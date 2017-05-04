Mac Stats

Mac Stats

5 4 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

 Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)

May 4

CMS track at Southwestern, w/Bunker Hill, Staunton 4 p.m.

May 5

CHS softball vs. Roxana, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball vs. Roxana, 5 p.m.

CHS track – Macoupin Co. meet at Staunton, 4:30

May 8

CHS softball at Litchfield, 4:30 p.m.

CHS baseball at Litchfield, 4:30 p.m.

CMS track Conference meet (home) 4 p.m.

May 9

CHS softball at Hardin-Calhoun, 4:30 p.m.

CHS baseball at Hardin-Calhoun, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer regional – vs. Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Television 

MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule

May 4

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:45 p.m. (FSMW)

Cleveland at Detroit, noon (MLBN)

Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs, 3 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

May 5

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)

NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7 p.m. (MLBN)

May 6

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (MLBN)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3 p.m. (FS1)

NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 6 p.m. (FOX)

Texas at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

May 7

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m. (FSMW)

Miami at NY Mets, noon (MLBN)

NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

May 8

St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

May 9

St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

Texas at San Diego, 2:30 p.m. (MLBN)

NY Yankees at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. (FS1)

May 10

St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW, ESPN)

San Francisco at NY Mets, noon (MLBN)

Chi. Cubs at Colorado, 3 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)

TBA, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

*JIP – Joined In Progress

 High School Baseball

 South Central Conference   

Overall Conf

Vandalia 15-6 7-1

Greenville 16-11-1 7-1

Southwestern 15-9 6-1

Staunton 13-8 6-2

Gillespie 14-6 4-2

Carlinville 5-11 2-4

Roxana 6-15 2-6

Pana 4-12 2-7

Hillsboro 11-10 1-7

Litchfield 2-15 1-7

Wednesday’s Games

All games ppd. due to inclement weather

Thursday’s Games

Vandalia 2, Southwestern 1

Gillespie 8, East Alton-WR 6

Greenfield/NW 8, Triopia 6

Greenville 4, Staunton 1

Friday’s Games

All games ppd. due to inclement weather

Saturday’s Games

All games ppd. due to inclement weather

Monday’s Games

Southwestern 7, Calhoun 4

Staunton 10, Hillsboro 6

Bunker Hill 10, Fr. McGivney 0

New Berlin 6, North Mac 4

Roxana 4, East Alton-WR 3

High School Softball

South Central Conference    

Overall Conf

Southwestern 9-9 7-0

Gillespie 16-5 6-0

Litchfield 13-6 6-2

Hillsboro 13-7 6-2

Staunton 8-12 4-4

Roxana 13-13 3-5

Greenville 6-19 3-6

Pana 7-13 2-6

Carlinville 6-9 1-5

Vandalia 1-22 0-8

Wednesday’s Games 

All games ppd. due to inclement weather

Thursday’s Games

Carlinville at Bunker Hill, ppd.

Triopia 14, Greenfield/NW 7

Gillespie 7, East Alton-WR 0

Friday’s Games

All games ppd. due to inclement weather

Saturday’s Games

Calhoun at Southwestern, ppd., rain

Monday’s Games

Carrollton 7, Southwestern 1

Hillsboro 10, Staunton 2

Greenville 13, Vandalia 2

 High School Girls Soccer

South Central Conference   

Overall Conf

Litchfield 14-5 7-1

Hillsboro 11-4 6-1

Roxana 10-1 5-1

Carlinville 13-4-2 6-2

Pana 10-4-1 3-4

Staunton 7-11 3-5

Greenville 5-12-1 2-5

Southwestern 1-8-1 1-6

Gillespie 3-12 0-8

Thursday’s Games

Mater Dei 4, Greenville 0

Hillsboro 3, East Alton-WR 1

Litchfield 8, Southeast 1

Friday’s Games

Carlinville 8, Gillespie 0

Riverton 7, Litchfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Litchfield vs. Athens, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Carlinville 2, Spr. Lutheran 2

Litchfield 5, Staunton 1

Greenville 2, Southwestern 1

Pana 6, North Mac 0

Area Boxscores

Friday at Carlinville

Gillespie Miners 0     0     –     0

Carlinville Cavies 6     2     –     8

Carlinville – K.Dixon (unassisted) 1:49; M.Woolfolk (unassisted) 6:54; T. Wills (unassisted) 9:24; S.Nickel (unassisted) 15:30; R.Drew (unassisted) 16:30; K.Dixon (G.Marchiori) 29:00; L.Egelhoff (unassisted) 46:44; G.Zachary (G.Marchiori) 54:15.

Shots: Carlinville 23, Gillespie 0

Fouls: Carlinville 3, Gillespie 5

Corner kicks: Carlinville 8, Gillespie 0

Saves: Carlinville 0 (S.DeNeve); Gillespie 15

Monday at Springfield

Carlinville Cavies 2     0     –     2

Spr. Lutheran Crusaders 1     1     –     2

Scoring – Carlinville – S.Nickel (R.Drew) 10:15; T. Wills (unassisted) 29:46. Lutheran – B.Brauer (unassisted) 10:58; K.Elmore (unassisted) 42:09.

Shots: Carlinville 12, Lutheran 4.

Fouls: Carlinville 1, Lutheran 0.

Corners: Carlinville 4, Lutheran 1

Saves: Carlinville 2 (S.DeNeve); Lutheran 10.

College Baseball

Tuesday at Lenz Field, Jacksonville

MacMurray 31, Blackburn 5

MacMurray 14, Blackburn 2

21 10:39AM 0 Mac Stats, Sports