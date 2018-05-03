Lucas shoots Shells past Cavies and into SCC title mode

Lucas shoots Shells past Cavies and into SCC

By Eric Becker

ROXANA (May 3, 2018) – There was a lot on the line Thursday at Wood River Skate Park, as two soccer foes got together for a soccer match that would determine the fate of the Southwestern Conference.

Roxana got the upperhand with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in double overtime, staying unbeaten at 7-0 in the conference and 11-2-3 overall. They still have to beat Pana at home next week to win the conference outright.

With the loss, Ashley Hayes’ Cavies dropped to 12-2-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference race.

Carlinville wasted little time getting on the board, as Lexi Egelhoff found some rare open room along the left side of the field, and drove a pass across the field to Makayla Proctor who was set up right at the corner of the net.

She tapped it in the right corner for a quick 1-0 lead just 2:14 into the match.

Carlinville had some other chances in the first half, especially off corner kicks, but could not get anything else past goalie Braeden Lackey.

While the Cavies controlled possession for greater amount in the first half, it switched up in the second half with the Shells able to control possession for a majority.

Then the Cavaliers were called for a foul in the penalty box, which resulted in a penalty shot with 34:22 remaining in the second half.

Lucas snuck it past Sarah DeNeve into the right corner of the net to tie things up, 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 into overtime. Carlinville had an early drive in the first overtime, but a shot went over the net. Lucas missed a shot high over the net as well, and it went to a second overtime.

Lucas took a pass from Mykala Rosales and shot an 18-yarderthrough some traffic, and inside the left goal post for the go-ahead strike with 8:33 to play.

Carlinville was left to try and get an equalizer to force a penalty kick situation, but nothing really materialized.

Carlinville had a 9-3 edge in shots and 8-0 in corner kicks. The Cavies had five fouls to three for Roxana.

Carlinville can still forge a tie for the conference race should Roxana lose at home to Pana on Tuesday. Both would be 7-1 in conference.

Carlinville 2, Lutheran 0

With sunshine and mid-70s temperatures dripping down on Loveless Park Monday, Carlinville celebrated Senior Night with a 2-0 win over Springfield Lutheran.

The Cavaliers finish the regular season at 13-2-1 and get the top seed in its own regional next week. The Cavies play on Tuesday, May 8 against the North Mac-Gillespie winner.

Taylor Wills and Lynde Gibbs were both honored prior to the game with their parents, as the Cavaliers outlasted the Crusaders getting a goal in each half.

It would be one of the seniors, Wills, scoring for Carlinville at the 17:58 mark, assisted by Rory Drew to make it a 1-0 game.

Drew got the Cavies’ second goal at 46:18, early in the second half, assisted by Skylar Nickel to make it 2-0.

Carlinville outshot Lutheran 11-1 with DeNeve picking up the win in goal for Carlinville.

The Cavs had 11 corner kicks to none for Lutheran, and both teams committed one foul.