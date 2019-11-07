Lyle Hilyard

Lyle Hilyard, 90, of Kennesaw, Ga. died Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 9, 1928 in Bunker Hill, to Harold Edwin and Hilda (Duelm) Hilyard.

Lyle had served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his military obligation, Lyle worked for several businesses as a machinist. A man of faith, Lyle was an active member of Timothy Lutheran Church in Woodstock.

In his spare time he enjoyed working with model airplanes and serving others with the food bank at his church. Hilyard is survived by his wife of 69 years Laura; daughter, Dianna and her husband James Woodson; son – Lyle W. and his wife Chris Hilyard; four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents. Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Saint Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Prairietown. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lyle may be made to KFUO Radio at kfuo.org.