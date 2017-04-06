Mac Stats for 4-6

Mac Stats for 4-6

4 6 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

 Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)

April 6

CHS softball at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer at Auburn, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

April 7

CHS softball vs. Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer vs. Williamsville, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball vs. Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

BC baseball vs. Greenville, 3 p.m.

April 8

CHS softball vs. Lincolnwood, 10 a.m.

CHS girls track – Carlinville Invite, noon

CMS track at Rochester Invite, 9 a.m.

BC baseball at Greenville (DH), 1 p.m.

BC softball vs. Fontbonne (DH) 1 p.m.

April 10

CHS softball vs. Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball vs. Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

April 11

CHS softball vs. North Mac, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer at North Mac, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball vs. North Mac, 4:30 p.m.

CHS track at Roxana, w/Greenville, Vandalia 4:30

CMS track at Mt. Olive, w/Gillespie, Greenville, 4 p.m.

BC baseball at Illinois College, 3 p.m.

April 12

CHS baseball vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.

BC softball at Webster (DH) 5 p.m.

Television 

 NBA National and local TV schedule

April 6

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 7

New York at Memphis, 7 p.m. (FSMW+)

April 8

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)

LA Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

April 10

Indiana at Philadelphia 6 p.m. (FSMW+)

Washington at Detroit, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Houston at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 12

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. (FSMW+, ESPN)

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NHL Blues Hockey

April 6 – St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)

April 8 – St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

April 9 – Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. (FSMW)

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

April 6

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m. (MLBN)

LA Angels at Oakland 2:30 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)

April 7

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)

LA Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m. (MLBN)

San Francisco at San Diego, 5:30 p.m. (MLBN JIP)

Cleveland at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (MLBN)

April 8

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)

NY Yankees at Baltimore, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Chic. Cubs at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

April 9

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)

Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

April 10

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m. (FSMW)

Oakland at Kansas City, 3 p.m. (MLBN)

Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

LA Dodgers at Chic. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

April 11

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. White Sox at Cleveland, 3 p.m. (MLBN)

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

April 12

St. Louis at Washington, 3:05 p.m. (FSMW)

Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

LA Dodgers at Chic. Cubs, 7 p.m. (MLBN)

  High School Track and Field

Saturday at Greenville Invitational

Breese Central 120; Mattoon 105; Jersey 80; Carlinville 74; Pana 58; Pleasant Plains 58;Vandalia 47; St. Anthony 34; Greenville 29; Wesclin 29; Highland 21; Olympia 20; Rochester 14; Alton Marquette 8; Columbia 1. 

Carlinville Results – Boys

200 meters – 17. T.Gosnell 25.52; 400 meters – 8. T.Hughes 54.58; 11. Jac.Landon 55.48; 800 meters – 1. Jas.Landon 2:02.71; 4. G.Armour 2:08.63; 1600 meters – 3. Jas.Landon 4:43.01; 12. C.Helton 5:02.65; 3200 meters – 6. C.Helton 10:29.46; 11. B.Lippold 10:54.54; 4 x 400 relay – 4. Carlinville 3:37.39; 4 x 800 relay – 4. Carlinville 8:50.01; High jump – 8. M.Douglas 5-feet-7 inches; 13. W.Walton 5-5; Pole vault – 2. B.Hubbard 13-6; 3. I.Daugherty 11-6; Long jump – 6. M.Rogers 18-11.5, 14. C.Rainey 17-4.5; Triple jump – 1. M.Rogers 39-10; Shot put – 2. D.Card 45-1; 9. G.Long 42-3.5; Discus – 5. D.Card 132-10; 12. G.Long 115-6.

Girls

Mattoon 117.5; Pana 84.5; Olympia 60; Pleasant Plains 59; Jersey 53; Hillsboro 45; Highland 42; St. Anthony 40; Breese Central 37; Vandalia 36; Rochester 28; Greenville 25; Carlinville 23; Wesclin 22; Columbia 16; Alton Marquette 13. 

Carlinville Results

400 meters – 3. R.Olroyd 1:03.11; 1600 meters – 9. M.Harris 6:06.34; 3200 meters – 9. M.Williams 15:13.28; 300 hurdles – 19. C.Emery 1:02.04; Pole vault – 2. E.Smith 10-feet; Shot put – 6. H.Wills 29-feet-8 inches, 9. C.Campbell 28-9; Discus – 3. M.Walker 100-6; 16. H.Wills 70-2.

