Lyerlas celebrate 65th anniversary

Jesse (Lee) and Millie Lyerla are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Wedding vows were exchanged between Jesse and the former Mildred Schwab June 26, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville with Father Victor Goyke officiating.

Attendants were Harold Lange, Mildred’s brother-in-law, and her sister Dorothy Woods. The bride was given by her father Barney Schwab.

Jesse, formerly of Madison, retired from Olin Corporation in East Alton where he was an ammo tester and Mildred had been a manager foro Queen’s Way to Fashion and various other jobs, including Cleary’s shoe store in Wood River. They lived in Roxana before moving back to Mildred’s home town of Carlinville.

Their daughters are Denise Malham of Wood River and Karen (Jesse) Rivera of Cumming, Ga. The couple has six grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Gimmy of LaPorte, Ind., Dustin (Erica) Gimmy of Silex, Mo., Ryan (Samantha) Gimmy of DeSoto, Mo., Ashley Budde of Trenton, Nicole Hanselman of Edwardsville and Michael Retzer of Atlanta, Ga. There are eight great-grandchildren.