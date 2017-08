Mac Stats

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 24, 2017) – What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.

Aug. 24

High school volleyball: Lincolnwood at Bunker Hill; Gillespie at Hillsboro; North Mac at Pleasant Plains; Mt. Olive at Spr. Lutheran

High school boys soccer: Roxana at Staunton; North Mac at Southwestern

High school golf: Carlinville at Rochester (girls)

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at North Mac

Aug. 25

High School Football: Carlinville at Hillsboro; Vandalia at Gillespie; Litchfield at Staunton; Southwestern at Roxana; North Mac at Porta; South Mac at Wesclin; Greenfield/NW at Mendon Unity

Aug. 26

JFL – Week 3: Southwestern at Carlinville; Roxana at Gillespie. Bye: Staunton

High school volleyball: Roxana tournament concludes, TBA

High school boys soccer: Carlinville Kickoff Classic – Carlinville vs. Fr. McGivney; Lincolnwood vs. Gillespie; Lutheran vs. Carlinville; Gillespie vs. Athens

High school cross country: Carlinville at St. Thomas More; Staunton, Southwestern at Metro East Lutheran

Junior high cross country: Carlinville at Williamsville

College women’s soccer: Blackburn at St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Aug. 28

High school boys soccer: Carlinville Kickoff Classic TBA; North Mac at Williamsville/Riverton tournament

High school golf: Carlinville at Waverly

Junior high baseball: Mt. Olive at Carlinville

Aug. 29

High school volleyball: Carlinville at Greenville; Vandalia at Staunton; Riverton at North Mac; Pana at Southwestern; Greenfield/NW at Lincolnwood; Mt. Olive at Spr. Calvary

High school boys soccer: Civic Memorial at Staunton; Southwestern at Vandalia

High school cross country: Carlinville Early Meet, w/Junior High 4:15 p.m.

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Greenfield/NW

Aug. 30

High School boys soccer: Carlinville kickoff classic TBA

High School golf: Carlinville vs. North Mac, Staunton, Southwestern (boys meet); Carlinville girls at Litchfield

Junior high baseball: Carlinville at Nokomis.

Football

Junior Football League

Week 2 results

Saturday, Aug. 19

Eighth grade

Carlinville 24, Litchfield 6

Vandalia 26, Roxana 22

Southwestern 40, Gillespie 8

Staunton 30, Hillsboro 8

East Alton-WR 30, Greenville 0

Bye: Pana

Seventh grade

Carlinville 20, Litchfield 0

Vandalia 20, Roxana 0

Southwestern 20, Gillespie 18

Hillsboro 28, Staunton 20

East Alton-WR 40, Greenville 20

Sixth grade

Litchfield 18, Carlinville 12

Roxana 12, Vandalia 8

Gillespie 24, Southwestern 0

Staunton 16, Hillsboro 6

Greenville def. East Alton-WR

Fifth grade

Carlinville 36, Litchfield 0

Roxana 22, Vandalia 6

Southwestern 20, Gillespie 18

Staunton 20, Hillsboro 8

High School Volleyball

Roxana Tournament

Monday, Aug. 21

Milazzo Gym

Roxana def. Jersey 25-15, 20-25, 15-5

Roxana def. Granite City 25-17, 25-13

Civic Memorial def. Gillespie 25-17, 25-14

Civic Memorial def. EAWR 25-16, 25-23

Small Gym

Granite City def. Madison 15-17, 25-7

Jersey def. Madison 25-18, 25-6

EAWR def. Mt. Olive 25-23, 25-14

Gillespie def. Mt. Olive 25-21, 17-25, 15-13

Junior High Gym

Civic Memorial def. Mt. Olive 25-22, 25-14

EAWR def. Gillespie 25-20, 25-13

Roxana def. Madison 25-4, 25-7

Jersey def. Granite City 25-23, 25-9

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Milazzo Gym

Valmeyer vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Valmeyer, 6 p.m.

Calhoun vs. Brussels, 7 p.m.

Dupo vs. Calhoun, 8 p.m.

Small Gym

Fr. McGivney vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Marquette vs. Fr. McGivney, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Dupo, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Brussels, 8 p.m.

Junior High Gym

Calhoun vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Brussels vs. Dupo, 6 p.m.

Valmeyer vs. Fr. McGivney, 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Southwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Milazzo Gym – First Place Bracket

11 a.m. – Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner

noon – Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner

1 p.m. – Third place match

2 p.m. – Championship match

Junior High Gym – Second Place Bracket

11 a.m. – Pool A second vs. Pool D second

noon – Pool B second vs. Pool C second

1 p.m. – Seventh place

2 p.m. – Fifth place

Third Place Bracket

Milazzo Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A third vs. Pool D third

10 a.m. – 11th place match

Small Gym – 9 a.m. – Pool B third vs. Pool C third

10 a.m. – ninth place winner

Fourth Place Bracket

Junior High gym – 9 a.m. – Pool A fourth vs. Pool C fourth

10 a.m. – Pool B fourth vs. Pool C fourth

Small Gym

11 a.m. – 15th place match

noon – 13th place match

Area Boxscores

Monday at Roxana tournament

Mt. Olive 14 22

Civic Memorial 25 25

Mt. Olive – Kills: L.Gretak, R.Kernich 2. Assists: K.Ziglar 3. Blocks: L.Gretak 2. Digs: K.Ziglar, S.Bruhn 7. Points: L.Nowell 7. Aces: L.Nowell 2.