 High School Baseball

 South Central Conference   

Overall Conf

Vandalia 3-3 1-0

Greenville 7-5 1-0

Roxana 3-5 1-0

Hillsboro 4-2 0-0

Staunton 3-2 1-0

Pana 2-4 0-1

Southwestern 2-5 0-0

Gillespie 3-3 0-1

Litchfield 1-3 0-1

Carlinville 1-4 0-1

Wednesday’s Games

Hardin Calhoun 2, Staunton 1

Breese Central 9, Greenville 1

Litchfield 12, Ramsey 2

Thursday’s Games

All area games ppd. due to inclement weather

Friday’s Games

Vandalia 3, Carlinville 0

Greenville 6, Gillespie 2

Roxana 4, Litchfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Southwestern 9, Jax. Routt 4

Southwestern 4, Jax. Routt 1

Roxana 10, Dupo 6

Hillsboro 9, Shelbyville 2

St. Anthony 11, Vandalia 1

Vandalia 14, Cumberland 2

Greenville 11, Metro East Luth. 0

Greenville 5, Metro East Luth. 2

Monday’s Games

Staunton at Carlinville

North Greene at Litchfield

Greenville at Roxana

Hardin Calhoun at Gillespie

Mt. Olive at Lincolnwood

Nokomis at North Mac

Vandalia at Cowden Herrick

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Staunton

Hardin Calhoun 000 020 0     –     2  5  1

Staunton Bulldogs 001 000 0     –     1  1  1

WP: C.Sievers (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K). LP: N.Yates (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K); R.Billings 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K.

2B – E.Clark. RBI – E.Clark 2, N.Yates. SB – R.Friedel.

Friday at Vandalia

Carlinville Cavies 000 000 0     –     0  2  2

Vandalia Vandals 001 002 x     –     3  4  1

WP: R.Well (7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K); LP: J.Hannig (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).

2B – B.Morrison. RBI – B.Morrison 2. SB – M.Zimmerman, K.Jones, N.Casey.

High School Softball

South Central Conference    

Overall Conf

Gillespie 8-2 2-0

Litchfield 4-3 1-1

Hillsboro 4-3 0-0

Carlinville 4-2 0-0

Staunton 4-4 1-0

Pana 2-5 0-1

Southwestern 1-5 1-0

Vandalia 1-8 0-0

Roxana 5-8 0-2

Greenville 1-8 0-1

Wednesday’s Games 

Brussels at Carlinville ppd

East Alton-WR at Mt. Olive ppd

Roxana at Jersey ppd

Greenfield/NW at North Mac ppd

Litchfield 13, Ramsey 0

Gillespie 7, Triad 0

Thursday’s Games

All area games ppd. due to inclement weather.

Friday’s Games

Carlinville at Vandalia ppd, inclement field

Gillespie 20, Greenville 1

Litchfield 7, Roxana 0

Tri City 15, Mt. Olive 3

Saturday’s Games

Greenfield/NW at Carlinville ppd, inclement field

Staunton 8, Pawnee 4

Staunton 18, Illinois Lutheran 0

Jersey 12, Southwestern 2

Rock Falls vs. Southwestern

Breese Central 10, Greenville 8

Breese Central 5, Greenville 3

Granite City 8, Roxana 7

Roxana 14, Granite City 5

Tri City 1, Hillsboro 0

Rochester 4, Hillsboro 1

North Mac 11, Vandalia 4

Mt. Vernon 12, Vandalia 4

Waltonville 4, Gillespie 3

Gillespie 10, Teutopolis 0

Mt. Vernon 7, North Mac 1

Monday’s Games

All area games ppd. due to inclement weather

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Troy

Gillespie Miners 000 140 2     –     7  16  1

Triad Knights 000 000 0     –     0  03  1

WP: A.Bryant (7 IP, 3 H, 5 K); LP: L.Young (5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K); #11 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K.

2B – A.Clay. 3B – A.Bryant. RBI – A.Bryant 2, A.Clay 2, A.Bires, M.Mix. SB – R.Jarman, A.Bires, M.Mix, H.Johnson.

Saturday at Pawnee

Staunton Bulldogs 120 41(10)     –     18  11  2

Illinois Lutheran 000 000          –     00  04  5

WP: K.Pirok (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K); L.Mathis 3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K. LP: C.Shiever (6 IP, 18 H, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).

2B – S.Welch 2, G.Nichols, M.Hinz, A.Tucker. 3B – M.McCalla. HR – M.McCalla, K.Pirok. RBI – M.McCalla 4, N.Gusewelle, S.Welch 2, G.Nichols 2, R.Caldieraro 2, A.Painter, M.Legendre 2, K.Pirok 2, L.Mathis. SB  M.McCalla, G.Nichols, K.Pirok.

Saturday at Pawnee

Pawnee Indians 011 011 0     –      4  10  5

Staunton Bulldogs 021 014 x     –      8  09  1

WP: G.Nichols (7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Byers (6 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 5 K).

2B – M.McCalla, A.Painter. HR – G.Nichols. RBI – M.McCalla 2, M.Bertels, N.Gusewelle, S.Welch, G.Nichols 2, R.Caldieraro, Jarrett, Craigmiles, Poscoe 2. SB – Craigmiles.

