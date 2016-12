Mac Stats for 12-22-16

What’s On Tap?

Upcoming area sporting events for Carlinville High School (CHS), Carlinville Middle School (CMS) and Blackburn College (BC)

Dec. 26

CHS boys basketball vs. East Alton-WR, 6:30 p.m. (CHS holiday tournament)

CHS girls basketball vs. East Alton-WR, 5 p.m. (CHS holiday tournament)

Dec. 27

CHS boys basketball vs. Hillsboro, 8 p.m. (CHS holiday tournament)

CHS girls basketball vs. Greenfield-NW, 6:30 p.m. (CHS holiday tournament)

CHS wrestling JV at Quincy Notre Dame 9 a.m.

Dec. 28-29

CHS wrestling at Springfield tournament 10 a.m.

Dec. 28

CHS boys basketball vs. Mt. Olive, 6:30 p.m. (CHS Holiday tournament)

CHS girls basketball vs. Nokomis, 5 p.m. (CHS holiday tournament)

Dec. 29

CHS boys/girls holiday tournament, times and games TBD

Television

National Football League – Week 16

Locally televised games for the National Football League for Saturday, Dec. 24 (Week 16).

KTVI Fox-2: Minnesota at Green Bay, noon; and Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.; WRSP-TV Fox: Washington at Chicago, noon; and Tampa at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. KMOV-CBS 4: Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

NBA National and local TV schedule

Dec. 22

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)

LA Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m. (TNT)

San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 23

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Dec. 25

Boston at New York, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Golden State at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m. (ABC)

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m. (ABC)

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m. (FSMW+)

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m. (FSMW)

Dec. 27

Memphis at Boston, 6 p.m. (FSMW)

NHL Blues Hockey

Dec. 22 – St. Louis at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. (FSMW)

Dec. 28 – Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Girls Basketball

High School Girls Basketball

South Central Conference

Overall Conf

Litchfield 10-1 4-0

Hillsboro 11-1 4-1

Carlinville 8-4 4-1

Greenville 6-5 2-1

Gillespie 3-6 2-1

Pana 8-6 2-2

Roxana 5-8 1-3

Vandalia 2-6 1-4

Southwestern 2-10 0-3

Staunton 0-9 0-4

Thursday’s Games

Carlinville 45, Greenville 43

Litchfield 47, Southwestern 32

Hillsboro 54, Carlyle 44

Pana 43, Vandalia 36

Mt. Olive 80, Greenfield/NW 42

North Mac 55, Pawnee 53

Nokomis 57, Staunton 25

Gibault Candy Cane Classic

Roxana 46, East Alton-WR 33

Saturday’s Games

Staunton at Carlinville, ppd.

Gillespie at Pana, ppd,

Hillsboro at Litchfield, ppd.

Porta at North Mac, ppd.

GFNW at Brown County, ppd.

Gibault Candy Cane Classic

Red Bud 38, Roxana 27 (consolation title)

Monday’s Games

Litchfield 53, Gillespie 29

Breese Central 47, Greenville 33

Hillsboro 60, Vandalia 49

Pana 50, Nokomis 32

North Mac at South County ppd.

GFNW at Griggsville Perry

Carlinville Holiday Tournament – Girls Schedule

HS – High School Gym MS – Middle School Gym

Monday, Dec. 26

12:30 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Staunton (HS)

2 p.m. – Nokomis vs. Greenfield/NW (MS)

5 p.m. – Carlinville vs. East Alton-WR (HS)

6:30 p.m. – Litchfield-LW vs. Bunker Hill (MS)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

12:30 p.m. – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton (HS)

2 p.m. – Nokomis vs. East Alton-WR (MS)

5 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Litchfield-LW (HS)

6:30 p.m. – Carlinville vs. Greenfield/NW (MS)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

12:30 p.m. – Greenfield/NW vs. East Alton (HS)

2 p.m. – Litchfield-LW vs. Staunton (MS)

5 p.m. – Carlinville vs. Nokomis (HS)

6:30 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill (MS)

Thursday, Dec. 29

12 p.m. – Seventh place game (MS)

12 p.m. – Third place game (HS)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth place game (MS)

6:30 p.m. – Championship (HS)

Area Boxscores

Thursday at Greenville

Carlinville 08 07 17 13 – 45

Greenville 10 10 11 12 – 43

Carlinville (8-4, 4-1) – R.Olroyd 1-5, 0-3 2; Cania 5-7, 0-0 13; Albertine 3-4, 2-5 9; Lair 0-1, 0-0 0; Bates 3-6, 0-0 6; Griffith 2-4, 4-6 8; Zachary 3-7, 1-2 7; O.Olroyd 0-2, 0-0 0. Totals: 17-36 FG, 7-16 FT 45.

Greenville (6-4, 2-1) – Niehaus 0 0-2 0; Cantrill 3 6-6 14; Snow 3 2- 11; Gerdes 3 0-0 7; Meadows 1 4-4 6; Fritzsche 1 3-9 5; Hutchinson 0 0-0 0; Hallemann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 FG, 15-25 FT 43.

Three-point FG: Carlinville 4-12 (Cania 3-4; Albertine 1-1; O.Olroyd 0-1; R.Olroyd 0-3; Bates 0-3); Greenville 6 (Snow 3, Cantrill 2, Gerdes). Rebounds: Carlinville 28 (Bates 7). Assists: Carlinville 6 (R.Olroyd 3). Turnovers: Carlinville 6.

