Lula C. Vaughn

Lula C. Vaughn, 93, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:25 a.m.

She was born Oct. 6, 1928, in Kinmundy, to Leo Eastman and Ethel Hayes Eastman.

She married William H. Vaughn on June 9, 1946 in Bunker Hill.

She was retired after having been an inspector for Olin Corp.

Lula was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill and Bunker Hill Kiwanis.

She delivered for Meals on Wheels, was a columnist for Bunker Hill Gazette and was interested in genealogy.

She is survived by her children, William Keith Vaughn of Bunker Hill, Nita Lindsey of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, James (Moriah) Meisenheimer III, Andrea Kohring, Kristie (Keith) Matthews, Scott (Melissa) Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Eva Kohring, Kendall, Colleen Meisenheimer, Cara Woodward; two great great grandchildren and special friend for 30+ years, Harold Wieseman.

Lula was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brothers, Danny Eastman and Leslie Eastman.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating.

Burial took place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Donor’s Choice or Meals on Wheels.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.