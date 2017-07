Mac Stats

7 27 17

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for

Carlinville Park District (CPD)

Red Cross Swimming Lessons

Held at Carlinville City Park Pool

July 24 to Aug. 3 (Monday through Thursday)

First-time beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Secondary Beginners: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Advanced Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Intermediate 2: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Private/Junior Guards: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Ages 2-5: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Television

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

July 27

Arizona at Saint Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Milwaukee at Washington, 11 a.m. (MLBN)

Tampa at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

NY Mets at San Diego 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

July 28

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee 7 p.m. (MLBN)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

July 29

Arizona at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Tampa at NY Yankees, noon (MLBN)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Cincinnati at Miami, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota at Oakland, 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

July 30

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

July 31

Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m (ESPN)

Aug. 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m. (FSMW)

Minnesota at San Diego, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

Aug. 2

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Cleveland at Boston, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

JIP – Joined in Progress