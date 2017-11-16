Mac Stats for 11-16-17
What’s On Tap?
A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.
Nov. 16
High school girls basketball: Bunker Hill at Staunton; Gillespie at Nokomis; Southwestern at Brussels; North Mac at Illini Central
Junior high girls basketball: Mt. Olive at Carlinville
Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Bunker Hill
College women’s basketball: Concordia-Chi. at Blackburn, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17
High school Girls Basketball – North Mac at Waverly tournament, through Nov. 25
College men’s basketball: Blackburn at North Park, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 18
High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament: Carlinville vs. Litchfield, 6 p.m.; Carlyle vs. Southwestern 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Blackburn vs. Gust. Adolphus at North Park tourney, 5 p.m.
Junior high girls basketball: Regionals at Gillespie: 7th grade – Carlinville vs. Wood River Lewis and Clark, 12:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Blackburn at St. Mary-Woods, 1 p.m.
Nov. 20
High School boys basketball: Mt. Olive at Mulberry Grove tourney through Nov. 25
Gillespie, Southwestern at Metro East Lutheran tournament through Nov. 25
High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlyle vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.; Fr. McGivney at Bunker Hill; Staunton at Pawnee; Nokomis at Southwestern
Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Mt. Olive
Nov. 21
High school wrestling: Mt. Olive at Althoff
High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlinville vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Gillespie; Southwestern at Calhoun
Junior high boys basketball: North Mac at Carlinville
College men’s basketball: Elmhurst at Blackburn, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Blackburn at Illinois College, 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Staunton
Football
State Quarterfinal Playoff Results
South Quadrant Only
Class 1A Playoffs
Tuscola 48, Carrollton 20
Athens 34, Red Hill 14
Class 2A Playoffs
Maroa-Forsyth 20, West Hancock 16
Shelbyville 51, Westville 44
Class 3A Playoffs
Pleasant Plains 20, Carlinville 14 ot
Anna-Jonesboro 56, Vandalia 41
State Semifinal Matchups
Class 1A
3 Forreston 11-1 at 1 Lena-Winslow 12-0
1 Tuscola 12-0 at 6 Athens 10-2
Class 2A
1 Sterling Newman 12-0 at 2 Gibson City 12-0
4 Maroa-Forsyth 11-1 at 6 Shelbyville 10-2
Class 3A
5 Elmhurst IC 11-1 at 3 Byron 12-0
16 Pleasant Plains 9-3 at 3 Anna-Jonesboro 12-0
High School Boxscores
Saturday at Carlinville, Ill.
Pleasant Plains 00 07 07 00 06 – 20
Carlinville Cavies 00 06 08 00 00 – 14
C – T.Hughes 2 run (run failed) 9:03
P – K.Carlberg 3 run (K.Carlberg kick) 5:59
P – K.Carlberg 51 pass from B.Reinert (K.Carlberg kick) 10:09
C – J.Hinzman 48 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes run) 5:53
P – K.Carlberg 4 run (no attempt) 0:00
Individual statistics
Rushing: Pleasant Plains N.Samson 21-72; K.Carlberg 10-35; B.Reinert 5-5. Carlinville: T.Hughes 26-112; E.Hughes 3-10; C.DeLong 1-2; J.Easterday 7-(-27).
Passing: Pleasant Plains: B.Reinert 7-22-1 100; Z.Ely 0-1-0 0. Carlinville: J.Easterday 18-25-1 210.
Receiving: Pleasant Plains K.Carlberg 2-64; T.Tewes 1-13; Z.Ely 1-11; K.Ingram 2-10; N.Samson 1-2. Carlinville: J.Hinzman 3-83; K.Dixon 7-64; D.King 2-44; T.Hughes 5-17; J.Ambuel 1-2.
