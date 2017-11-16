Mac Stats for 11-16-17

What’s On Tap?

A look at upcoming sporting events for Macoupin County area athletic teams.

Nov. 16

High school girls basketball: Bunker Hill at Staunton; Gillespie at Nokomis; Southwestern at Brussels; North Mac at Illini Central

Junior high girls basketball: Mt. Olive at Carlinville

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Bunker Hill

College women’s basketball: Concordia-Chi. at Blackburn, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17

High school Girls Basketball – North Mac at Waverly tournament, through Nov. 25

College men’s basketball: Blackburn at North Park, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament: Carlinville vs. Litchfield, 6 p.m.; Carlyle vs. Southwestern 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Blackburn vs. Gust. Adolphus at North Park tourney, 5 p.m.

Junior high girls basketball: Regionals at Gillespie: 7th grade – Carlinville vs. Wood River Lewis and Clark, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Blackburn at St. Mary-Woods, 1 p.m.

Nov. 20

High School boys basketball: Mt. Olive at Mulberry Grove tourney through Nov. 25

Gillespie, Southwestern at Metro East Lutheran tournament through Nov. 25

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlyle vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.; Fr. McGivney at Bunker Hill; Staunton at Pawnee; Nokomis at Southwestern

Junior high boys basketball: Carlinville at Mt. Olive

Nov. 21

High school wrestling: Mt. Olive at Althoff

High school girls basketball: Litchfield tournament – Carlinville vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Gillespie; Southwestern at Calhoun

Junior high boys basketball: North Mac at Carlinville

College men’s basketball: Elmhurst at Blackburn, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Blackburn at Illinois College, 6 p.m.

Nov. 22

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Staunton

Football

State Quarterfinal Playoff Results

South Quadrant Only

Class 1A Playoffs

Tuscola 48, Carrollton 20

Athens 34, Red Hill 14

Class 2A Playoffs

Maroa-Forsyth 20, West Hancock 16

Shelbyville 51, Westville 44

Class 3A Playoffs

Pleasant Plains 20, Carlinville 14 ot

Anna-Jonesboro 56, Vandalia 41

State Semifinal Matchups

Class 1A

3 Forreston 11-1 at 1 Lena-Winslow 12-0

1 Tuscola 12-0 at 6 Athens 10-2

Class 2A

1 Sterling Newman 12-0 at 2 Gibson City 12-0

4 Maroa-Forsyth 11-1 at 6 Shelbyville 10-2

Class 3A

5 Elmhurst IC 11-1 at 3 Byron 12-0

16 Pleasant Plains 9-3 at 3 Anna-Jonesboro 12-0

High School Boxscores

Saturday at Carlinville, Ill.

Pleasant Plains 00 07 07 00 06 – 20

Carlinville Cavies 00 06 08 00 00 – 14

C – T.Hughes 2 run (run failed) 9:03

P – K.Carlberg 3 run (K.Carlberg kick) 5:59

P – K.Carlberg 51 pass from B.Reinert (K.Carlberg kick) 10:09

C – J.Hinzman 48 pass from J.Easterday (T.Hughes run) 5:53

P – K.Carlberg 4 run (no attempt) 0:00

Individual statistics

Rushing: Pleasant Plains N.Samson 21-72; K.Carlberg 10-35; B.Reinert 5-5. Carlinville: T.Hughes 26-112; E.Hughes 3-10; C.DeLong 1-2; J.Easterday 7-(-27).

Passing: Pleasant Plains: B.Reinert 7-22-1 100; Z.Ely 0-1-0 0. Carlinville: J.Easterday 18-25-1 210.

Receiving: Pleasant Plains K.Carlberg 2-64; T.Tewes 1-13; Z.Ely 1-11; K.Ingram 2-10; N.Samson 1-2. Carlinville: J.Hinzman 3-83; K.Dixon 7-64; D.King 2-44; T.Hughes 5-17; J.Ambuel 1-2.

