Louis C. Schreiter

Louis C. Schreiter, 98, longtime resident of Carlinville, died on June 24, 2021, in Joliet, Montana. Since 2019, Louis and his wife Vera have lived in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born May 2, 1923, in White City, the son of M.O. and Etta Schreiter.

He married Vera B. Coole of Forsyth, Montana in 1948.

He was a graduate of the Carlinville schools. He received his B.S. from Blackburn College, his M.S. in education from Western Illinois University and continued studies toward a doctorate in education at the University of Illinois.

He spent 37 years in the field of education. He served as a high school principal and superintendent in Carrollton, for 16 years. He was superintendent of Carlinville schools for seven years and retired as superintendent of Unit District #4 in Mendon, in 1986 after seven years there.

Louis was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II, having served in both Europe and on Okinawa.

He was a life member of the National Education Association and Illinois Association of School Administrators. He was a past member of the Lions clubs in Carrollton, Carlinville, and Mendon. He was also a member of the Elks organization and the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

He was interested in all sports, especially golfing, hunting, and fishing and was an avid gardener, whose specialty was watermelons. He and his wife Vera were beautiful ballroom dancers, who taught ballroom dancing off and on over the years. He enjoyed good jokes and told many of them.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Vera; three children, Louis D. Schreiter (Nancy) of Joliet, Montana, Mark Schreiter of Kodiak, Alaska, Carol McCoy (Mark) of Beaumont, Texas; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.