M. Elowese Kramer

M. Elowese Kramer, 86, of Wentzville, Mo., formerly of Gillespie and Bunker Hill died at Troy Manor, Troy Mo. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:45 a.m.

She was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Alton to Elvin J. Beasley and Hazel (Hargiss) Beasley.

She married Donald Whiteside May 13, 1954. He preceded her in death March 13, 1991. She married Edwin Kramer on July 11, 1997. She was a retired financial director after having worked for Macoupin County Mental Health for 14 years. She was a former member of the Bunker Hill Lions and Bunker Hill Ambulance Service Board.

She is survived by her spouse, Edwin Kramer of Wentzville, Mo.; children, Rhonda (Ron) Neupert of Wentzville, Mo.; Donald L. (Carol) Whiteside of Alton; and Linda (Steve) Brent of Winfield, Mo.;, grandchildren, Derek, Lance, Kyle, April, Abbey, Zach, J.J., Christopher, Nathaniel, Brice, Bradley, Christina and Carl; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise Harms of Sweet Springs, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first spouse and brother, James Beasley.

Family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Masses or Alzheimer’s Association.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.