Lowell N. Beatty, 83

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 8, 2018) – Lowell N. Beatty, 83, of Carlinville, formerly of Sullivan, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2, 2018, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care in Carlinville.

Lowell was born May 4, 1934, in Springfield, a son of  David and Susan May (Rice) Beatty.

After graduation, Lowell joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Medical Attendant. When discharged, Lowell became a licensed registered nurse and worked in central Illinois.

Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

