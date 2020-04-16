Louis “Bo” Edward Cleeton

Louis “Bo” Edward Cleeton, 79, of Benld, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:10 a.m.

He was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Gillespie, to Samuel Cleeton and Elsie (Fredericks) Cleeton. He married Helen J. (Sautelet) Cleeton July 31, 1962 in Hawaii. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a retired coal miner from Monterey Coal Co. He was also a Macoupin County transit driver. Louis enjoyed showing dogs and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his spouse, Helen “Judy” Cleeton of Benld; children, Dean (Debbie) Cleeton of St. Louis, Mo.; Shelby (fiancé, Lance) Cleeton-Thompson of Walshville; grandchildren, Gabryel Thompson; Johnnie Cleeton; sister, Leora (Paul) Cope of Gillespie; and nephew, Paul (Vicky) Cope of Gillespie.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents. Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the ICU and Hospice at St. John’s Hospital for all the care.

