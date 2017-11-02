Mac Stats for 11-2-17

Mac Stats for 11-2-17

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.

Nov. 2

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Auburn

Nov. 4

High school football playoffs: Carlinville at Decatur St. Teresa, 2 p.m.

Nov. 6

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Gillespie

Junior high girls basketball: Roxana at Carlinville

Nov. 7

Junior high girls basketball: Carlinville at North Mac

Junior high boys basketball: Jerseyville St. Francis at Carlinville

Football

Class 1A Playoffs – South Quadrant

Tuscola 56, Chester 0

Brown Co. 42, Arcola 28

Carrollton 36, Madison 34 ot

Camp Point Central 30, Hardin Calhoun 12

Red Hill 46, Pleasant Hill 20

Cumberland 26, Decatur Lutheran 21

Argenta-Oreana 56, Central A&M 12

Athens 49, Warrensburg-Latham 20

Class 2A Playoffs – South Quadrant

West Hancock 36, Auburn 7

Bismarck-Henning 37, Carmi-White Co. 34

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Illini West 28

Eldorado 38, Red Bud 13

Westville 42, Deer Creek Mackinaw 0

Carlyle 32, West Prairie 14

Tri Valley 42, South Mac 6

Shelbyville 44, Villa Grove 6

Class 3A Playoffs – South Quadrant

Pleasant Plains 51, Trenton Wesclin 20

Newton 17, Alton Marquette 6

St. Teresa 34, Marshall 8

Carlinville 52, East Alton-Wood River 19

Vandalia 41, Fairfield 14

Greenville 39, Sesser-Valier 20

Anna-Jonesboro 22, Hillsboro 8

Pana 39, Du Quoin 26

Second Round Playoff Schedule – South Quadrant

Class 1A Playoffs

(1) Tuscola 10-0 at (9) Brown County 8-2

(5) Camp Pt. Central 8-2 at (4) Carrollton 9-1

(2) Red Hill 10-0 at (10) Cumberland 8-2

(6) Athens 8-2 at (3) Argenta-Oreana 9-1

Class 2A Playoffs

(8) Bismarck-Henning 7-3 at (1) West Hancock 10-0

(5) Eldorado 8-2 at (4) Maroa-Forsyth 9-1

(2) Westville 10-0 at (10) Carlyle 7-3

(6) Shelbyville 8-2 at (3) Tri-Valley 9-1

Class 3A Playoffs

(8) Newton 9-1 at (16) Pleasant Plains 7-3

(5) Carlinville 9-1 at (4) St. Teresa 9-1

(15) Vandalia 7-3 at (10) Greenville 8-2

(6) Pana 9-1 at (3) Anna-Jonesboro 10-0

High School Boxscores

Friday at Carlinville, Ill.

EAWR Oilers 00 00 06 13 – 19

Carlinville Cavies 19 19 08 06 – 52

C – K.Dixon 84 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes kick) 10:41

C – T.Hughes 25 run (kick blocked) 7:13

C – E.Wallace 4 run (pass fails) 5:55

C – T.Hughes 23 FG 8:48

C – C.DeLong 3 run (T.Hughes run) 4:55

C – J.Hinzman 50 pass from J.Easterday (A.Chapman pass from J.Easterday) 1:45

E – Z.Womack 20 pass from J.Englar (run fails) 4:14

C – T.Hughes 4 run (T.Hughes run) 0:25

E – Z.Womack 15 run (pass fails) 8:17

E – Z.Womack 58 run (J.Englar kick) 4:13

C – J.Johnson 41 run (run fails) 1:08

Individual statistics

Rushing: East Alton-WR – Z.Womack 16-157; G.Grimes 12-50; B.Young 2-11; J.Englar 7-5; L.Westbrook 1-1. Carlinville – T.Hughes 16-80; J.Johnson 2-43; E.Hughes 5-32; J.Easterday 7-32; G.Campbell 1-21; H.Robinson 4-12; C.DeLong 1-3.

Passing: EAWR – J.Englar 2-8-0 16; Z.Womack 1-1-0 (-5). Carlinville – J.Easterday 10-12-0 242.

Receiving: EAWR – Z.Womack 2-16; J.Englar 1-(-5). Carlinville – K.Dixon 6-142; J.Hinzman 3-96; G.Campbell 1-4.

