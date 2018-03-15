Mac Stats 3-15-18
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.
March 15
HS Baseball: Carrollton at Carlinville; Triopia at Greenfield/NW
HS softball: Carrollton at Carlinville; Southwestern at Jersey; Triopia at Greenfield/NW; Dupo at Bunker Hill
HS soccer: North Mac at Carlinville; Jersey at Southwestern; Hillsboro at North Mac
BC softball at Sewanee (DH) 11 a.m.
March 16
HS baseball: Gillespie at Morrisonville; North Mac at Edinburg tournament; Greenfield/NW @ Jacksonville tournament
HS softball: Gillespie at Morrisonville; North Mac tournament TBA; Bunker Hill at Civic Memorial
BC baseball at Austin, 3 p.m.
March 17
HS baseball: Southwestern at Columbia (DH); North Mac at Edinburg tournament
HS softball: Staunton at Lincolnwood 11 a.m.; Columbia at Southwestern (DH)
HS soccer: Gillespie at Centralia tourney
High school boys track: Carlinville at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.
BC baseball at Austin 1 p.m.
March 19
HS baseball: Auburn at Carlinville; Staunton at Morrisonville
HS softball: Pleasant Plains at Carlinville; Gillespie at Edwardsville; Greenfield/NW at Jersey; Bunker Hill at East Alton-WR
HS soccer: Carlinville at Jersey; Staunton at Breese Central
March 20
HS baseball: Morrisonville at Carlinville; Gillespie at Auburn; Southwestern at Jersey; North Mac at Edinburg; Greenfield/NW at Griggsville-Perry
HS softball: Morrisonville at Carlinville; Staunton at Mt. Olive; Gillespie at Auburn; Triad at Southwestern; North Mac at Edinburg; Greenfield/NW at Griggsville-Perry
HS soccer: Staunton at Gillepie (n/c)
High school track: Southwestern/Pana at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.
BC baseball vs. Iowa Wesleyan (DH) 1 p.m.
March 21
HS baseball: Greenfield/NW at Carlinville; Dupo at Staunton; Gillespie at Mt. Olive
HS softball: Dupo at Staunton; Alton at Bunker Hill
HS soccer: North Mac at Litchfield
BC softball vs. Eureka (DH) 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Monday’s Games
Roxana 0, O’Fallon 0 (Metro Cup)
High School Track and Field
Saturday at Elsah
Jerseyville Indoor Winter Thaw (Principia College)
Boys Division
60 meter dash – 1. M.Karl, Staunton 7.20; 5. C.Rantanen, Staunton 7.31; 23. M.Rogers, Carlinville 7.74; 34. C.Rainey, Carlinville 7.99
400 meters – 1. B.Roper, Carlinville 54.34; 8. T.Hughes, Carlinville 55.75; 33. B.Buzick, Staunton 1:02.07; 40. O.Scheller, Staunton 1:03.91.
800 meters – 3. Jas.Landon, Carlinville 2:00.61; 6. Jac.Landon, Carlinville 2:06.37; 42. D.Walker, Staunton 3:17.10.
1600 meters – 14. B.Lippold, Carlinville 5:03.82; 44. M.Cralley, Staunton 6:23.50.
3200 meters – 13. B.Lippold, Carlinville 10:46.17.
4 x 400 relay – 2. Carlinville 3:38.36; 15. Staunton 3:58.37.
Shot put – 9. G.Long, Carlinville 40-6; 16. H.Zumwalt, Staunton 38-3; 25. M.Haas, Staunton 35-3
High jump – 4. M.Douglas, Carlinville 6-2; 10. W.Walton, Calrinville 5-8; 17. B.Buzick, Staunton 5-4; 20. J.Schuette, Staunton 5-2.
Pole vault – 3. D.Roberts, Carlinville 11-6; 4. J.Fisher, Staunton 11-6; 5. I.Daugherty, Carlinville 11-0.
Long jump – 3. M.Rogers, Carlinville 20-3; 15. C.Rainey, Carlinville 17-11; 21. L.Schaaf, Staunton 17-0; 32. M.Cralley, Staunton 14-1.
Triple jump – 1. M.Rogers, Carlinville 41-4; 11. L.Schaaf, Staunton 37-0; 15. B.Wagoner, Staunton 35-8.