Team stats
P C
1st downs 12 16
Third down conv. 6-16 2-11
Fourth down conv. 1-2 1-3
Rushes-yds 36-112 37-97
Passing yds 100 210
Total yds 212 307
Turnovers 2 2
Penalties 5-31.5 4-35
Time Poss 24:48 23:12
High School Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Trenton Wesclin 47, Bunker Hill 43
Greenfield/NW 51, Staunton 46
Carrollton 46, Gillespie 19
Auburn 49, North Mac 36
Area Boxscores
Monday at Trenton
Bunker Hill 11 12 14 06 – 43
Trenton Wesclin 17 02 18 10 – 47
Monday at Staunton
GFNW 07 09 21 14 – 51
Staunton 14 11 09 12 – 46
Monday at Gillespie
Carrollton 09 14 16 07 – 46
Gillespie 05 08 02 04 – 19
Gillespie (0-1) – R.Jarman 13; A.Barber 6.
Monday at Auburn
North Mac 05 10 09 12 – 36
Auburn 03 19 15 12 – 49
North Mac (0-1) – S.Starks 15; B.Meador 11; A.Kallenbach 5; C.Martin 3; M.Buhl 1; E.Nichelson 1.
Litchfield Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament
Schedule of Games
Nov. 18
Litchfield vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.
Carlyle vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20
Carlinville vs. Carlyle, 6 p.m.
Southwestern vs. Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 21
Nokomis vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.
Litchfield vs. Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24
Carlyle vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.
Litchfield vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
Litchfield vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.
Carlinville vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Fall Sports Standings
High School BOYS Soccer
FINAL South Central Conference Standings
Overall Conf
W L T W L
Hillsboro 16 5 2 9 0
Carlinville 13 8 7 2
Staunton 13 6 7 2
Roxana 9 13 6 3
Greenville 8 11 2 5 4
Litchfield 6 17 4 5
Pana 7 11 4 5
Piasa SW 2 10 2 7
Gillespie 1 21 1 8
Vandalia 0 15 1 0 9
—Other county schools—
North Mac 10 9 1 0 3
High School Volleyball
South Central Conference Standings
Overall Conf
W L T W L
Pana 32 6 9 0
Greenville 25 9 8 1
Carlinville 23 14 6 3
Staunton 25 15 6 3
Vandalia 17 12 5 4
Roxana 24 11 5 4
Hillsboro 19 13 3 6
Piasa SW 7 22 2 7
Litchfield 5 23 1 8
Gillespie 5 19 0 9
—Other county schools—
Mt. Olive 6 24 0 9
Bunker Hill 21 13 3 3
North Mac 9 23 0 9
Greenfield/NW 19 12 1 7 2
Prep Football Standings
South Central Conference
W L PF PA
Carlinville 10 2 517 229
Pana 9 2 490 316
Greenville 8 3 364 252
Vandalia 8 4 529 362
Hillsboro 6 4 304 156
Staunton 4 5 262 311
Piasa SW 3 6 222 352
Gillespie 2 7 171 429
Roxana 1 8 118 301
Litchfield 0 9 182 410
Sangamo Conference
W L PF PA
Williamsville 11 1 488 85
Maroa-Forsyth 11 1 505 210
Athens 10 2 449 226
Pleasant Plains 9 3 385 264
Auburn 5 5 339 361
North Mac 4 5 221 283
New Berlin 3 6 215 254
Porta 2 7 130 271
Riverton 1 8 85 334
Pittsfield 0 9 120 442
Prairie State Conference
OverallConf.
Marquette 8 2 6 0
East Alton-WR 7 3 5 1
South Mac 5 5 4 2
South Fork 5 4 3 3
Nokomis 4 5 2 4
Pawnee 1 8 1 5
Dupo 0 9 0 6
Western Illinois Valley Conference
OverallConf.
Carrollton 10 2 5 0
Calhoun 6 4 3 2
Pleasant Hill 5 5 3 2
Greenfield/NW 3 6 3 2
West Central 1 8 1 4
North Greene 0 9 0 5