Mac Stats

7 6 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for

Carlinville Park District (CPD)

July 6

CPD – Gibbs 8-10 boys 6 p.m., Lions Field

July 7

CPD – Kaganich 6-8 boys PM, 6 p.m., Starr Field

Robinson 10-12 boys, 6 p.m., Lions Field

Kaburick 6-8 girls PM, 6 p.m., Cisco Field

O’Brien 8-10 girls, 8 p.m., Lions Field

Carricker 12-14 boys, 8 p.m., CNB Field

July 10

CPD – OBrien 8-10 girls, 8 p.m., Lions Field

Kaburick 6-8 girls PM, 6 p.m., Cisco Field

Red Cross Swimming Lessons

Held at Carlinville City Park Pool

July 20 to July 30 (Monday through Thursday)

First-time beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Secondary Beginners: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Advanced Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Intermediate 2: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Private/Junior Guards: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Ages 2-5: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

Television

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

July 6

Miami at St. Louis, 12:45 p.m. (FSMW)

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)

Houston at Toronto 6:07 p.m. (MLBN)

July 7

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)

Milwaukee at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. (MLBN)

July 8

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 3:10 p.m. (FSMW)

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees noon (MLBN)

Atlanta at Washington 3 p.m. (MLBN)

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 6:15 p.m. (FOX-2)

Cincinnati at Arizona 9 p.m. (MLBN)

July 9

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (WTBS)

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

2017 Macoupin County

High School Football Schedules

*All times 7 p.m. unless noted

Carlinville Cavaliers

Aug. 25 – at Hillsboro

Sept. 1 – vs. Gillespie

Sept. 8 – at Litchfield

Sept. 15 – at Pana

Sept. 22 – vs. Roxana

Sept. 29 – at Southwestern

Oct. 6 – vs. Vandalia

Oct. 13 – vs. Staunton

Oct. 20 – at Greenville

Gillespie Miners

Aug. 25 – vs. Vandalia

Sept. 1 – at Carlinville

Sept. 8 – vs. Pana

Sept. 15 – vs. Roxana

Sept. 22 – at Hillsboro

Sept. 29 – vs Litchfield

Oct. 6 – at Staunton

Oct. 13 – vs. Greenville

Oct. 20 – at Southwestern

Southwestern Piasa Birds

Aug. 25 – at Roxana

Sept. 1 – vs. Litchfield

Sept. 8 – vs. Staunton

Sept. 15 – at Greenville

Sept. 22 – vs. Vandalia

Sept. 29 – vs. Carlinville

Oct. 6 – at Pana

Oct. 13 – at Hillsboro

Oct. 20 – vs. Gillespie

Staunton Bulldogs

Aug. 25 – vs. Litchfield

Sept. 1 – at Greenville

Sept. 8 – at Southwestern

Sept. 15 – vs. Hillsboro

Sept. 22 – vs. Pana

Sept. 29 – at Vandalia

Oct. 6 – vs. Gillespie

Oct. 13 – at Carlinville

Oct. 20 – vs. Roxana

North Mac Panthers

Aug. 25 – at Petersburg Porta

Sept. 1 – at New Berlin

Sept. 8 – vs. Pittsfield

Sept. 15 – vs. Williamsville

Sept. 22 – at Auburn

Sept. 29 – vs. Pleasant Plains

Oct. 6 – at Athens

Oct. 13 – vs. Riverton-Spaulding

Oct. 20 – vs. Maroa-Forsyth

Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers

Aug. 25 – at Mendon Unity

Sept. 1 – vs. Brown County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 – vs. West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Carrollton

Sept. 22 – vs. Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 – vs. White Hall North Greene

Oct. 6 – at Hardin Calhoun 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 – vs. Camp Pt. Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Beardstown

South County Chargers

Aug. 25 – at Trenton Wesclin

Sept. 1 – vs. Blue Ridge

Sept. 8 – vs. Pawnee

Sept. 16 – at Madison (Sat.)

Sept. 22 – at South Fork

Sept. 29 – vs. Dupo

Oct. 6 – at Nokomis

Oct. 13 – vs. Alton Marquette

Oct. 20 – at East Alton-Wood River