill 4

Saturday, May 19

Valmeyer 13, Metro East Lutheran 0

Class 2A Sectional Tournament

At Flora

Wednesday, May 23

Teutopolis vs. Althoff, 4 p.m

Staunton vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

South Central Conference

Overall Conf

Hillsboro 19-4 8-1

Southwestern 21-7 8-1

Gillespie 24-4 8-1

Carlinville 12-10 6-3

Staunton 12-9 4-5

Roxana 8-15 4-5

Litchfield 5-17 3-6

Pana 8-14 2-7

Vandalia 5-17 2-7

Greenville 2-19 0-9

Other area schools

Greenfield/NW 8-11 6-8

Bunker Hill 9-11 1-1

North Mac 7-18 2-6

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Buffalo Tri City Regional

North Mac 000 000 – 00 02 4

*Tri City 100 117 – 10 13 0

WP: K.Spain (6 IP, 2 H, 9 K). LP: G.Lechner (5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB); M.Royer (1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER).

2B – K.Spain. 3B – S.Mills. RBI – A.Sagle 2, A.Hunt, T.Page, K.Spain, S.Mills 2, E.Rutherford 2. SB – A.Sagle 2, A.Hunt 2, T.Page, E.Farley 2, E.Rutherford.

Wednesday at Alton Marquette Regional

Roxana 000 00 – 00 02 6

*Southwestern 102 25 – 10 15 1

WP: B.Nixon (5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Booher (4 2/3 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).

2B – J.Bouillon, B.Roloff, M.Wilderman. RBI – S.Baumgartner, H.Edwards 2, N.Keith 2, B.Nixon 2, B.Roloff. SB – O.Stahlhut.

Thursday at Hillsboro Regional

East Alton-WR 000 00 – 00 01 3

*Gillespie 302 41 – 10 11 1

WP: S.Henrichs (5 IP, 1 H, 10 K). LP: Null (4 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 K).

2B – Flanigan, A.Clay 3, R.Jarman, M.Kasarda 3. HR – S.Bires, R.Jarman. RBI – S.Bires, A.Clay 3, S.Henrichs, R.Jarman, M.Kasarda 3.

Saturday at Hillsboro Regional

*Gillespie 413 000 0 – 8 7 0

Hillsboro 004 000 0 – 4 6 6

WP: S.Henrichs (7 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP: K.Hanner (7 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 10 K).

2B – S.Bires, Hanner, Beck, Houchler. RBI – S.Bires 2, R.Jarman 2, M.Kasarda, Hanner 2, Beck, Houchler. SB – H.Barrett, M.Kasarda, S.Taylor, Hemken.

IHSA Class 2A Regional Tournament Schedules

At Hillsboro

Monday, May 14

Carlinville 4, Litchfield 0

Tuesday, May 15

Hillsboro 3, Carlinville 2 (8 inn.)

Wednesday, May 16

Gillespie 10, East Alton-WR 0

Saturday, May 19

Gillespie 8, Hillsboro 4

At Buffalo

Monday, May 14

North Mac 9, Athens 6

Wednesday, May 16

Auburn 8, Riverton 3

Tri City 10, North Mac 0

Saturday, May 19

Tri-City 9, Auburn 2

At Alton Marquette

Monday, May 14

Staunton 3, Althoff 2

Tuesday, May 15

Marquette 13, Staunton 1

Wednesday, May 16

Southwestern 10, Roxana 0

Tuesday, May 22

Marquette vs. Southwestern

At Breese Mater Dei

Monday, May 14

Wesclin 6, Roxana 4

Tuesday, May 15

Newton 4, Wesclin 0

Wednesday, May 16

Breese Central 2, Breese Mater Dei 0

Saturday, May 19

Breese Central 8, Newton 5

At Vandalia

Monday, May 14

Pana 6, Vandalia 5 (12)

Tuesday, May 15

Casey-Westfield 6, Pana 0

Teutopolis 4, Arthur 2

Monday, May 21

Casey-Westfield vs. Teutopolis

IHSA Class 1A Regional Tournament Schedules

At Greenfield

Monday, May 14

Bunker Hill 12, Greenfield/NW 5

Tuesday, May 15

Hardin Calhoun 7, Bunker Hill 4

Wednesday, May 16

West Central 3, Barry Western 1

Saturday, May 19

Hardin-Calhoun 13, West Central 0

Class 2A Sectional Tournament

At Gillespie

Wednesday, May 23

Williamsville vs. Gillespie 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Alton Marquette vs. Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

South Central Conference FINAL STANDINGS

Overall Conf

Roxana 15-3-3 8-0

Carlinville 16-3-1 7-1

Hillsboro 13-5-1 5-3

Southwestern 7-7-4 5-3

Pana 9-8-3 4-4

Litchfield 9-9-1 3-5

Gillespie 4-13-3 2-6

Staunton 4-14 2-6

Greenville 3-15 0-8

Other area schools

North Mac 1-15-3 0-5

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Decatur Lutheran Sectional

Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 – 0

*Carlinville 0 2 – 2

C – T.Wills (Penalty Kick) 48:12

C – L.Egelhoff (S.Nickel) 50:11

W: S.DeNeve (1 save).

