M. Estalene Beckman

M. Estalene (Blair) Beckman, 101, of Carlinville, formerly of Camp Point, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022 at her residence in Carlinville.

Estalene was born on May 9, 1920 to Frank and Louise (Barnard) Blair in Greenfield.

She graduated from Greenfield High School with the class of 1938.

Estalene married Ralph H. Beckman on Dec. 24, 1942 in Lawton, OK and he preceded her in death on March 2, 1988.

Estalene and her husband lived and farmed in Camp Point their entire married life. She also attended the University of Illinois and taught Home Economics in Clayton, IL.

Estalene was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Camp Point and enjoyed raising Samoyed show dogs and was president of the National Samoyed Club, serving as a show judge as well.

Estalene is survived by a sister, Faye Dwyer of Carlinville and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Estalene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Eloise Featherstone and Wilma Blair, as well as three brothers, Frank Blair, Jr., Elon Blair and Marvin Blair.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point, IL with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating the graveside service.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.