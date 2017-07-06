Mac Stats
7 6 17
MAC STATS
What’s On Tap?
Upcoming area sporting events for
Carlinville Park District (CPD)
July 6
CPD – Gibbs 8-10 boys 6 p.m., Lions Field
July 7
CPD – Kaganich 6-8 boys PM, 6 p.m., Starr Field
Robinson 10-12 boys, 6 p.m., Lions Field
Kaburick 6-8 girls PM, 6 p.m., Cisco Field
O’Brien 8-10 girls, 8 p.m., Lions Field
Carricker 12-14 boys, 8 p.m., CNB Field
July 10
CPD – OBrien 8-10 girls, 8 p.m., Lions Field
Kaburick 6-8 girls PM, 6 p.m., Cisco Field
Red Cross Swimming Lessons
Held at Carlinville City Park Pool
July 20 to July 30 (Monday through Thursday)
First-time beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Secondary Beginners: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.
Advanced Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.
Intermediate 2: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Private/Junior Guards: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Ages 2-5: 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.
Television
MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule
July 6
Miami at St. Louis, 12:45 p.m. (FSMW)
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)
Houston at Toronto 6:07 p.m. (MLBN)
July 7
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)
Milwaukee at NY Yankees 6:05 p.m. (MLBN)
July 8
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 3:10 p.m. (FSMW)
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees noon (MLBN)
Atlanta at Washington 3 p.m. (MLBN)
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 6:15 p.m. (FOX-2)
Cincinnati at Arizona 9 p.m. (MLBN)
July 9
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. (FSMW)
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (WTBS)
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
2017 Macoupin County
High School Football Schedules
*All times 7 p.m. unless noted
Carlinville Cavaliers
Aug. 25 – at Hillsboro
Sept. 1 – vs. Gillespie
Sept. 8 – at Litchfield
Sept. 15 – at Pana
Sept. 22 – vs. Roxana
Sept. 29 – at Southwestern
Oct. 6 – vs. Vandalia
Oct. 13 – vs. Staunton
Oct. 20 – at Greenville
Gillespie Miners
Aug. 25 – vs. Vandalia
Sept. 1 – at Carlinville
Sept. 8 – vs. Pana
Sept. 15 – vs. Roxana
Sept. 22 – at Hillsboro
Sept. 29 – vs Litchfield
Oct. 6 – at Staunton
Oct. 13 – vs. Greenville
Oct. 20 – at Southwestern
Southwestern Piasa Birds
Aug. 25 – at Roxana
Sept. 1 – vs. Litchfield
Sept. 8 – vs. Staunton
Sept. 15 – at Greenville
Sept. 22 – vs. Vandalia
Sept. 29 – vs. Carlinville
Oct. 6 – at Pana
Oct. 13 – at Hillsboro
Oct. 20 – vs. Gillespie
Staunton Bulldogs
Aug. 25 – vs. Litchfield
Sept. 1 – at Greenville
Sept. 8 – at Southwestern
Sept. 15 – vs. Hillsboro
Sept. 22 – vs. Pana
Sept. 29 – at Vandalia
Oct. 6 – vs. Gillespie
Oct. 13 – at Carlinville
Oct. 20 – vs. Roxana
North Mac Panthers
Aug. 25 – at Petersburg Porta
Sept. 1 – at New Berlin
Sept. 8 – vs. Pittsfield
Sept. 15 – vs. Williamsville
Sept. 22 – at Auburn
Sept. 29 – vs. Pleasant Plains
Oct. 6 – at Athens
Oct. 13 – vs. Riverton-Spaulding
Oct. 20 – vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers
Aug. 25 – at Mendon Unity
Sept. 1 – vs. Brown County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 – vs. West Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Carrollton
Sept. 22 – vs. Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 – vs. White Hall North Greene
Oct. 6 – at Hardin Calhoun 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 – vs. Camp Pt. Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Beardstown
South County Chargers
Aug. 25 – at Trenton Wesclin
Sept. 1 – vs. Blue Ridge
Sept. 8 – vs. Pawnee
Sept. 16 – at Madison (Sat.)
Sept. 22 – at South Fork
Sept. 29 – vs. Dupo
Oct. 6 – at Nokomis
Oct. 13 – vs. Alton Marquette
Oct. 20 – at East Alton-Wood River