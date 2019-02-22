Lynn N. Eichen

Lynn Norman Eichen, 69, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born April 5, 1949, to Morrell Norman and Melba (Klaus) Eichen in Carlinville. He married Donna Colleen Coonrod on Aug. 6, 1983, in Carlinville; she survives.

Mr. Eichen graduated from Carlinville High School in 1967 and attended Michigan State University from 1967-71, majoring in soil science. He farmed in Honey Point and Shaws Point with his father until 1986 and was a self-employed auto mechanic throughout his life. He enjoyed all things related to motor vehicles and could fix or fabricate almost anything. As the eldest grandchild of Harry and Loretta (Schaefer) Klaus and Otto and Tillie (Williamson) Eichen, he had special status in both families, spending many hours at the Klaus farm and with his Grandma Tillie in Carlinville. He was an avid reader with an amazing recall of all he read. He enjoyed cooking and eating good food, with a special fondness for ice cream. He also enjoyed talking and swapping stories with friends, family and acquaintances; spending time with his nieces and nephews; and loved his dogs and all dogs.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his mother, Melba Eichen of Carlinville; sister, Peggy Ann (husband Gary Burch) Eichen of Prairie Home, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Sage Eichenburch of Prairie Home, Mo., Amy Reynolds of Springfield, Scott Coonrod of Fort Wayne, Ind., John Coonrod of Suwanee, Ga., and Lindsay Coonrod Bechtold of Lawrenceville, Ga.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Preston Reynolds, Shaling Reynolds and Ava Bechtold; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morrell Norman Eichen, in 2012.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. at Heinz Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Benld Adopt-A-Pet, Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled or Carlinville Food Pantry.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.