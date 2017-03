Mac Stats

3 16 17

MAC STATS

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)

March 16

CHS girls soccer – Spring Cup, 5 p.m. vs. Fr. McGivney

CHS baseball at Carrollton, 4:30 p.m.

BC softball at Ecclesia (DH) 12 p.m.

March 17

BC baseball at Southwestern, Texas 6 p.m.

BC softball vs. Crowley’s Ridge 12 p.m.

BC softball vs. Morthland, 2 p.m.

March 18

CHS softball at North Mac tourney, vs. North Mac 10 a.m.; vs. Lanphier, noon; vs. Granite City, 2 p.m.

CHS girls soccer Spring Cup, 8:30 or 10:30, 12:30 or 2:30

CHS boys track at Charleston Invite, 9 a.m.

BC baseball at Southwestern, Texas 1 p.m. (DH)

March 19

All-Star Basketball Games at Carlinville, TBA

March 20

CHS baseball at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

March 21

CHS softball at Morrisonville, 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls soccer at Southwestern, 5 p.m.

CHS baseball at Morrisonville, 4:30 p.m.

CHS track at Staunton, w/Pana, Roxana, 4:30 p.m.

March 22

CHS baseball at Greenfield/NW, 4:30 p.m.

BC baseball at Eureka (DH) 2 p.m.

Television

NBA National and local TV schedule

March 16

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW+)

March 18

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m (FSMW+)

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

March 19

Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m. (FSMW)

March 20

Golden St. at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. (TNT)

New York at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

March 21

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (FSMW+)

March 22

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

New York at Utah, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)

NHL Blues Hockey

March 16 – St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. (FSMW)

March 18 – St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m. (FSMW)

March 21 – St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m. (FSMW)

High School Track and Field

Saturday at Jersey Indoor Invitational

Carlinville results

200-meter dash: 10. M.Rogers 25.51; 400-meter dash: 8. T.Hughes 55.29; 9. B.Roper 56.85; 800-meter run: 2. Jas.Landon 2:01.53; 12. Jac.Landon 2:13.58; 1600-meter run: 10. C.Helton 5:04.68; 3200-meter run: 6. C.Helton 10:27.55; 14. B.Lippold 11:02.61; 4 x 400 relay – 4. Carlinville 3:41.61; High jump – 7(tie). M.Douglas 6-feet; Pole vault – 4. B.Hubbard 12-feet-6 inches; 7. I.Daugherty 11-feet-6 inches; Long jump – 4. B.Egelhoff 19-feet-3 inches; 9. C.Rainey 18-feet-6.5 inches; Triple jump – 3. M. Rogers 40-feet-4 inches; Shot put – 4. G.Long 42-feet-1 inch; 7. D.Card 41-feet-2 inches.

Saturday at girls Charleston Indoor Invitational

Carlinville results

Pole vault – 5. E. Smith 11-feet; 400-meter dash – 10. R. Drew 1:03.95; 1600-meter run – 50. M.Harris 6:22.06; Shot put – 69. H.Wills 27-feet-1 inch; 73. C.Campbell 26-feet-9 inches.

High School Baseball

Monday’s Games

Bunker Hill at Carrollton

High School Softball

Monday’s Games

Bunker Hill at Carrollton

Lincolnwood at Greenfield/NW

Gillespie at Greenville

North Mac Tournament

Friday/Saturday at Virden Brett Maguire Field

March 17

North Mac vs. Lanphier, 4:15 p.m.

March 18

Lanphier vs. Granite City 8 a.m.

Carlinville vs. North Mac 10 a.m.

Carlinville vs. Lanphier, 12 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Granite City 2 p.m.

North Mac vs. Granite City 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Monday’s Games

Gillespie @ Centralia tourney

Pana vs. Warrensburg Latham at St. Teresa tourney

Roxana at Metro East Lutheran

Carlinville Spring Cup Schedule

All games at Blackburn College

Thursday, March 16

1 5 p.m. – Fr. McGivney vs. Carlinville

2 5 p.m. – Auburn vs. Civic Memorial

Friday, March 17

3 5 p.m. – Greenville vs. Pleasant Plains

4 5 p.m. – Staunton vs. Bloomington Central

Saturday, March 18

5 10:30 a.m. – Winner 1 vs. Winner 2

6 10:30 a.m. – Winner 3 vs. Winner 4

7 8:30 a.m. – Loser 1 vs. Loser 2

8 8:30 a.m. – Loser 3 vs. Loser 4

9 12:30 p.m. – Loser 7 vs. Loser 8 (7th place)

10 12:30 p.m. – Winner 7 vs. Winner 8 (5th place)

11 2:30 p.m. – Loser 5 vs. Loser 6 (3rd place)

12 2:30 p.m. – Winner 5 vs. Winner 6 (title)

College Baseball

Friday at Carbondale

Hope 001 000 1 – 2 5 1

Blackburn 000 000 0 – 0 4 2

Ploehn (W, 1-0) and Houts. Stepp (L, 1-1, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K); Hensley (7, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) and Szerletich.

2B – Brower. RBI – DeRitter, Brower. SB: Opple, Carrasco.

Blackburn 004 000 0 – 4 08 4

Hope 022 031 x – 8 10 0

Jackson, Holt (W, 1-0, 3), Grimes (6) and Slancik. Sandlin (L, 0-2, 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K); Hensley (6) and Szerletich.

2B – Jarvis, Fairchild, Brower, Gilmore. 3B – Wilkinson, Slancik. RBI – Jarvis, Wilkinson 2, Opple 2, Brower, Gilmore 2, Slancik 3. SB – Batts 2.

Blackburn: 1-4. Next: Tuesday at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 6 p.m.