What’s On Tap?
Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)
May 4
CMS track at Southwestern, w/Bunker Hill, Staunton 4 p.m.
May 5
CHS softball vs. Roxana, 5 p.m.
CHS baseball vs. Roxana, 5 p.m.
CHS track – Macoupin Co. meet at Staunton, 4:30
May 8
CHS softball at Litchfield, 4:30 p.m.
CHS baseball at Litchfield, 4:30 p.m.
CMS track Conference meet (home) 4 p.m.
May 9
CHS softball at Hardin-Calhoun, 4:30 p.m.
CHS baseball at Hardin-Calhoun, 4:30 p.m.
CHS girls soccer regional – vs. Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.
Television
MLB Baseball National TV/Cardinals Schedule
May 4
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:45 p.m. (FSMW)
Cleveland at Detroit, noon (MLBN)
Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs, 3 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)
May 5
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)
NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (MLBN)
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7 p.m. (MLBN)
May 6
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FSMW)
Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (MLBN)
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3 p.m. (FS1)
NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 6 p.m. (FOX)
Texas at Seattle, 9 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)
May 7
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m. (FSMW)
Miami at NY Mets, noon (MLBN)
NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
May 8
St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)
San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
May 9
St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW)
Texas at San Diego, 2:30 p.m. (MLBN)
NY Yankees at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. (FS1)
May 10
St. Louis at Miami, 6 p.m. (FSMW, ESPN)
San Francisco at NY Mets, noon (MLBN)
Chi. Cubs at Colorado, 3 p.m. (MLBN-JIP)
TBA, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
*JIP – Joined In Progress
High School Baseball
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Vandalia 15-6 7-1
Greenville 16-11-1 7-1
Southwestern 15-9 6-1
Staunton 13-8 6-2
Gillespie 14-6 4-2
Carlinville 5-11 2-4
Roxana 6-15 2-6
Pana 4-12 2-7
Hillsboro 11-10 1-7
Litchfield 2-15 1-7
Wednesday’s Games
All games ppd. due to inclement weather
Thursday’s Games
Vandalia 2, Southwestern 1
Gillespie 8, East Alton-WR 6
Greenfield/NW 8, Triopia 6
Greenville 4, Staunton 1
Friday’s Games
All games ppd. due to inclement weather
Saturday’s Games
All games ppd. due to inclement weather
Monday’s Games
Southwestern 7, Calhoun 4
Staunton 10, Hillsboro 6
Bunker Hill 10, Fr. McGivney 0
New Berlin 6, North Mac 4
Roxana 4, East Alton-WR 3
High School Softball
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Southwestern 9-9 7-0
Gillespie 16-5 6-0
Litchfield 13-6 6-2
Hillsboro 13-7 6-2
Staunton 8-12 4-4
Roxana 13-13 3-5
Greenville 6-19 3-6
Pana 7-13 2-6
Carlinville 6-9 1-5
Vandalia 1-22 0-8
Wednesday’s Games
All games ppd. due to inclement weather
Thursday’s Games
Carlinville at Bunker Hill, ppd.
Triopia 14, Greenfield/NW 7
Gillespie 7, East Alton-WR 0
Friday’s Games
All games ppd. due to inclement weather
Saturday’s Games
Calhoun at Southwestern, ppd., rain
Monday’s Games
Carrollton 7, Southwestern 1
Hillsboro 10, Staunton 2
Greenville 13, Vandalia 2
High School Girls Soccer
South Central Conference
Overall Conf
Litchfield 14-5 7-1
Hillsboro 11-4 6-1
Roxana 10-1 5-1
Carlinville 13-4-2 6-2
Pana 10-4-1 3-4
Staunton 7-11 3-5
Greenville 5-12-1 2-5
Southwestern 1-8-1 1-6
Gillespie 3-12 0-8
Thursday’s Games
Mater Dei 4, Greenville 0
Hillsboro 3, East Alton-WR 1
Litchfield 8, Southeast 1
Friday’s Games
Carlinville 8, Gillespie 0
Riverton 7, Litchfield 3
Saturday’s Games
Litchfield vs. Athens, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Carlinville 2, Spr. Lutheran 2
Litchfield 5, Staunton 1
Greenville 2, Southwestern 1
Pana 6, North Mac 0
Area Boxscores
Friday at Carlinville
Gillespie Miners 0 0 – 0
Carlinville Cavies 6 2 – 8
Carlinville – K.Dixon (unassisted) 1:49; M.Woolfolk (unassisted) 6:54; T. Wills (unassisted) 9:24; S.Nickel (unassisted) 15:30; R.Drew (unassisted) 16:30; K.Dixon (G.Marchiori) 29:00; L.Egelhoff (unassisted) 46:44; G.Zachary (G.Marchiori) 54:15.
Shots: Carlinville 23, Gillespie 0
Fouls: Carlinville 3, Gillespie 5
Corner kicks: Carlinville 8, Gillespie 0
Saves: Carlinville 0 (S.DeNeve); Gillespie 15
Monday at Springfield
Carlinville Cavies 2 0 – 2
Spr. Lutheran Crusaders 1 1 – 2
Scoring – Carlinville – S.Nickel (R.Drew) 10:15; T. Wills (unassisted) 29:46. Lutheran – B.Brauer (unassisted) 10:58; K.Elmore (unassisted) 42:09.
Shots: Carlinville 12, Lutheran 4.
Fouls: Carlinville 1, Lutheran 0.
Corners: Carlinville 4, Lutheran 1
Saves: Carlinville 2 (S.DeNeve); Lutheran 10.
College Baseball
Tuesday at Lenz Field, Jacksonville
MacMurray 31, Blackburn 5
MacMurray 14, Blackburn 2