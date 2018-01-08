Lowell N. Beatty, 83

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 8, 2018) – Lowell N. Beatty, 83, of Carlinville, formerly of Sullivan, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2, 2018, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care in Carlinville.

Lowell was born May 4, 1934, in Springfield, a son of David and Susan May (Rice) Beatty.

After graduation, Lowell joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Medical Attendant. When discharged, Lowell became a licensed registered nurse and worked in central Illinois.

Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.

