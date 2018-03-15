Mac Stats 3-15-18

Mac Stats 3-15-18

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams. 

March 15

HS Baseball: Carrollton at Carlinville; Triopia at Greenfield/NW

HS softball: Carrollton at Carlinville; Southwestern at Jersey; Triopia at Greenfield/NW; Dupo at Bunker Hill

HS soccer: North Mac at Carlinville; Jersey at Southwestern; Hillsboro at North Mac

BC softball at Sewanee (DH) 11 a.m.

March 16

HS baseball: Gillespie at Morrisonville; North Mac at Edinburg tournament; Greenfield/NW @ Jacksonville tournament

HS softball: Gillespie at Morrisonville; North Mac tournament TBA; Bunker Hill at Civic Memorial

BC baseball at Austin, 3 p.m.

March 17

HS baseball: Southwestern at Columbia (DH); North Mac at Edinburg tournament

HS softball: Staunton at Lincolnwood 11 a.m.; Columbia at Southwestern (DH)

HS soccer: Gillespie at Centralia tourney

High school boys track: Carlinville at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.

BC baseball at Austin 1 p.m.

March 19

HS baseball: Auburn at Carlinville; Staunton at Morrisonville

HS softball: Pleasant Plains at Carlinville; Gillespie at Edwardsville; Greenfield/NW at Jersey; Bunker Hill at East Alton-WR

HS soccer: Carlinville at Jersey; Staunton at Breese Central

March 20

HS baseball: Morrisonville at Carlinville; Gillespie at Auburn; Southwestern at Jersey; North Mac at Edinburg; Greenfield/NW at Griggsville-Perry

HS softball: Morrisonville at Carlinville; Staunton at Mt. Olive; Gillespie at Auburn; Triad at Southwestern; North Mac at Edinburg; Greenfield/NW at Griggsville-Perry

HS soccer: Staunton at Gillepie (n/c)

High school track: Southwestern/Pana at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.

BC baseball vs. Iowa Wesleyan (DH) 1 p.m.

March 21

HS baseball: Greenfield/NW at Carlinville; Dupo at Staunton; Gillespie at Mt. Olive

HS softball: Dupo at Staunton; Alton at Bunker Hill

HS soccer: North Mac at Litchfield

BC softball vs. Eureka (DH) 3 p.m.

 High School Girls Soccer

Monday’s Games

Roxana 0, O’Fallon 0 (Metro Cup)

High School Track and Field

Saturday at Elsah

Jerseyville Indoor Winter Thaw (Principia College)

Boys Division

60 meter dash – 1. M.Karl, Staunton 7.20; 5. C.Rantanen, Staunton 7.31; 23. M.Rogers, Carlinville 7.74; 34. C.Rainey, Carlinville 7.99

400 meters – 1. B.Roper, Carlinville 54.34; 8. T.Hughes, Carlinville 55.75; 33. B.Buzick, Staunton 1:02.07; 40. O.Scheller, Staunton 1:03.91.

800 meters – 3. Jas.Landon, Carlinville 2:00.61; 6. Jac.Landon, Carlinville 2:06.37; 42. D.Walker, Staunton 3:17.10.

1600 meters – 14. B.Lippold, Carlinville 5:03.82; 44. M.Cralley, Staunton 6:23.50.

3200 meters – 13. B.Lippold, Carlinville 10:46.17.

4 x 400 relay – 2. Carlinville 3:38.36; 15. Staunton 3:58.37.

Shot put – 9. G.Long, Carlinville 40-6; 16. H.Zumwalt, Staunton 38-3; 25. M.Haas, Staunton 35-3

High jump – 4. M.Douglas, Carlinville 6-2; 10. W.Walton, Calrinville 5-8; 17. B.Buzick, Staunton 5-4; 20. J.Schuette, Staunton 5-2.

Pole vault – 3. D.Roberts, Carlinville 11-6; 4. J.Fisher, Staunton 11-6;  5. I.Daugherty, Carlinville 11-0.

Long jump – 3. M.Rogers, Carlinville 20-3; 15. C.Rainey, Carlinville 17-11; 21. L.Schaaf, Staunton 17-0; 32. M.Cralley, Staunton 14-1.

Triple jump – 1. M.Rogers, Carlinville 41-4; 11. L.Schaaf, Staunton 37-0; 15. B.Wagoner, Staunton 35-8.

Charleston Invitational 

Saturday – Girls Division

1600 meters – 27. M.Harris, Carlinville 6:43.57.

200 meters – 20. A.Barber, Gillespie 30.05; 29. C.Emery, Carlinville 31.56.

