Lynda K. Smith

Lynda K. Smith, 75, of Wilsonville, passed away at Hillsboro Rehab & Health Care, Hillsboro, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:05 a.m.

She was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Olive Branch, to Silas Bennett and Netta Heindricks Bennett.

She was a service manager for a car dealership.

She is survived by family and friends.

Private family services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.