Lyle Kent Long

Lyle Kent Long, 75, of Sarasota Fla., passed away Sunday evening Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 13, 1945, to Everett Long and Violet (Snyder) Long of Mentone, Ind.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister, Sue Ellen Leighton of Indianapolis, Ind.

He is survived by his wife, Paula of Sarasota, Fla; his daughter Jennifer (Michael) Neff II of Virden; two granddaughters, Lauren Sullivan and Katie Neff; his brother-in-law Alan Leighton and nephew Erik (Mindy) Leighton.

Lyle loved golfing, fishing, boating, and had become quite the traveler in recent years.

Working in sales all his life, he didn’t know a stranger. Representing the company’s of Billy the Kid, Levi Strauss, Carter’s and Mohawk, he made lasting friendships throughout his career. He could always tell you the best place to eat and “who owned the joint” in every small town across the Midwest.

Lyle was an amazing father and enjoyed his role thoroughly. From tribe leader of Indian Princesses to being that “noisy coach” at all of Jennifer’s high school sporting events and Dad’s weekend celebrations at the University of Illinois, he was always there. He adored his two grandchildren and regularly called them to “ask how Papa’s girls were doing?”

There are no plans for services at this time.

Memorials can be made to Macoupin Valley Trail at 414 W. Washington, Girard, IL 62640.

Macoupin Valley Trail is a non-for profit group that is working to build a trail through Girard and Virden for walking, running, biking, and most importantly, a safe way for kids to get from one town to the other and enjoy the great outdoors. Lyle’s daughter is the Chairman of the Committee and he loved her passion for working to improve the community she lives in.