Monday at Roxana tournament

EAWR 25 25

Mt. Olive 23 14

Mt. Olive – Kills: L.Gretak 2. Assists: S.Bruhn 3. Blocks: L.Gretak, M.Matta 1. Digs: K.Ziglar 8. Points: K.Ziglar 4. Aces: M.Matta 2.

Monday at Roxana tournament

Gillespie 25 21 15

Mt. Olive 21 25 13

Mt. Olive – Kills: L.Gretak, M.Matta 3. Assists: K.Ziglar 5. Blocks: L.Gretak 2. Digs: S.Bruhn 11. Points: M.Matta 12. Aces: R.Kernich 6.

High School Boys Soccer

Monday’s scores

Carlinville at Southwestern

Hillsboro at North Mac

Pana at Litchfield

Roxana at Civic Memorial

Pana at Lincolnwood

Carlinville Kickoff Classic Tournament

Schedule

Pool A: Jersey, Litchfield, Roxana

Pool B: Lutheran, Carlinville, Fr. McGivney

Pool C: Lincolnwood, Gillespie, Athens

Pool D: Southeast, East Alton-WR, Hillsboro

Saturday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. – Carlinville vs. Fr. McGivney; Lincolnwood vs. Gillespie

10:30 a.m. – Jersey vs. Litchfield; Southeast vs. Hillsboro

noon – Athens vs. Lincolnwood; Fr. McGivney vs. Lutheran

1:30 p.m. – East Alton-WR vs. Southeast; Roxana vs. Jersey

3 p.m. – Lutheran vs. Carlinville; Gillespie vs. Athens

4:30 p.m. – Litchfield vs. Roxana; Hillsboro vs. East Alton-WR

Monday, Aug. 28

4:30 p.m. – Third place Pool A vs. Third place Pool D (game 13)

5 p.m. – First place Pool A vs. First place Pool D (game 14)

6 p.m. – Third place Pool B vs. Third place Pool C (game 15)

7:30 p.m. – First place Pool B vs. First place Pool C (game 16)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

4:30 p.m. – 11th place game – Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 15

5 p.m. – Second place Pool A vs. Second place Pool D (game 18)

6 p.m. – Ninth place game – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15

7 p.m. – Second place Pool B vs. Second place Pool C (game 20)

Thursday, Aug. 31

4:30 p.m. – Seventh place game – Loser Game 18 vs. Loser Game 20

5 p.m. – Third place game – Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16

6 p.m. – Fifth place game – Winner Game 18 vs. Winner Game 20)

7 p.m. – Championship (Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16)

Area Boxscores

Monday at Piasa

Carlinville 4 4 – 8

Southwestern 0 0 – 0

Scoring: Carlinville – M.Schmidt (T.Gall) 7:00; M.Schmidt (unassisted) 25:15; M.Schmidt (T.Gall) 28:45; M.Schmidt (C.Mabus) 39:30; L.Eades (T.Gosnell) 5:10; T.Gosnell (L.Eades) 8:20; L.Eades (M.Schmidt) 10:02; B.Miller (M.Schmidt) 18:45.

Shots on goal: Carlinville 17; Southwestern 2. Corner kicks: Carlinville 1, Southwestern 1. Saves: Carlinville 2 (A.DeNeve); Southwestern 10 (J.Trevino). Fouls: Carlinville 5; Southwestern 8.

High School Golf

Monday at Lincolnwood

Boys: Lincolnwood 171; Carlinville 210; Mt. Olive 220; Auburn 224; Tri City no score

Carlinville (210) – P.Jamieson 46; J.Rosentreter 49; J. Frazier 56; T.Sanson 59; R. Kulenkamp 64; G.Green 76.

Girls: Lincolnwood 181; Auburn 185; Carlinville 204.

Carlinville: A.Hurley 41; S.Cania 48; K.McCaherty 56; M.Walker 59; E.Mefford 60; B.Dunn 68.

Junior High Baseball

Friday at Carlinville

Lincolnwood 100 0 – 01 04 6

Carlinville 632 5 – 16 16 0

WP: E.Siglock (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K). LP: L.Wehr (2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

2B – C.Ttischkau, Z.Long, C.Gossard, Z.Reels, K.Costello 2. 3B – L.Hammann. RBI – J.Wolf, Z.Long 3, C.Gossard, A.Tiburzi, Z.Reese, J.Schwartz, S.Quarton, D.Boatman 2, K.Costello 2, E.Siglock, L.Tieman 2. SB – L.Wehr 2, A.Tiburzi.

Monday at Gillespie

Carlinville 200 000 2 – 4 4 1

Gillespie 012 011 x – 5 7 0

WP: G.Griffith (6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K); Sv – Z.Reiniesch (1/3 IP, 1 H). LP: K.Costello (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).

2B – G.Griffith, K.Bussman. RBI – Z.Long 2, A.Tiburzi, C.Wiser, G.Griffith, B.Doty, K.Bussman. SB – C.Gossard, S.Quarton, A.Tiburzi, C.Wiser, C.Helvey, C.Bultema, G.Griffth 2, C.Oberkfell 2, K.Link 2, K.Bussman, J.Baglin.