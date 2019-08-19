Lucky Birds 4-H holds pizza party

The Lucky Birds 4-H club recently held their August meeting. Before the meeting, the Lucky Birds enjoyed a pizza party while they finished their records.

They also took turns showing their county projects that they brought to the fair. Allison Rosentreter took roll-call by asking each member their favorite type of pizza.

Frank Titus gave a Health and Safety tip about school bus safety. Victoria Titus shared a presentation about her trip to Greece. Henry Kalaher gave a talk about rat snakes.

The Lucky Birds closed the meeting by sharing their favorite memory of Tyler Behme. He will be starting his freshman year at the University of Illinois. The next meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2:30 p.m. Alex Behme will be hosting this meeting for a cookout.