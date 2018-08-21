Louis O. Smith, 94

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 21, 2018) – Louis Oliver Smith, 94, of Carlinville passed away at 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born March 5, 1924, in Gillespie Township to Edward and Maude (Stinnett) Smith. He married Louisa Pauline (Hammann) Smith on May 3, 1952, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Gillespie; she preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2016.

Mr. Smith was a retired farmer, a member of the Macoupin County Farm Bureau and Zion Lutheran Church of Carlinville, and a trustee of Brushy Mound Township from 1968-2009. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseshoes, bowling, square dancing and playing cards and was an avid Cardinals fan.

Surviving are his children, Leland L. (Nancy) Smith of Carlinville, Lorraine L. (Jerry) Strode of Springfield and Linda L. Smith of Bloomington; grandchildren, Nicole Schuette, Stefan Smith, Brandon Strode and Britney Porter; great-grandchildren, Samuel Schuette, Eric Schuette, Jason Schuette, Brayden Strode and Camden Strode; a sister, Marie Fouts of Taylorville; and his dog, Freddie.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Richard Schroll; half-sister, Helen Harms; sisters, Laura Price and Fern Campbell; and brother, Oren Smith.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 24, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran church in Carlinville, with Pastor Timothy Wilcoxen officiating. Burial will be at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Carlinville, the Carlinville Senior Citizens Center, or Macoupin County Public Transportation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.