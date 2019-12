Lucky Birds visit Heritage Manor

On Dec. 5, several members of the Lucky Birds 4-H Club visited Heritage Manor. They handed out Christmas cards signed by club members. During their visit, they met a former 4-H leader, Dorothy Lee. Pictured, from left, are Lee and Bethany Cloninger; back, Caleb Cloninger, Ethan Cloninger, Anna Cloninger and Alison Rosentreter. Photo submitted.