Mac Stats

7 20 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for

Carlinville Park District (CPD)

Red Cross Swimming Lessons

Held at Carlinville City Park Pool

July 20 to July 30 (Monday through Thursday)

First-time beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Secondary Beginners: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Advanced Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Intermediate 2: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Private/Junior Guards: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Ages 2-5: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Television

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

July 20

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets 11 a.m. (FSMW)

Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m. (MLBN)

Toronto at Boston 2:30 p.m. (MLB – JIP)

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. (MLBN)

NY Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN)

July 21

St. Louis at Chi. Cubs 1 p.m. (FSMW)

Houston at Baltimore, 6 p.m. (MLBN)

July 22

St. Louis at Chi. Cubs 3 p.m. (FS1)

Texas at Tampa 6 p.m. (FS1)

NY Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLB – JIP)

July 23

St. Louis at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

July 24

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. White Sox at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)

July 25

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Chi. White Sox at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)

Miami at Texas, 7 p.m. (MLBN)

July 26

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Baltimore at Tampa, 11 a.m. (MLBN)

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m. (MLBN)

Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Minnesota at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

JIP – Joined in Progress