Shots: Warrensburg-Latham 1; Carlinville 7. Fouls: Warrensburg-Latham 3, Carlinville 5. Corner kicks: Warrensburg-Latham 0, Carlinville 2. Saves: Warrensburg-Latham 5, Carlinville 1.

Friday at Decatur Lutheran Sectional

Carlinville 0 0 0 0 (1) – 0

*St. Thomas More 0 0 0 0 (4) – 1

St. Thomas More wins on penalty kicks, 4-1

PKs:

STM – H.Murray, I.Schmidt, A.Leibach, L.Yonce.

C – S.Nickel.

Saves: S.DeNeve, Carlinville 3; B.Hopper, St. More, 13. Shots: St. Thomas More 7; Carlinville 13. Fouls: St. Thomas More 1, Carlinville 4. Corner kicks: St. Thomas More 4, Carlinville 6.

IHSA Postseason

Decatur Lutheran Sectional

Tuesday, May 15

St. Thomas More 3, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday, May 16

Carlinville 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Friday, May 18

St. Thomas More 1, Carlinville 0 (PK; St. Thomas More won 4-1 on PKs)

Columbia Sectional

Tuesday, May 15

Columbia 6, Roxana 0

Althoff 5, Marquette 0

Friday, May 18

Althoff 1, Columbia 0 (2 ot)

Track and Field

Thursday at Litchfield Boys Sectional

Madison 141; Carlinville 108; Litchfield 49; Auburn 43; Riverton 37; Fr. McGivney 24; North Mac 23; Marquette 17; Gillespie 17; Carrollton 17; Lutheran 16; New Berlin 15; Metro East Lutheran 10; Bunker Hill 8; Pawnee 2.

Area state qualifiers

4 x 800 meter relay – 1. Carlinville 8:36.54 (Jac.Landon, T.Hughes, B.Roper, Jas. Landon)

4 x 400 relay – 2. Carlinivlle 3:27.22 (Jac.Landon, B.Roper, T.Hughes, Jas.Landon).

Long jump – 2. M.Rogers, Carlinville 21-feet-7.5 inches.

Pole vault – 3. I.Daugherty, Carlinville 12-feet-8 inches; 4. D.Roberts, Carlinville 12-feet-2 inches.

High jump – 2. M.Douglas, Carlinville 6-feet-3 inches.

Shot put – 1. D.Card, Carlinville 48-feet-2 inches.

Triple jump – 2. W.Walton, Carlinville 41-feet-8.5 inches; 4. M.Rogers, Carlinville 41-feet-6.75 inches.

Discus – 1. D.Card, Carlinville (141-feet-5 inches); 2. A.Ottersburg, Gillespie (132-feet-9 inches).

110-high hurdles – 3. T.Bertelsmann, Bunker Hill 15.87.

800-meter run – 2. Jas.Landon, Carlinville 2:00.63; 3. Jac.Landon, Carlinville 2:02.54.

Girls State Meet

At Charleston

Local competitors (heat/flight placings)

Pole vault – 1.tie E.Smith, Carlinville (10-feet, qualifies for final).

Shot put – 8. L.Sullivan, North Mac (30-feet-11.5 inches).

Triple jump – 9. J. Braundmeier, Gillespie (29-feet-11.25 inches).

Discus – 13. L.Sullivan, North Mac (87-feet).

4 x 100 relay – 7. North Mac 52.10 (C.Fess, A.Kallenbach, H.Swick, T.Rose-Jones).

100-meter high hurdles – 8. A.Severs, Bunker Hill (18.21).

4 x 200 meter run – 8. North Mac 1:53.83 (E.Nichelson, T.Rose-Jones, J.Cole, A.Kallenbach).

400-meter dash – 3. R.Drew, Carlinville 1:00.07.

300-meter hurdles – 7. M.Moyer, Carlinville 51.73.

4 x 400 relay – 6. North Mac 4:21.17 (C.Fess, E.Nichelson, J.Cole, H.Swick).

Saturday’s Finals

Pole vault – 3. E.Smith, Carlinville (11-feet-9 inches).

IESA State Finals

Saturday at East Peoria

Carlinville results

Pole vault – R.Rosentreter ninth (8-feet);

1600-meter run – B.Harris 13th (5:06.94)

Discus – E.Walker 31st (79-feet)

Pole vault – L.Yudinsky 19th tie (9-feet)

Shot put – C.Robinson third (46-feet-4.75 inches)

Pole vault – L.Daugherty first (13-feet-1 inch).