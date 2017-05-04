Lott heading to nationals in tumbling/trampoline

5 4 17

Eight-year-old Harrison Lott of Carlinville loves the trampoline and doing tricks, so it was a natural fit for him to start participating in tumbling/trampoline competitions.

Participating for the Edwardsville YMCA team since January and having just two meets under his belt, he managed to qualify for nationals by placing seventh at the state tumbling/trampoline meet held April 23 at Edwardsville High School.

The U.S. Tumbling/Trampoline Association state meet had over 1100 competitors from across the state. Including Lott, the Edwardsville YMCA had 28 athletes competing, with 33 top 10 finishers. The top 15 in each age group/category get to advance to nationals.

Chris Lott, Harrison’s father, said that began competing in January when staff at the YMCA saw his skill set and placed him on the competition team.

Two meets later, including a seventh place finish at the state meet, Lott is heading to the national meet in Madison, Wisc. June 20-24.

Lott practices either at home or with his coach at a local fitness center in Edwardsville. His first meet was in Pana before the state meet April 23 at Edwardsville High School.

Harrison Lott is a second grade student at Carlinville Primary School.

Harrison Lott displays his trophy from state competition at the U.S. Tumbling/Trampoline Association meet at Edwardsville High School on April 23.

Harrison Lott gets some work in during a recent practice, preparing for upcoming national competition in late June.