Team stats

P C

1st downs 12 16

Third down conv. 6-16 2-11

Fourth down conv. 1-2 1-3

Rushes-yds 36-112 37-97

Passing yds 100 210

Total yds 212 307

Turnovers 2 2

Penalties 5-31.5 4-35

Time Poss 24:48 23:12

High School Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Trenton Wesclin 47, Bunker Hill 43

Greenfield/NW 51, Staunton 46

Carrollton 46, Gillespie 19

Auburn 49, North Mac 36

Area Boxscores

Monday at Trenton

Bunker Hill 11 12 14 06 – 43

Trenton Wesclin 17 02 18 10 – 47

Monday at Staunton

GFNW 07 09 21 14 – 51

Staunton 14 11 09 12 – 46

Monday at Gillespie

Carrollton 09 14 16 07 – 46

Gillespie 05 08 02 04 – 19

Gillespie (0-1) – R.Jarman 13; A.Barber 6.

Monday at Auburn

North Mac 05 10 09 12 – 36

Auburn 03 19 15 12 – 49

North Mac (0-1) – S.Starks 15; B.Meador 11; A.Kallenbach 5; C.Martin 3; M.Buhl 1; E.Nichelson 1.

Litchfield Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament

Schedule of Games

Nov. 18

Litchfield vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.

Carlyle vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20

Carlinville vs. Carlyle, 6 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21

Nokomis vs. Carlinville, 6 p.m.

Litchfield vs. Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Carlyle vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Litchfield vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25

Litchfield vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Fall Sports Standings

High School BOYS Soccer

FINAL South Central Conference Standings

Overall Conf

W L T W L

Hillsboro 16 5 2 9 0

Carlinville 13 8 7 2

Staunton 13 6 7 2

Roxana 9 13 6 3

Greenville 8 11 2 5 4

Litchfield 6 17 4 5

Pana 7 11 4 5

Piasa SW 2 10 2 7

Gillespie 1 21 1 8

Vandalia 0 15 1 0 9

—Other county schools—

North Mac 10 9 1 0 3

High School Volleyball

South Central Conference Standings

Overall Conf

W L T W L

Pana 32 6 9 0

Greenville 25 9 8 1

Carlinville 23 14 6 3

Staunton 25 15 6 3

Vandalia 17 12 5 4

Roxana 24 11 5 4

Hillsboro 19 13 3 6

Piasa SW 7 22 2 7

Litchfield 5 23 1 8

Gillespie 5 19 0 9

—Other county schools—

Mt. Olive 6 24 0 9

Bunker Hill 21 13 3 3

North Mac 9 23 0 9

Greenfield/NW 19 12 1 7 2

Prep Football Standings

South Central Conference

W L PF PA

Carlinville 10 2 517 229

Pana 9 2 490 316

Greenville 8 3 364 252

Vandalia 8 4 529 362

Hillsboro 6 4 304 156

Staunton 4 5 262 311

Piasa SW 3 6 222 352

Gillespie 2 7 171 429

Roxana 1 8 118 301

Litchfield 0 9 182 410

Sangamo Conference

W L PF PA

Williamsville 11 1 488 85

Maroa-Forsyth 11 1 505 210

Athens 10 2 449 226

Pleasant Plains 9 3 385 264

Auburn 5 5 339 361

North Mac 4 5 221 283

New Berlin 3 6 215 254

Porta 2 7 130 271

Riverton 1 8 85 334

Pittsfield 0 9 120 442

Prairie State Conference

OverallConf.

Marquette 8 2 6 0

East Alton-WR 7 3 5 1

South Mac 5 5 4 2

South Fork 5 4 3 3

Nokomis 4 5 2 4

Pawnee 1 8 1 5

Dupo 0 9 0 6

Western Illinois Valley Conference

OverallConf.

Carrollton 10 2 5 0

Calhoun 6 4 3 2

Pleasant Hill 5 5 3 2

Greenfield/NW 3 6 3 2

West Central 1 8 1 4

North Greene 0 9 0 5