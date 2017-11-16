Mac Stats for 11-16-17

Mac Stats for 11-16-17

 What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams. 

Nov. 16

High school girls basketball: Bunker Hill at Staunton; Gillespie at Nokomis; Southwestern at Brussels; North Mac at Illini Central

Junior high girls basketball: Mt. Olive at Carlinville

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Bunker Hill

College women’s basketball: Concordia-Chi. at Blackburn, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17

High school Girls Basketball – North Mac at Waverly tournament, through Nov. 25

College men’s basketball: Blackburn at North Park, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament: Carlinville vs. Litchfield, 6 p.m.; Carlyle vs. Southwestern 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Blackburn vs. Gust. Adolphus at North Park tourney, 5 p.m.

Junior high girls basketball: Regionals at Gillespie: 7th grade – Carlinville vs. Wood River Lewis and Clark, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Blackburn at St. Mary-Woods, 1 p.m.

Nov. 20

High School boys basketball: Mt. Olive at Mulberry Grove tourney through Nov. 25

Gillespie, Southwestern at Metro East Lutheran tournament through Nov. 25

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlyle vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.; Fr. McGivney at Bunker Hill; Staunton at Pawnee; Nokomis at Southwestern

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Mt. Olive

Nov. 21

High school wrestling: Mt. Olive at Althoff

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlinville vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Gillespie; Southwestern at Calhoun

Junior high boys basketball: North Mac at Carlinville

College men’s basketball: Elmhurst at Blackburn, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Blackburn at Illinois College, 6 p.m.

Nov. 22

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Staunton

Football

State Quarterfinal Playoff Results

South Quadrant Only

Class 1A Playoffs

Tuscola 48, Carrollton 20

Athens 34, Red Hill 14

Class 2A Playoffs

Maroa-Forsyth 20, West Hancock 16

Shelbyville 51, Westville 44

Class 3A Playoffs

Pleasant Plains 20, Carlinville 14 ot

Anna-Jonesboro 56, Vandalia 41

State Semifinal Matchups

Class 1A

3 Forreston 11-1 at 1 Lena-Winslow 12-0

1 Tuscola 12-0 at 6 Athens 10-2

Class 2A

1 Sterling Newman 12-0 at 2 Gibson City 12-0

4 Maroa-Forsyth 11-1 at 6 Shelbyville 10-2

Class 3A

5 Elmhurst IC 11-1 at 3 Byron 12-0

16 Pleasant Plains 9-3 at 3 Anna-Jonesboro 12-0

High School Boxscores

Saturday at Carlinville, Ill.  

Pleasant Plains 00  07  07  00  06   –     20

Carlinville Cavies 00  06  08  00  00   –     14

C – T.Hughes 2 run (run failed) 9:03

P – K.Carlberg 3 run (K.Carlberg kick) 5:59

P – K.Carlberg 51 pass from B.Reinert (K.Carlberg kick) 10:09

C – J.Hinzman 48 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes run) 5:53

P – K.Carlberg 4 run (no attempt) 0:00

Individual statistics

Rushing:  Pleasant Plains N.Samson 21-72; K.Carlberg 10-35; B.Reinert 5-5. Carlinville: T.Hughes 26-112; E.Hughes 3-10; C.DeLong 1-2; J.Easterday 7-(-27).

Passing: Pleasant Plains: B.Reinert 7-22-1 100; Z.Ely 0-1-0 0. Carlinville: J.Easterday 18-25-1 210.

Receiving: Pleasant Plains K.Carlberg 2-64; T.Tewes 1-13; Z.Ely 1-11; K.Ingram 2-10; N.Samson 1-2. Carlinville: J.Hinzman 3-83; K.Dixon 7-64; D.King 2-44; T.Hughes 5-17; J.Ambuel 1-2.