Charleston Invitational
Saturday – Girls Division
1600 meters – 27. M.Harris, Carlinville 6:43.57.
200 meters – 20. A.Barber, Gillespie 30.05; 29. C.Emery, Carlinville 31.56.
400 meters – 6. R.Drew, Carlinville 1:03.68
4 x 200 relay – 19. Gillespie 2:05.99.
4 x 400 relay – 13. Carlinville 4:52.70.
60 meter hurdles – 27. L.Stoecker, Gillespie 12.09; 29. C.Emery, Carlinville 12.27.
800 meters – 19. P.Walch, Carlinville 2:57.25; 51. B.Bruemmer, Gillespie 3:20.47; 52. L.Wilson, Gillespie 3:20.59.
High jump – 14. K.Mix, Gillespie 4-5.
Long jump – 18. J.Braundmeier, Gillespie 13-11.
Pole vault – 1. E.Smith, Carlinville 11-7; 7. A.Barber, Gillespie 8-0.
Shot put – 27. H.Wills, Carlinville 28-2.
Triple jump – 6. J.Braundmeier, Gillespie 30-9.75; 13. M.Moyer, Carlinville 29-5.25.
High School Girls Soccer
Carlinville Spring Cup
At Blackburn College
March 22
Game 1 – Carlinville vs. Auburn, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 2 – Civic Memorial vs. Staunton, 5 p.m. (Field 2)
March 23
Game 3 – Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 4 – Central Catholic vs. Greenville, 5 p.m. (Field 2)
March 24
Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m. (Field 2)
Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m. (Field 2)
Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m. (Field 1 – fifth place)
Game 10 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (Field 2 – seventh place)
Game 11 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m. (Field 2 – third place)
Game 12 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (Field 1, championship)
College Softball
Sunday at Ft. Myers, Fla.
*Blackburn 200 002 1 – 5 8 1
SUNY Canton 000 000 0 – 0 5 3
WP: J.Ballinger (5 IP, 2 BB, 2 K, 5 H). LP: N.Woodward (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
2B – L.Yockey. RBI – H.Goett 2, D.Burnell, B.Morris, A.Howard. SB – B.Hughes 2, H.Fransen, A.Frerichs.
Nazareth 6, Blackburn 3
Blackburn 4, Geneva 3
Salem St. 8, Blackburn 2
Tuesday at Ft. Myers, Fla.
*Blackburn 070 000 1 – 8 12 1
Curry 011 200 0 – 4 09 1
WP: H.Fransen (4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Sv – B.Daniels (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: R.Black (6 IP, 11 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
3B – T.Newcomb. HR – H.Goett, J.Perzan 2. RBI – B.Hughes, L.Yockey, H.Goett 3, D.Burnell, B.Daniels, J.Perzan 3, C.Lynch.
College Baseball
Sunday at Dallas, Texas
Blackburn 000 001 0 – 1 4 4
*Dallas 200 061 x – 9 7 0
WP: T.Montemayor (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP: J.Stepp (5 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 K).
2B – W.Jarvis, J.Stickler, N.Patton. HR – S.Hanson. RBI- R.Steen, N.Patton 2, M.Peterson 2, S.Hanson 3. SB – J.Stickler 2, J.Abalos, M.Peterson.
—
Blackburn 101 030 0 – 5 8 2
*Dallas 102 022 x – 7 11 1
WP: C.Voss (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 K). LP: J.Sandlin (6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).
2B – J.Abolos, N.Patton. 3B – B.Smith. RBI – S.Lewis, W.Jarvis 2, J.Abalos 2, N.Patton 2, M.Peterson 2, Z.Taylor. SB – J.Stickler 3, J.Abalos.
Monday at Dallas, Texas
*Blackburn 002 044 000 – 10 10 5
Dallas 013 100 010 – 06 07 3
WP: T.Durand (6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: A.Griesbauer (1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB).
2B – B.Wilkinson, M.Ilardi, Z.Taylor. 3B – B.Smith. HR – M.McDermand, S.Hanson. RBI – N.Bassett, S.Lewis, W.Jarvis 2, R.Steen, R.Clark 2, M.McDermand 2, N.Patton, M.Peterson, J.Scott, S.Hanson. SB – B.Wilkinson.