 High School Girls Soccer

South Central Conference   

Overall Conf

Carlinville 6-2 3-0

Pana 6-0 1-0

Litchfield 4-2 1-0

Roxana 3-1 1-1

Staunton 4-5 1-1

Southwestern 1-3 1-2

Hillsboro 3-3 1-0

Greenville 2-7-1 0-2

Gillespie 3-5 0-3

Wednesday’s Games

North Mac 5, Gillespie 3

Staunton 1, Greenville 0 PK

Wesclin 2, Litchfield 0

Roxana 5, Jersey 2

Thursday’s Games

All area games ppd. due to inclement weather

Friday’s Games

Gillespie 2, Breese Central 1

Auburn 2, Greenville 1 PK

Wesclin 3, Hillsboro 0

Saturday’s Games

Carlinville 4, Hazelwood Central 0

Fox 3, Carlinville 0

Litchfield 9, Auburn 0

Wesclin 8, Staunton 0

Hillsboro 2, Greenville 1

Monday’s Games

Pana 7, Gillespie 0

Area Boxscores

Saturday at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex

Carlinville Cavies 2      2     –     4

Hazelwood Central Hawks 0      0     –     0

Carlinville goals: H.Lair (R.Drew) 34:27; H.Lair (unassisted) 36:31; H.Lair (L.Egelhoff) 54:45; R.Drew (L.Albertine) 77:00

Shots: Carlinville 16, Hazelwood Central 1

Saves: Carlinville 1 (S.DeNeve); Hazelwood Central 12.

Fouls: Carlinville 2, Hazelwood Central 2

Corner kicks: Carlinville 9, Hazelwood Central 0

Saturday at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex

Carlinville Cavies 0     0     –     0

Fox Warriors 1     2     –     3

Scoring: Fox – E.Robinson (unassisted) 8:37; A.Street (unassisted) 48:00; S.Adamec (unassisted) 77:00.

Shots: Carlinville 4, Fox 11

Saves: Carlinville 8 (S.DeNeve), Fox 4

Fouls: Carlinville 1, Fox 3

Corner kicks: Carlinville 0, Fox 4.

 College Baseball

Friday at Jacksonville

Blackburn 001 004 000      –     5  6  6

MacMurray 001 031 11x     –      7  9  7

WP: C.Steinhart (6 IP, 5 H, 2 Er, 3 BB, 6 K); Sv – T.Brown (1 IP, 3 K). LP: J.Stepp (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K).

2B – A.Gill 2, T.Deaton. HR – A.Gill. RBI – A.Gill 3, N.Balkenbusch 2, T.Deaton, J.Renoud 3. SB – N.Balkenbusch 2, A.Quandt, B.Mammenga, J.Renoud, B.Schanz 2.

Saturday at Monmouth

Blackburn 000 001 002     –     3  8  0

Monmouth 100 000 000     –     1  4  0

WP: B.Wilkinson (9 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: C.McDonald (8 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).

RBI – S.Lewis, A.Gill, W.Jarvis. SB – D.Ince.

Sunday at Blackburn

Robert Morr. SPI 430 110 121     –      13  15  2

Blackburn 200 700 010     –      10  14  3

WP: M.Manzanares (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB). LP: S.Gordon (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).

2B – A.Huet, S.Huet, T.Durand 2, A.Gill, W.Jarvis 2. HR – Z.Hatton. RBI – N.Grupa 2, S.Bejarano 2, Z.Hatton 2, S.Shigley 3, A.Huet, K.Sofa 2, B.Smith, S.Lewis 2, T.Durand 2, A.Gill 3, J. Szerletich, J.Pierre Hobbs. SB – Z.Merchant, R.Rios.

Sunday at Blackburn

Robert Morr. PEO 101 520 200 04     –     15  17  2

Blackburn 323 011 001 01     –     12  20  3

WP: P.Westerdahl (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: T.Durand (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).

2B – R.Slusher, D.Raby, P.Batson 2, B.Crose, T.Durand, A.Gill, R.Cardenas. HR – S.Green, R.Slusher, D.Raby 2, RBI – S.Green, R.Slusher, D.Raby 2, D.Johnson 2, P.Batson 4, B.Crose 3, B.Smith 3, S.Lewis, T.Durand 4, W.Jarvis, P.Ramaker 3. SB – B.Smith, S.Lewis, W.Jarvis.

College Softball

Saturday at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

Blackburn 002 000      –      02  06  3

Iowa Wesleyan 000 523      –      10  08  0

WP: S.McIlwain (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K). LP: K.Wade (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 ER, 9 BB, 3 K).

2B – L.Yockey, C.ONeill. RBI – L.Yockey, H.Goett, C.ONeill 2, Z.Caney 3, J.Miller 3. SB – E.Trybom, R.Wolff, C.ONeill 2, K.Vazquez, M.Copher.

Game 2

Blackburn 000 000      –     0  03  2

Iowa Wesleyan 142 001      –     8  11  1

WP: J.Dodd (6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 9 K). LP: J.Ballinger (5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

2B – C.ONeill, J.Miller. RBI – C.ONeill 2, S.Stalker, M.Copher 2, Z.Carney, J.Miller 2.

