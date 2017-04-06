Mac Stats for 4-6
What’s On Tap?
Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)
April 6
CHS softball at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.
CHS girls soccer at Auburn, 5 p.m.
CHS baseball at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.
April 7
CHS softball vs. Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
CHS girls soccer vs. Williamsville, 5 p.m.
CHS baseball vs. Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
BC baseball vs. Greenville, 3 p.m.
April 8
CHS softball vs. Lincolnwood, 10 a.m.
CHS girls track – Carlinville Invite, noon
CMS track at Rochester Invite, 9 a.m.
BC baseball at Greenville (DH), 1 p.m.
BC softball vs. Fontbonne (DH) 1 p.m.
April 10
CHS softball vs. Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.
CHS girls soccer vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.
CHS baseball vs. Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.
April 11
CHS softball vs. North Mac, 4:30 p.m.
CHS girls soccer at North Mac, 5 p.m.
CHS baseball vs. North Mac, 4:30 p.m.
CHS track at Roxana, w/Greenville, Vandalia 4:30
CMS track at Mt. Olive, w/Gillespie, Greenville, 4 p.m.
BC baseball at Illinois College, 3 p.m.
April 12
CHS baseball vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m.
BC softball at Webster (DH) 5 p.m.
Television
NBA National and local TV schedule
April 6
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 7
New York at Memphis, 7 p.m. (FSMW+)
April 8
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)
LA Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
April 10
Indiana at Philadelphia 6 p.m. (FSMW+)
Washington at Detroit, 8 p.m. (TNT)
Houston at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 12
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. (FSMW+, ESPN)
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NHL Blues Hockey
April 6 – St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)
April 8 – St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m. (FSMW)
April 9 – Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. (FSMW)
MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule
April 6
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m. (MLBN)
LA Angels at Oakland 2:30 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)
Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m. (MLB-N)
April 7
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)
LA Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m. (MLBN)
San Francisco at San Diego, 5:30 p.m. (MLBN JIP)
Cleveland at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (MLBN)
April 8
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)
NY Yankees at Baltimore, 3 p.m. (FS1)
Chic. Cubs at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. (MLBN)
April 9
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Boston at Detroit, noon (MLBN)
Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
April 10
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m. (FSMW)
Oakland at Kansas City, 3 p.m. (MLBN)
Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)
LA Dodgers at Chic. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN)
April 11
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m. (FSMW)
Chi. White Sox at Cleveland, 3 p.m. (MLBN)
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN)
April 12
St. Louis at Washington, 3:05 p.m. (FSMW)
Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)
LA Dodgers at Chic. Cubs, 7 p.m. (MLBN)
High School Track and Field
Saturday at Greenville Invitational
Breese Central 120; Mattoon 105; Jersey 80; Carlinville 74; Pana 58; Pleasant Plains 58;Vandalia 47; St. Anthony 34; Greenville 29; Wesclin 29; Highland 21; Olympia 20; Rochester 14; Alton Marquette 8; Columbia 1.
Carlinville Results – Boys
200 meters – 17. T.Gosnell 25.52; 400 meters – 8. T.Hughes 54.58; 11. Jac.Landon 55.48; 800 meters – 1. Jas.Landon 2:02.71; 4. G.Armour 2:08.63; 1600 meters – 3. Jas.Landon 4:43.01; 12. C.Helton 5:02.65; 3200 meters – 6. C.Helton 10:29.46; 11. B.Lippold 10:54.54; 4 x 400 relay – 4. Carlinville 3:37.39; 4 x 800 relay – 4. Carlinville 8:50.01; High jump – 8. M.Douglas 5-feet-7 inches; 13. W.Walton 5-5; Pole vault – 2. B.Hubbard 13-6; 3. I.Daugherty 11-6; Long jump – 6. M.Rogers 18-11.5, 14. C.Rainey 17-4.5; Triple jump – 1. M.Rogers 39-10; Shot put – 2. D.Card 45-1; 9. G.Long 42-3.5; Discus – 5. D.Card 132-10; 12. G.Long 115-6.
Girls
Mattoon 117.5; Pana 84.5; Olympia 60; Pleasant Plains 59; Jersey 53; Hillsboro 45; Highland 42; St. Anthony 40; Breese Central 37; Vandalia 36; Rochester 28; Greenville 25; Carlinville 23; Wesclin 22; Columbia 16; Alton Marquette 13.
Carlinville Results
400 meters – 3. R.Olroyd 1:03.11; 1600 meters – 9. M.Harris 6:06.34; 3200 meters – 9. M.Williams 15:13.28; 300 hurdles – 19. C.Emery 1:02.04; Pole vault – 2. E.Smith 10-feet; Shot put – 6. H.Wills 29-feet-8 inches, 9. C.Campbell 28-9; Discus – 3. M.Walker 100-6; 16. H.Wills 70-2.
