Louis E. Daugherty, 75

SPRINGFIELD (Aug. 28, 2017) – Louis “Louie” E. Daugherty, 75, of Springfield, formerly from Carlinville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by his family.

Louie was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Carlinville, the son of Louis H. and Maxine (Bettis) Daugherty. His mother, father and son-in-law preceded him in death.

Louie graduated from Carlinville High School in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Lea Spencer, on Nov. 24, 1962, in Carlinville. Louie served on the Carlinville Fire Department from 1970-97 and served as the Fire Chief 1987-97. Louie also served as an alderman for Ward 3 from 1999-2006. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church; past board member of the Macoupin Center of Developmental Disabilities; Macoupin County Fair Board member; 3M Association member; Carlinville Citizen of the Year, 1997; and member of the Carlinville and Rochester Lion’s Club, as well as president of Rochester Lion’s Club 2010-2011. He retired from Prairie Farms Dairy after 44 years of service. He enjoyed volunteering and serving the citizens of Carlinville and the surrounding area. Following retirement he moved with his wife to Springfield to be closer to his children and granddaughter. There, he spent his free time playing pool, cards, bingo, watching his granddaughter’s sporting events and volunteering with the Rochester Lion’s Club.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Norma Lea (Spencer) of Springfield; sisters, Deborah “Deb” Daugherty, of Carlinville and Kay King Thomas of Florida; children, Steven Daugherty of Brother James Court, Springfield, and Elizabeth “Beth” (Daugherty) Hanselman of Springfield; granddaughter, Laura Hanselman (fiancé Will O’Connor) of Mechanicsburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at the Emmanuel Baptist Activity Center in Carlinville. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, followed by graveside services at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made in Louie’s name to Carlinville Fire District; Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, Carlinville; or Brother James Court, Springfield.