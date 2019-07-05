Lyla M. Filson

Lyla M. Filson, 87, of Girard, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Friendship Home in Carlinville.

She was born on March 4, 1932 to Robert H. and Mildred (Stewart) Filson. Lyla stayed most of her years growing up in Girard and was a graduate of Girard High School in 1950. After graduation, she went to St. Louis Business College. She worked at Federated Records in Springfield, then went to Schmidt Bros. roofing as their secretary for 25 years before retiring in 1982. After retirement, Lyla enjoyed traveling the countryside in her motor home until 2006.

Survivors include a sister, Jacqueline M. VanHuss of Pahrump, Nevada, and a brother Rickey H. (Maggie) Filson of Palmyra; nephew, William (Debbie) Lair of Pahrump, Nevada; nephew, Richard Lair of Colorado; nephew, Erik (Wendy) Asher of Oskaloosa, Ia.; nephew, Ryan (Amanda) Filson of Anna; niece, Tonya (Randy) Loyd of Springfield; niece, Rachel (Chris) Fetter of Virden.

Also surviving are great nieces, Tori Loyd and Cheyenne Fetter; great nephews, Austin Filson, Dakota Loyd, Garrett Filson and Damien Fetter. Numerous cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert H. Filson II and lifelong companion, Elmer D. Garst.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Girard Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin Relay For Life, American Cancer Society or Girard Fire and Rescue.

Online condolences can be given online at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.