High School Baseball
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Vandalia 3-3 1-0
Greenville 7-5 1-0
Roxana 3-5 1-0
Hillsboro 4-2 0-0
Staunton 3-2 1-0
Pana 2-4 0-1
Southwestern 2-5 0-0
Gillespie 3-3 0-1
Litchfield 1-3 0-1
Carlinville 1-4 0-1
Wednesday’s Games
Hardin Calhoun 2, Staunton 1
Breese Central 9, Greenville 1
Litchfield 12, Ramsey 2
Thursday’s Games
All area games ppd. due to inclement weather
Friday’s Games
Vandalia 3, Carlinville 0
Greenville 6, Gillespie 2
Roxana 4, Litchfield 3
Saturday’s Games
Southwestern 9, Jax. Routt 4
Southwestern 4, Jax. Routt 1
Roxana 10, Dupo 6
Hillsboro 9, Shelbyville 2
St. Anthony 11, Vandalia 1
Vandalia 14, Cumberland 2
Greenville 11, Metro East Luth. 0
Greenville 5, Metro East Luth. 2
Monday’s Games
Staunton at Carlinville
North Greene at Litchfield
Greenville at Roxana
Hardin Calhoun at Gillespie
Mt. Olive at Lincolnwood
Nokomis at North Mac
Vandalia at Cowden Herrick
Area Boxscores
Wednesday at Staunton
Hardin Calhoun 000 020 0 – 2 5 1
Staunton Bulldogs 001 000 0 – 1 1 1
WP: C.Sievers (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K). LP: N.Yates (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K); R.Billings 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K.
2B – E.Clark. RBI – E.Clark 2, N.Yates. SB – R.Friedel.
Friday at Vandalia
Carlinville Cavies 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
Vandalia Vandals 001 002 x – 3 4 1
WP: R.Well (7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K); LP: J.Hannig (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).
2B – B.Morrison. RBI – B.Morrison 2. SB – M.Zimmerman, K.Jones, N.Casey.
High School Softball
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Gillespie 8-2 2-0
Litchfield 4-3 1-1
Hillsboro 4-3 0-0
Carlinville 4-2 0-0
Staunton 4-4 1-0
Pana 2-5 0-1
Southwestern 1-5 1-0
Vandalia 1-8 0-0
Roxana 5-8 0-2
Greenville 1-8 0-1
Wednesday’s Games
Brussels at Carlinville ppd
East Alton-WR at Mt. Olive ppd
Roxana at Jersey ppd
Greenfield/NW at North Mac ppd
Litchfield 13, Ramsey 0
Gillespie 7, Triad 0
Thursday’s Games
All area games ppd. due to inclement weather.
Friday’s Games
Carlinville at Vandalia ppd, inclement field
Gillespie 20, Greenville 1
Litchfield 7, Roxana 0
Tri City 15, Mt. Olive 3
Saturday’s Games
Greenfield/NW at Carlinville ppd, inclement field
Staunton 8, Pawnee 4
Staunton 18, Illinois Lutheran 0
Jersey 12, Southwestern 2
Rock Falls vs. Southwestern
Breese Central 10, Greenville 8
Breese Central 5, Greenville 3
Granite City 8, Roxana 7
Roxana 14, Granite City 5
Tri City 1, Hillsboro 0
Rochester 4, Hillsboro 1
North Mac 11, Vandalia 4
Mt. Vernon 12, Vandalia 4
Waltonville 4, Gillespie 3
Gillespie 10, Teutopolis 0
Mt. Vernon 7, North Mac 1
Monday’s Games
All area games ppd. due to inclement weather
Area Boxscores
Wednesday at Troy
Gillespie Miners 000 140 2 – 7 16 1
Triad Knights 000 000 0 – 0 03 1
WP: A.Bryant (7 IP, 3 H, 5 K); LP: L.Young (5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K); #11 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K.
2B – A.Clay. 3B – A.Bryant. RBI – A.Bryant 2, A.Clay 2, A.Bires, M.Mix. SB – R.Jarman, A.Bires, M.Mix, H.Johnson.
Saturday at Pawnee
Staunton Bulldogs 120 41(10) – 18 11 2
Illinois Lutheran 000 000 – 00 04 5
WP: K.Pirok (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K); L.Mathis 3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K. LP: C.Shiever (6 IP, 18 H, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).
2B – S.Welch 2, G.Nichols, M.Hinz, A.Tucker. 3B – M.McCalla. HR – M.McCalla, K.Pirok. RBI – M.McCalla 4, N.Gusewelle, S.Welch 2, G.Nichols 2, R.Caldieraro 2, A.Painter, M.Legendre 2, K.Pirok 2, L.Mathis. SB M.McCalla, G.Nichols, K.Pirok.
Saturday at Pawnee
Pawnee Indians 011 011 0 – 4 10 5
Staunton Bulldogs 021 014 x – 8 09 1
WP: G.Nichols (7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Byers (6 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 5 K).
2B – M.McCalla, A.Painter. HR – G.Nichols. RBI – M.McCalla 2, M.Bertels, N.Gusewelle, S.Welch, G.Nichols 2, R.Caldieraro, Jarrett, Craigmiles, Poscoe 2. SB – Craigmiles.