Monday at Litchfield

Gillespie 04 09 08 08 – 29

Litchfield 10 13 15 15 – 53

Gillespie (3-6, 2-2) – Halpin 1 0-0 3; Jarman 1 0-0 2; A.Schmidt 4 0-2 8; Barber 0 0-0 0; Bires 1 0-0 2; Lienemann 0 0-0 0; Mix 2 0-0 5; E.Schmidt 0 0-0 0; Carr 3 3-6 9. Totals: 12 FG, 3-8 FT 29.

Litchfield (10-1, 5-0) – Pope 1 0-0 2; Jackson 0 0-0 0; Senjan 2 0-0 4; Morgan 0 0-0 0; Fleming 0 0-0 0; Karnes 2 2-4 6; Taylor 1 0-0 2; Brockmeyer 17 3-4 37; Furlong 1 0-0 2; Bowman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 FG, 5-8 FT 53.

Three-point FG: Gillepsie 2 (Halpin, Mix).

Boys Basketball

South Central Conference

Overall Conf

Vandalia 8-2 3-0

Southwestern 7-3 3-0

Greenville 2-4 1-0

Pana 1-3 1-0

Roxana 5-5 1-1

Gillespie 3-6 1-1

Litchfield 3-7 1-3

Hillsboro 3-5 0-1

Carlinville 0-7 0-2

Staunton 1-7 0-3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Elmo Tournament

Vandalia 84, South Central 55

Thursday’s Game

Greenfield/Northwestern 33, Mt. Olive 32

Friday’s Games

Pana at Staunton, ppd. to Jan. 6

Greenville at Gillespie, ppd.

Southwestern 63, Jersey 60

Civic Memorial 65, Roxana 32

Metro East Lutheran at Bunker Hill, ppd.

Mt. Olive at Nokomis, ppd to Dec. 19

North Mac at New Berlin, ppd to Dec. 22

St. Elmo Tournament

Vandalia vs. Cumberland, ppd to Dec. 17

Saturday’s Games

Carlinville at Pana, ppd to Jan. 28

Metro East Lutheran at Greenville, ppd.

Jacksonville Shootout

Hillsboro vs. South County, ccd.

St. Elmo Tournament

Vandalia 67, Cumberland 61

Vandalia vs. St. Elmo, ppd to Dec. 21

Monday’s Game

Nokomis 70, Mt. Olive 28

Carlinville Holiday Tournament – Boys Schedule

All boys games in High School Gymnasium

Monday, Dec. 26

2 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Staunton

3:30 p.m. – Hillsboro vs. Mt. Olive

6:30 p.m. – Carlinville vs. East Alton-WR

8 p.m. – Bunker Hill vs. Litchfield

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2 p.m. – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton

3:30 p.m. – East Alton-WR vs. Mt. Olive

6:30 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Litchfield

8 p.m. – Hillsboro vs. Carlinville

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2 p.m. – Hillsboro vs. East Alton-WR

3:30 p.m. – Litchfield vs. Staunton

6:30 p.m. – Carlinville vs. Mt. Olive

8 p.m. – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill

Thursday, Dec. 29

1:30 p.m. – Seventh place game

3 p.m. – Fifth place game

4:30 p.m. – Third place game

8 p.m. – Championship

Area Boxscores

Friday at Jersey

Southwestern 19 19 10 15 – 63

Jersey 14 13 17 16 – 60

Southwestern (6-3) – Bailey 4-9, 1-1 12; Green 3-6, 1-1 7; Heyen 4-6, 1-2 11; Robinson 1-3, 0-2 2; Baumgartner 9-10, 3-3 21; Lowis 3-6, 3-4 10; Gallaher 0-0, 0-0 0. Totals: 24-40 FG, 9-13 FT 63.

Three-point FG: Southwestern 6-14 (Bailey 3-5; Heyen 2-2; Lowis 1-2; Green 0-3; Robinson 0-2). Rebounds: Southwestern 21 (Lowis 7). Assists: Southwestern 18 (Robinson 6).

High School Wrestling

Thursday at Carlinville

Warrensburg-Latham 39, Carlinville 36

113 – Double forfeit. 120 – J.Hall (WL) forfeit. 126 – J.Tedford (W-L) def. Daugherty (C) by dec. 31-25. 132 – N.Burns (C) pinned Brumbaugh 1:46. 138 – Broaddus (C) pinned Hawkins 0:50. 145 – Klem (W) pinned Frankford 3:33. 152 – Martin (C) forfeit. 160 – T.Burns (C) pinned Moore (W) 1:14. 170 – J.Dixon (C) pinned Malcom 0:41. 182 – Patton (W) pinned Wallace 3:35. 195 – Chalmers (W) pinned Miller 1:07. 215 – Maxwell (W) pinned McClain 4:59. 285 – Card (C) pinned Stock 2:48. 106 – Wilber (W) forfeit.

Carlinville 33, New Berlin 15

126 – Sanson (N) def. Daugherty 10-5. 132 – N.Burns (C) forfeit. 138 – Broaddus (C) pinned Buchino 0:50. 145 – Frankford (C) forfeit. 152 – Copeland (N) pinned Martin 3:46. 160 – T.Burns (C) forfeit. 170 – double forfeit. 182 – Miller (C) def. Madden 10-4. 195 – McClain (C) pinned Gorden 3:24. 220 – Double forfeit. 285 – Double forfeit. 106 – Double forfeit. 113 – Double forfeit. 120 – Burns (N) forfeit.

College Men’s Basketball

Monday at Elmhurst

Blackburn 29 52 – 81

Elmhurst 36 53 – 89

Blackburn (5-5).