GILLESPIE (Feb. 5, 2018) – Louis T. Harris, 83, of Gillespie passed away at 6:05 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

He was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Carlinville to Blaine L. and Helen (Urbonas) Harris. He married Shirley (Costello) Harris on Aug. 19, 1955, in Jacksonville; she preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2001.

Mr. Harris was retired after having been a steelworker for Laclede Steel.

Surviving are his children, Cheryl (Jerry) Colp of Gillespie, Michael (Brenda) Harris of Waco, Texas, and Corey (Deborah) Harris of Lacey, Wash.; AND siblings, Blanche Hill of Carlinville, Mary Karr of Carlinville and Delores Remer of Gillespie.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine McKinney.

His remains were cremated. No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

