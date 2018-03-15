Mac Stats 3-15-18

More information will be presented in the coming weeks, but today, March 13, 2018, the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District reversed the Illinois Commerce Commission's decision to allow the Clean Line Energy's Grain Belt Express project its certificate to construct its transmission lines in Illinois.



The proposed project outlined a plan to connect wind farms in Kansas to a high voltage transmission line that would move power to the grid east of Illinois (and a few stops in Missouri along the way). The lines were proposed to cross Macoupin County near Scottville, Virden and Modesto.