400 meters – 6. R.Drew, Carlinville 1:03.68

4 x 200 relay – 19. Gillespie 2:05.99.

4 x 400 relay – 13. Carlinville 4:52.70.

60 meter hurdles – 27. L.Stoecker, Gillespie 12.09; 29. C.Emery, Carlinville 12.27.

800 meters – 19. P.Walch, Carlinville 2:57.25; 51. B.Bruemmer, Gillespie 3:20.47; 52. L.Wilson, Gillespie 3:20.59.

High jump – 14. K.Mix, Gillespie 4-5.

Long jump – 18. J.Braundmeier, Gillespie 13-11.

Pole vault – 1. E.Smith, Carlinville 11-7; 7. A.Barber, Gillespie 8-0.

Shot put – 27. H.Wills, Carlinville 28-2.

Triple jump – 6. J.Braundmeier, Gillespie 30-9.75; 13. M.Moyer, Carlinville 29-5.25.

High School Girls Soccer

Carlinville Spring Cup

At Blackburn College

March 22

Game 1 – Carlinville vs. Auburn, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 2 – Civic Memorial vs. Staunton, 5 p.m. (Field 2)

March 23

Game 3 – Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 4 – Central Catholic vs. Greenville, 5 p.m. (Field 2)

March 24

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m. (Field 1)

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m. (Field 2)

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m. (Field 2)

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m. (Field 1 – fifth place)

Game 10 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (Field 2 – seventh place)

Game 11 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m. (Field 2 – third place)

Game 12 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (Field 1, championship)

College Softball

Sunday at Ft. Myers, Fla. 

*Blackburn 200 002 1     –     5  8  1

SUNY Canton 000 000 0     –     0  5  3

WP: J.Ballinger (5 IP, 2 BB, 2 K, 5 H). LP: N.Woodward (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).

2B – L.Yockey. RBI – H.Goett 2, D.Burnell, B.Morris, A.Howard. SB – B.Hughes 2, H.Fransen, A.Frerichs.

Nazareth 6, Blackburn 3 

Blackburn 4, Geneva 3

Salem St. 8, Blackburn 2

Tuesday at Ft. Myers, Fla.

*Blackburn 070 000 1     –     8  12  1

Curry 011 200 0     –     4  09  1

WP: H.Fransen (4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Sv – B.Daniels (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: R.Black (6 IP, 11 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

3B – T.Newcomb. HR – H.Goett, J.Perzan 2. RBI – B.Hughes, L.Yockey, H.Goett 3, D.Burnell, B.Daniels, J.Perzan 3, C.Lynch.

College Baseball

Sunday at Dallas, Texas

Blackburn 000 001 0     –     1  4  4

*Dallas 200 061 x     –     9  7  0

WP: T.Montemayor (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP: J.Stepp (5 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 K).

2B – W.Jarvis, J.Stickler, N.Patton. HR – S.Hanson. RBI- R.Steen, N.Patton 2, M.Peterson 2, S.Hanson 3. SB – J.Stickler 2, J.Abalos, M.Peterson.

Blackburn 101 030 0     –     5  8  2

*Dallas 102 022 x     –     7  11  1

WP: C.Voss (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 K). LP: J.Sandlin (6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).

2B – J.Abolos, N.Patton. 3B – B.Smith. RBI – S.Lewis, W.Jarvis 2, J.Abalos 2, N.Patton 2, M.Peterson 2, Z.Taylor. SB – J.Stickler 3, J.Abalos.

Monday at Dallas, Texas

*Blackburn 002 044 000     –     10  10  5

Dallas 013 100 010     –     06  07  3

WP: T.Durand (6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: A.Griesbauer (1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB).

2B – B.Wilkinson, M.Ilardi, Z.Taylor. 3B – B.Smith. HR – M.McDermand, S.Hanson. RBI – N.Bassett, S.Lewis, W.Jarvis 2, R.Steen, R.Clark 2, M.McDermand 2, N.Patton, M.Peterson, J.Scott, S.Hanson. SB – B.Wilkinson.

Share

39 10:07AM 0 Mac Stats, Sports

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

More information will be presented in the coming weeks, but today, March 13, 2018, the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District reversed the Illinois Commerce Commission's decision to allow the Clean Line Energy's Grain Belt Express project its certificate to construct its transmission lines in Illinois.

The proposed project outlined a plan to connect wind farms in Kansas to a high voltage transmission line that would move power to the grid east of Illinois (and a few stops in Missouri along the way). The lines were proposed to cross Macoupin County near Scottville, Virden and Modesto. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share