High School Girls Soccer
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Carlinville 6-2 3-0
Pana 6-0 1-0
Litchfield 4-2 1-0
Roxana 3-1 1-1
Staunton 4-5 1-1
Southwestern 1-3 1-2
Hillsboro 3-3 1-0
Greenville 2-7-1 0-2
Gillespie 3-5 0-3
Wednesday’s Games
North Mac 5, Gillespie 3
Staunton 1, Greenville 0 PK
Wesclin 2, Litchfield 0
Roxana 5, Jersey 2
Thursday’s Games
All area games ppd. due to inclement weather
Friday’s Games
Gillespie 2, Breese Central 1
Auburn 2, Greenville 1 PK
Wesclin 3, Hillsboro 0
Saturday’s Games
Carlinville 4, Hazelwood Central 0
Fox 3, Carlinville 0
Litchfield 9, Auburn 0
Wesclin 8, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 2, Greenville 1
Monday’s Games
Pana 7, Gillespie 0
Area Boxscores
Saturday at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex
Carlinville Cavies 2 2 – 4
Hazelwood Central Hawks 0 0 – 0
Carlinville goals: H.Lair (R.Drew) 34:27; H.Lair (unassisted) 36:31; H.Lair (L.Egelhoff) 54:45; R.Drew (L.Albertine) 77:00
Shots: Carlinville 16, Hazelwood Central 1
Saves: Carlinville 1 (S.DeNeve); Hazelwood Central 12.
Fouls: Carlinville 2, Hazelwood Central 2
Corner kicks: Carlinville 9, Hazelwood Central 0
Saturday at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex
Carlinville Cavies 0 0 – 0
Fox Warriors 1 2 – 3
Scoring: Fox – E.Robinson (unassisted) 8:37; A.Street (unassisted) 48:00; S.Adamec (unassisted) 77:00.
Shots: Carlinville 4, Fox 11
Saves: Carlinville 8 (S.DeNeve), Fox 4
Fouls: Carlinville 1, Fox 3
Corner kicks: Carlinville 0, Fox 4.
College Baseball
Friday at Jacksonville
Blackburn 001 004 000 – 5 6 6
MacMurray 001 031 11x – 7 9 7
WP: C.Steinhart (6 IP, 5 H, 2 Er, 3 BB, 6 K); Sv – T.Brown (1 IP, 3 K). LP: J.Stepp (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K).
2B – A.Gill 2, T.Deaton. HR – A.Gill. RBI – A.Gill 3, N.Balkenbusch 2, T.Deaton, J.Renoud 3. SB – N.Balkenbusch 2, A.Quandt, B.Mammenga, J.Renoud, B.Schanz 2.
Saturday at Monmouth
Blackburn 000 001 002 – 3 8 0
Monmouth 100 000 000 – 1 4 0
WP: B.Wilkinson (9 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: C.McDonald (8 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
RBI – S.Lewis, A.Gill, W.Jarvis. SB – D.Ince.
Sunday at Blackburn
Robert Morr. SPI 430 110 121 – 13 15 2
Blackburn 200 700 010 – 10 14 3
WP: M.Manzanares (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB). LP: S.Gordon (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
2B – A.Huet, S.Huet, T.Durand 2, A.Gill, W.Jarvis 2. HR – Z.Hatton. RBI – N.Grupa 2, S.Bejarano 2, Z.Hatton 2, S.Shigley 3, A.Huet, K.Sofa 2, B.Smith, S.Lewis 2, T.Durand 2, A.Gill 3, J. Szerletich, J.Pierre Hobbs. SB – Z.Merchant, R.Rios.
Sunday at Blackburn
Robert Morr. PEO 101 520 200 04 – 15 17 2
Blackburn 323 011 001 01 – 12 20 3
WP: P.Westerdahl (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP: T.Durand (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
2B – R.Slusher, D.Raby, P.Batson 2, B.Crose, T.Durand, A.Gill, R.Cardenas. HR – S.Green, R.Slusher, D.Raby 2, RBI – S.Green, R.Slusher, D.Raby 2, D.Johnson 2, P.Batson 4, B.Crose 3, B.Smith 3, S.Lewis, T.Durand 4, W.Jarvis, P.Ramaker 3. SB – B.Smith, S.Lewis, W.Jarvis.
College Softball
Saturday at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
Blackburn 002 000 – 02 06 3
Iowa Wesleyan 000 523 – 10 08 0
WP: S.McIlwain (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K). LP: K.Wade (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 ER, 9 BB, 3 K).
2B – L.Yockey, C.ONeill. RBI – L.Yockey, H.Goett, C.ONeill 2, Z.Caney 3, J.Miller 3. SB – E.Trybom, R.Wolff, C.ONeill 2, K.Vazquez, M.Copher.
Game 2
Blackburn 000 000 – 0 03 2
Iowa Wesleyan 142 001 – 8 11 1
WP: J.Dodd (6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 9 K). LP: J.Ballinger (5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
2B – C.ONeill, J.Miller. RBI – C.ONeill 2, S.Stalker, M.Copher 2, Z.Carney, J.Miller 2.