Team stats

E C

1st downs 10 23

Third down conv. 2-11 1-7

Fourth down conv. 2-4 1-1

Rushes-yds 38-226 36-223

Passing yds 11 242

Total yds 237 465

Turnovers 1 1

Penalties 5-51.5 2-10

Time Poss 25:49 22:11

High School Volleyball

Regional Tournament Class 2A Results

At Carlinville

Monday, Oct. 23

Litchfield def. Southwestern 25-12, 18-25, 25-20

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Carlinville def. Litchfield 25-21, 25-11

Staunton def. Gillespie 25-10, 25-20

Thursday, Oct. 26

Carlinville def. Staunton 25-20, 19-25, 25-18

At Shelbyville

Monday, Oct. 23

Central A&M def. Vandalia 25-20, 25-22

Teutopolis def. Sullivan 25-10, 25-13

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Pana def. Central A&M 25-13, 25-16

Teutopolis def. Shelbyville 25-13, 25-20

Thursday, Oct. 26

Pana def. Teutopolis 26-24, 25-15

At Dupo

Monday, Oct. 23

Wesclin def. Carlyle 25-20, 10-25, 28-26

Marquette def. Dupo 25-14, 25-19

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Wesclin def. Nashville 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Hillsboro def. Marquette 25-19, 25-15

Thursday, Oct. 26

Wesclin def. Hillsboro 25-19, 19-25, 25-19

Nashville Sectional

Monday, Oct. 30

Carlinville def. Pinckneyville 25-19, 27-25

Trenton Wesclin def. Red Bud 2-1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Carlinville vs. Trenton Wesclin, 6 p.m.

Robinson Sectional

Monday, Oct. 30

Newton def. Pana 10-25, 25-20, 25-20

Kansas def. Edwards County 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Class 1A Volleyball Regionals

At Lebanon

Monday, Oct. 23

Lovejoy def. Mulberry Grove, 25-12, 26-24

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Bunker Hill def. Lovejoy 25-19, 22-25, 25-14

Calhoun def. Lebanon 25-21, 25-11

Thursday, Oct. 26

Calhoun def. Bunker Hill 25-19, 25-10

At Metro East Lutheran

Monday, Oct. 23

Mt. Olive def. Madison 25-16, 25-17

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Brussels def. Mt. Olive 25-17, 25-22

Metro East Luth. def. Fr. McGivney 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Thursday, Oct. 26

Brussels def. Metro East Lutheran 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

At Greenfield

Monday, Oct. 23

Greenfield/NW def. Morrisonville 25-11, 25-10

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Lincolnwood def. GFNW 25-12, 25-18

South County def. Carrollton 25-21, 19-25, 25-18

Thursday, Oct. 26

Lincolnwood def. South County 25-19, 25-15

Class 3A Volleyball Regionals

At Roxana

Monday, Oct. 23

Triad def. Civic Memorial 25-13, 25-10

Greenville def. EAWR 25-14, 25-15

Tuesday, Oct. 24

SHG def. Triad 25-19, 25-20

Greenville def. Roxana 25-20, 25-14

Thursday, Oct. 26

SHG def. Greenville 25-13, 25-17

Area Boxscores

Thursday at Carlinville Regional

Staunton 20 25 18

*Carlinville 25 19 25

Points-Aces-Kills

Staunton (24-15) – G.Nichols 4-0-5; A.Painter 7-1-7; K.Colley 3-0-7; S.Isenberg 2-1-2; B.Caldieraro 5-0-1; T.Seago 0-0-9; H.Bekeske 5-2-0; K.Masinelli 0-0-1. Totals: 26-4-32.

Carlinville (21-13) – T.Wills 4-0-0; A.Chew 6-0-14; E.Griffith 6-1-8; S.Bates 8-1-4; A.DeSpain 8-1-5; A.Welte 0-0-6; S.DeNeve 1-0-0; L.Egelhoff 0-0-3. Assists: S.Bates 30. Totals: 33-3-40.

