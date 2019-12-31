Lucille Beard

Lucille Elaine Beard, 77, of Standard City, passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at her residence in Standard City.

Lucille was born Feb. 3, 1942 to Paul Roy Goodwater and Lucille Prange in Staples, Minn.

After high school, she attended nursing school and received her degree as a licensed practical nurse.

Lucille worked as a LPN for several area nursing homes, retiring after 31 years of service. She was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Carlinville and enjoyed spending time gardening, bird watching, fishing and being with her grandchildren. She also was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and watched NASCAR every Sunday.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Suzan Marie Buus-Hutchison of Standard City; eight sons, David Lawrence Buus of Atwater, Charles William (Carol) Beard of Nilwood, Richard Lee Walden of Key West, Fla., Albert “Bug” (Wendy) Walden of Carlinville, Patrick Wayne (Julie) Beard of Standard City, Terry Lee Beard of Springfield, Andrew Paul (Cherie) Walden of Standard City and James Dean (Paula) Beard of Standard City; 20 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and a sister Frannie (Bill) Sheppard of Clear Lake, South Dakota; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Joseph T. Beard, two brothers, Paul Allen and Robert Leroy Goodwater.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Carlinville.

Funeral Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Larry Mouser officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Calvary United Pentecostal Church.

Online condolences can be offered at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.