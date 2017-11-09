Mac Stats for 11-9-17

Nov. 9

Junior high girls basketball: Carlinville at Staunton

Nov. 11

IHSA state football playoffs Class 3A: Pleasant Plains at Carlinville, 2 p.m.

Nov. 13

High school girls basketball: Bunker Hill at Wesclin; Greenfield/NW at Staunton; Carrollton at Gillespie; North Mac at Auburn

Junior high boys basketball: Roxana at Carlinville

Nov. 14

High school girls basketball: Carlinville at South Fork; Hillsboro at Staunton; North Greene at Southwestern; Greenfield/NW at New Berlin

Junior high girls basketball: Carlinville at North Greene

Nov. 15

College women’s basketball: Robert Morris SPI at Blackburn, 6 p.m.

Football

Second Round Playoff Results – South Quadrant

Class 1A Playoffs

Tuscola 50, Brown Co. 13

Carrollton 20, Camp Pt. Central 18

Red Hill 36, Cumberland 0

Athens 42, Argenta-Oreana 12

Class 2A Playoffs

West Hancock 28, Bismarck-Henning 12

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Eldorado 6

Westville 46, Carlyle 28

Shelbyville 50, Tri-Valley 35

Class 3A Playoffs

Pleasant Plains 29, Newton 27

Carlinville 40, St. Teresa 36

Vandalia 27, Greenville 14

Anna-Jonesboro 29, Pana 14

State Quarterfinal Playoff Schedule

Class 1A Playoffs

4 Carrollton (10-1) at 1 Tuscola (11-0)

6 Athens (9-2) at 2 Red Hill (11-0)

Class 2A Playoffs

4 Maroa-Forsyth (10-1)at 1 West Hancock (11-0)

6 Shelbyville (9-2) at 2 Westville (11-0)

Class 3A Playoffs

16 Pleasant Plains at 5 Carlinville (10-1)

3 Anna-Jonesboro 11-0 at 15 Vandalia (8-3)

High School Boxscores

Saturday at Decatur, Ill.

*Carlinville Cavies 14 06 13 07 – 40

St. Teresa Bulldogs 14 07 00 15 – 36

S – J.Wright 76 kickoff return (C.Herrera kick) 11:45

C – C.DeLong 2 run (T.Hughes kick) 5:31

S – J.Bryles 50 blocked punt return (C.Herrera kick) 3:47

C – J.Ambuel 9 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes kick) 0:12

S – M.Less 9 pass from J.Hogan (C.Herrera kick) 2:23

C – K.Dixon 31 pass from J.Easterday (kick failed) 0:50

C – T.Hughes 5 run (pass failed) 9:45

C – K.Dixon 14 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes kick) 7:17

S – J.Staab 25 pass from J.Hogan (C.Herrera kick) 8:21

S – M.Less 36 pass from J.Hogan (J.Wright pass from T.Phillips) 6:08

C – D.King 15 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes kick) 1:27

Individual statistics

Rushing: Carlinville – T.Hughes 27-140; E.Wallace 11-49; J.Easterday 5-18; G.Campbell 1-7; C.DeLong 1-1. St. Teresa – J.Wright 21-56; J.Hogan 7-37; S.Rodgers 4-11; T.Phillips 1-(-6).

Passing: Carlinville – J.Easterday 24-35-1 277. St. Teresa – J.Hogan 7-17-3 112; T.Phillips 0-1-1 0.

Receiving: Carlinville – K.Dixon 11-122; J.Hinzman 2-58; D.King 4-45; T.Hughes 4-40; J.Ambuel 3-12.

Team stats

C S

1st downs 27 12

Third down conv. 8-16 6-11

Fourth down conv. 1-4 0-1

Rushes-yds 45-215 33-98

Passing yds 277 112

Total yds 492 210

Turnovers 2 4

Penalties 10-75 7-63

Time Poss 28:21 19:39

High School Volleyball

Nashville Sectional

Monday, Oct. 30

Carlinville def. Pinckneyville 25-19, 27-25

Trenton Wesclin def. Red Bud 2-1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Carlinville def. Trenton Wesclin 25-21, 25-22

Vandalia Supersectional

Friday, Nov. 3

Newton def. Carlinville 25-16, 25-22

Area Boxscores

Wednesday at Nashville Sectional

Wesclin 21 22

*Carlinville 25 25

Points-Aces-Kills

Wesclin (23-14)- M.Voss 4-1-3; K.Trame 3-1-1; J.Friederich 4-0-10; M.Oelrich 2-0-0; E.Takacs 0-0-6; O.Jefferson 0-0-2; E.Wessel 1-0-1; M.Wesslemann 0-0-1. Totals: 14-2-24.

Carlinville (23-13) – E.Griffith 6-1-5; A.Chew 1-0-14; S.Bates 2-0-3; A.DeSpain 5-1-2; T.Wills 4-0-0; A.Welte 0-0-4; L.Egelhoff 0-0-1; S.DeNeve 2-1-0. Totals: 20-3-29.

Friday at Vandalia Supersectional

*Newton 25 25

Carlinville 16 22

Points-Aces-Kills

Newton (31-7) – K.Geltz 1-1-0; M.Earnest 8-0-5; A.Frohning 2-1-8; A.Bierman 0-0-5; T.Smith 3-0-2; R.Probst 0-0-2; M.Hemrich 8-2-0; A.Kuhl 0-0-1; J.Meinhart 2-1-0. Totals: 24-4-23.

Carlinville (23-14) – A.DeSpain 2-0-3; E.Griffith 4-0-4; A.Chew 2-0-6; A.Welte 0-0-2; S.Bates 1-0-4; T.Wills 3-0-0; S.DeNeve 2-0-0. Totals: 14-0-19.

High School Cross Country

Saturday at Detweiller Park State Class 1A Meet

Boys: Carlinville finished 14th in Class 1A with 352 points.

Carlinville finishers: 57. Jason Landon 16:03; 85. Charles Helton IV 16:20; 99. Bailey Lippold 16:33; 118. Samuel Mock 16:50; 152. Briley Roper 17:12; 158. Grayson Armour 17:16; 170. Cale Williams 17:31.

Girls: Staunton finished 22nd with 554 points.

Staunton finishers: 17. Lydia Roller 18:13; 155. Dana Jarden 21:03; 185. Hollie Bekeske 21:27; 176. Bailey Scroggins 21:28; 187. Paige Scroggins 21:57; 196. Erica Pickerill 22:45.