Monday at Nashville Sectional

*Carlinville 25 27

Pinckneyville 19 25

Carlinville (22-13) – E.Griffith 3-0-7; A.Chew 3-0-10; S.Bates 7-2-2; A.Welte 0-0-5; A.DeSpain 5-0-3; L.Egelhoff 0-0-2; S.DeNeve 5-0-0; T.Wills 4-0-0. Totals: 27-2-29

Pinckneyville (34-3) – T.Witges 0-0-3; K.Kling 9-4-4; E.Banach 1-0-6; S.Breslin 1-0-1; E.Shaneyfelt 4-1-0; D.Dudek 0-0-2; O.Szczepanski 7-0-0; H.Waggoner 0-0-1. Totals: 22-5-17.

High School Cross Country

Saturday at Carlinville Sectional

Boys: St. Joseph-Ogden 99; Robinson 137; Urbana University 142; Carlinville 151; Lawrenceville 183 (teams advancing). Also: Cumberland 1216; St. Thomas More 217; Tuscola 254; Fr. McGivney 266; Effingham St. Anthony 267; Marshall 281; Unity 302.

Winner: Lo.Hall, Arthur-Lovington 15:12.87.

Individuals advancing: Hall, R.Skowronski, Shelbyville 15:44; J.Ross-Bushur, Fr. McGivney 15:45; N.Bogard, Hutsonville 15:45; K.McClellan, Cumberland 15:45; C.Woodard, Unity 15:49; La.Hall, Arthur-Lovington 15:49.

Carlinville placers: 8. Jas.Landon 15:45; 21. C.Helton IV 16:09; 44. B.Roper 16:46; 45. B.Lippold 16:47; 49. G.Armour 16:54; 53. C.Williams 16:57; 63. S.Mock 17:05.

Girls: St. Joe-Ogden 56; Tolono Unity 59; St. Thomas More 92; Staunton 190; Teutopolis 198 (teams advancing). Also: Litchfield 224; Lawrenceville 245; Neoga 261; Cumberland 278; Cowden Herrick 287; St. Anthony 310; Roxana 322.

Winner: F.Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 17:44.

Individuals advancing: L.Krasa, Judah Christian 18:06; A.Mitchell, Shelbyville 18:18; J.Dittamore, Cumberland 18:32; S.Carr, St. Anthony 18:43; M.Throne, Litchfield 18:51; E.Walk, Neoga 18:54; K.Moore, Lawrenceville 18:58.

Carlinville result: 59. M.Lewis 20:50.34.

Staunton results: 2. L.Roller 17:47; 47. H.Bekeske 20:29; 53. P.Scroggins 20:39; 60. B.Scroggins 20:56; 64. D.Jarden 21:04; 68. E.Pickerill 21:12; 87. D.Lesicko 22:10.

College Volleyball

Friday at Blackburn

Eureka 19 25 25 23 12

*Blackburn 25 10 14 25 15

Eureka (7-17, 6-11) – Kills: A.Crank 19. Assists: S.Worrell 28. Digs: M.Cleer 22. Blocks: H.Robinson 2.

Blackburn (8-19, 5-13) – Kills: K.Knop 12. Assists: K.Burleyson 16. Digs: K.Knop 30. Blocks: S.Timmermeier 3.

College Men’s Soccer

Saturday at Blackburn

*Greenville 2 0 – 2

Blackburn 0 1 – 1

G – E.Bueno 17:44

G – A.Jones 37:18

B – S.Cowles 72:33

Shots: Greenville 13; Blackburn 21. Saves: Greenville 6 (J.Hernandez, M.Gonzalez); Blackburn 3 (A.Hammerlinck). Corner kicks: Greenville 3; Blackburn 8. Blackburn: 6-11-1. Greenville: 9-11.

College Women’s Soccer

Saturday at Blackburn

*Greenville 2 4 – 6

Blackburn 0 0 – 0

G – B.Thomas (D.Pearce) 17:06

G – K.Arthur (D. Pearce) 22:32

G – K.Arthur (unassisted) 56:31

G – S.Conner (unassisted) 59:39

G – K.Arthur (B.Thomas) 59:58

G – K.Arthur (H.Reeser) 61:29

Shots: Greenville 22; Blackburn 3. Saves: Greenville 0; Blackburn 10 (M.Cline). Corner kicks: Greenville 2; Blackburn 3. Blackburn: 4-13-1, 2-6. Greenville: 13-6, 7-2.