Team stats

                 P                C

1st downs       12            16

Third down conv. 6-16         2-11

Fourth down conv. 1-2           1-3

Rushes-yds             36-112     37-97

Passing yds 100          210

Total yds 212          307

Turnovers   2               2

Penalties 5-31.5      4-35

Time Poss 24:48      23:12

 High School Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Trenton Wesclin 47, Bunker Hill 43

Greenfield/NW 51, Staunton 46

Carrollton 46, Gillespie 19

Auburn 49, North Mac 36

Area Boxscores

Monday at Trenton

Bunker Hill 11  12  14  06     –     43

Trenton Wesclin 17  02  18  10     –     47

Monday at Staunton

GFNW 07  09  21  14     –     51

Staunton 14  11  09  12     –     46

Monday at Gillespie

Carrollton 09  14  16  07     –     46

Gillespie 05  08  02  04     –     19

Gillespie (0-1) – R.Jarman 13; A.Barber 6.

Monday at Auburn

North Mac 05  10  09  12     –     36

Auburn 03  19  15  12     –     49

North Mac (0-1) – S.Starks 15; B.Meador 11; A.Kallenbach 5; C.Martin 3; M.Buhl 1; E.Nichelson 1.

Litchfield Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament

Schedule of Games

Nov. 18

Litchfield vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.

Carlyle vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20

Carlinville vs. Carlyle, 6 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21

Nokomis vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.

Litchfield vs. Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Carlyle vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Litchfield vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25

Litchfield vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Fall Sports Standings

High School BOYS Soccer

FINAL South Central Conference Standings

Overall     Conf

W     L     T     W      L

Hillsboro                  16    5    2     9      0

Carlinville                13    8     7      2

Staunton 13    6     7      2

Roxana 9     13     6      3

Greenville                 8    11     2      5      4

Litchfield 6     17     4      5

Pana                     7     11     4      5

Piasa SW 2     10     2      7

Gillespie 1     21     1      8

Vandalia 0     15     1     0      9

—Other county schools—

North Mac 10    9     1     0      3

High School Volleyball

South Central Conference Standings

Overall Conf

W     L   T W      L

Pana                   32    6 9      0

Greenville                25    9 8      1

Carlinville               23   14 6      3

Staunton                  25   15 6      3

Vandalia                  17   12 5      4

Roxana                   24   11 5      4

Hillsboro                 19   13 3      6

Piasa SW 7    22 2      7

Litchfield 5    23 1      8

Gillespie 5    19 0      9

—Other county schools—

Mt. Olive 6    24 0      9

Bunker Hill 21  13 3      3

North Mac 9    23 0      9

Greenfield/NW 19  12  1 7      2

Prep Football Standings

South Central Conference

W     L         PF      PA

Carlinville 10    2        517    229

Pana 9      2        490    316

Greenville 8      3        364    252

Vandalia 8      4        529    362

Hillsboro 6      4        304    156

Staunton 4      5        262    311

Piasa SW 3      6        222    352

Gillespie 2      7        171    429

Roxana 1      8        118    301

Litchfield 0      9        182    410

Sangamo Conference

W     L       PF     PA

Williamsville 11     1        488     85

Maroa-Forsyth 11     1        505   210

Athens 10     2        449   226

Pleasant Plains 9       3        385   264

Auburn 5       5        339   361

North Mac 4       5        221   283

New Berlin 3       6        215   254

Porta 2       7        130   271

Riverton 1       8        85     334

Pittsfield 0       9        120   442

Prairie State Conference

OverallConf.

Marquette 8       2          6       0

East Alton-WR 7       3          5       1

South Mac 5       5          4       2

South Fork 5       4          3       3

Nokomis 4       5          2       4

Pawnee 1       8          1       5

Dupo 0       9          0       6

Western Illinois Valley Conference

OverallConf.

Carrollton 10     2          5       0

Calhoun 6       4          3       2

Pleasant Hill 5       5          3       2

Greenfield/NW 3       6          3       2

West Central 1       8          1       4

North Greene 0       9          0       5

Share

15 10:03AM 0 Mac Stats, Sports

View on Facebook